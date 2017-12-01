AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Dave Joerger thought Marc Gasol was trying to get him fired as Grizzlies coach

By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
3 Comments

Marc Gasol is facing new levels of scrutiny for being a coach killer.

The Grizzlies fired David Fizdale on the heals of Gasol expressing frustration for a fourth-quarter benching and reportedly having minimal communication with Fizdale over the previous several months.

A disconnect between Gasol and his coach wasn’t unique, either.

Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal:

There was a particularly rough patch during the Grizzlies’ 2015-16 season — coach Dave Joerger’s final campaign at the helm — when a level of paranoia crept into the coaching staff.

Joerger approached the team’s beat writer in an unusually frank manner with a major concern during the middle of a west coast trip.

“I think Marc’s trying to get me fired,” Joerger said, referring to Marc Gasol.

Was Joerger right? Maybe. The Grizzlies gave him plenty of reason to be paranoid, and that just might have been in his character, anyway. Memphis fired him after the season for seemingly non-Gasol reasons.

But this is a warning to the Grizzlies’ next coach. Gasol is an incredibly smart, hard-working and team-oriented player. He also might be more difficult to manage than previously let on.

Of course, a chaotic ownership situation also looms, though that could be resolved by the time Memphis hires its next coach. Gasol will likely remain.

Carmelo Anthony on Thunder: “Nobody is frustrated. I think guys are angry.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
3 Comments

Oklahoma City won the off-season acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony and vaulting themselves back up into the NBA’s elite, led by MVP Russell Westbrook.

Oklahoma City is losing the regular season, starting 8-12. If the playoffs started today, the Thunder would be fishing in Cabo.

Carmelo Anthony, what is the mood in the Thunder locker room after some ugly losses, including to the Magic most recently? Via Royce Young of ESPN.

“Nobody is moping around, nobody is frustrated. I think guys are angry. I think guys are pissed,” Anthony said. “That just comes from your competitive nature, wanting to win games — understanding what we have over here, the talent level that we have over here and not being able to put it together right now. So that’s where the anger comes in at.

“I think in this game you almost have to be angry when you’re losing basketball games. The way we’re losing basketball games, it’s more on us than anybody else. The anger part comes in, and I think when you’re angry you show that you care. It’s different than being frustrated. Being angry and being frustrated are two different things.”

However, angry and frustrated are cousins, and it’s not a big leap from one to the other. If Thunder players are not frustrated, you can be sure their fans are.

It’s still too early to give up on OKC. Far too early. Sure, the Thunder have blown close games and had ugly fourth quarters (particularly defensively). However, they have the point differential of a team that should be 13-7. They have the third-best defense in the NBA. This is a team playing better than its record, and the fundamentals point to the Thunder turning things around, likely sooner rather than later.

The offense is still a work in progress, they lead the league in isolation sets, and those have too often ended with a long midrange jumper. I have written/said before (and I am far from alone) that this Thunder team looks like the 2010-11 Miami Heat when LeBron James first joined that team — those stars played next to each other, not with each other. That team got off to a slow 12-8 start and looked sloppy. That Heat team finished with 58 wins and made the NBA Finals.

These Thunder likely do not reach the level of those Heat teams, but OKC is primed for a turnaround.

Hawks: Rookie John Collins out 2-3 weeks

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

The silver lining of Dewayne Dedmon‘s injury was supposed to be more John Collins, the Hawks’ fun rookie center.

Alas…

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins suffered a left AC joint sprain during the fourth quarter of last night’s game vs. Cleveland. The injury was confirmed following an MRI today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. He’s expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.

That’s a bummer for Collins, the Hawks’ most promising player, and the fans who enjoy watching him. At least, it’ll help the Hawks’ draft pick – especially with the team so thin at center now.

Mike Muscala is also hurt, though he could be close to returning. The Hawks might have to dust off Miles Plumlee, and they can also play small with Ersan Ilyasova or two-way player Tyler Cavanaugh at center.

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis fined $25,000 for abusing official, failing to leave court in timely manner

By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
2 Comments

Pelicans big Anthony Davis showed plenty of outrage in his first career ejection Wednesday.

The league thought he went too far.

NBA release:

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

New Orleans needs Davis – who was restrained by multiple teammates for each of his two technical fouls – on the court. I doubt this becomes a pattern for him, and a fine will only reinforce why he must control his temper, no matter how poorly he’s officiated.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside out 1-2 weeks

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hassan Whiteside wanted the Heat to get to the bottom of the knee pain he was playing through.

Apparently, they did.

Heat release:

The Miami HEAT announced today that center Hassan Whiteside will begin rehab immediately due to a left knee bone bruise. The rehab process will include a strength and conditioning program over the next one-to-two weeks.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Whiteside said he won’t play again “until it’s totally healed. Wait until I’m totally 100 percent.”

“I don’t want to come back and be a watered down Hassan and people looking at me crazy like what’s wrong with Hassan?” he said. “Why isn’t he playing at this level or whatever? I don’t want to even risk that.’

The Heat started rookie Bam Adebayo in Whiteside’s first game out, leaving Kelly Olynyk in his reserve role. They’ll miss Whiteside’s rebounding and rim protection, though at least Olynyk provides more offensive versatility and could be in line for a bigger role.

Miami (10-11) has gotten off to a sluggish start, but the playoffs are still within reach. This obviously doesn’t help build momentum, though.