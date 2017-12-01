Anthony Davis leaves Game with groin injury

It’s too early to get a good handle on any of the NBA’s end-of-season awards (except maybe Rookie of the Year), but the Sixth Man of the Year race is particularly muddled. Eric Gordon won it last season and has been better this season, but with Chris Paul out injured he has started 13 of his 19 games, not exactly a sixth man (yet). Andre Iguodala was a close second last season, but he’s gotten off to a slower start this campaign. The current leader this season is probably Tyreke Evans, who has stepped up for the Grizzlies (17.2 points per game), with Lou Williams right behind him (18.2 points per game for Clippers), but both of those teams are struggling due to injury and as the teams fade it will hurt their chances. There are other guys on the fringes — Kelly Olynyk has been fantastic in Miami, but 9.2 points per game likely is not enough to get it done; Rodney Hood has moved to the bench in Utah and scored a lot, he could eventually qualify — but the race is wide open.

What about Dwyane Wade in Cleveland?

LeBron James pumped up his boy for the award on Saturday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

LeBron believes that Dwyane Wade is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award right now after his early success off the bench: “He’s probably the number one candidate,” James said after Saturday’s shootaround. “Not even being biased, that’s one of my best friends. Just looking at the teams.”

Uh, no.

Wade is scoring 11.1 points per game with a below average true shooting percentage of 49.8 (well below the league average), although the Cavaliers are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (however, most of that is better defense with him on the court, and that’s not due to Wade). That’s not enough right now.

In the last 10 games, when the Cavaliers have been winning and looking like an elite team, Wade is averaging 13.5 ppg and is shooting a little better, a true shooting percentage of 52 (close to the league average).

With the race wide open, Wade getting in the mix is not out of the question. But he’s got some work to do.