Anthony Davis leaves Game with groin injury

This is scary for the Pelicans.
Anthony Davis is having an amazing season, solidifying his spot as one of the top five players in the NBA. Davis is averaging 25.6 points on 57 percent shooting plus grabbing 11 rebounds a game, plus being one of the best defensive bigs in the game. The Pelicans are 18 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.
Davis left the game and did not return.
This is not quite a non-contact injury, but there wasn’t hard contact, which is concerning. However, there are no details yet on the severity of the injury.
If you’re sitting near the court or the entrance/exit tunnel for players at an NBA game this season there is (or at least is supposed to be) a warning taped to seat about language and treatment of players. More and more fans in those seats are not only cursing at or using some very derogatory slurs toward players, and the league, in theory, is trying to crack down on that and throw out (or relocate) abusive people in those seats. While there is a “you paid for the seat, you have a right to boo and yell” truth, there is also a line more and more fans are willing to cross (often with their phones out recording, looking for a “gotcha” moment).
Still, players can’t retaliate. Austin Rivers did Thursday night as the Clippers were on their way to a 126-107 home loss to the Jazz — Rivers confronted a courtside fan and clearly told the fan to “shut the f— up.” It was caught on camera.
Saturday, the league fined Rivers $25,000 for “directing inappropriate comments toward a fan.”
Rivers had to know this was coming. He earned it.
However, the league — and teams, and arena security — need to do a better job of handling abusive fans.
It’s too early to get a good handle on any of the NBA’s end-of-season awards (except maybe Rookie of the Year), but the Sixth Man of the Year race is particularly muddled. Eric Gordon won it last season and has been better this season, but with Chris Paul out injured he has started 13 of his 19 games, not exactly a sixth man (yet). Andre Iguodala was a close second last season, but he’s gotten off to a slower start this campaign. The current leader this season is probably Tyreke Evans, who has stepped up for the Grizzlies (17.2 points per game), with Lou Williams right behind him (18.2 points per game for Clippers), but both of those teams are struggling due to injury and as the teams fade it will hurt their chances. There are other guys on the fringes — Kelly Olynyk has been fantastic in Miami, but 9.2 points per game likely is not enough to get it done; Rodney Hood has moved to the bench in Utah and scored a lot, he could eventually qualify — but the race is wide open.
What about Dwyane Wade in Cleveland?
LeBron James pumped up his boy for the award on Saturday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.
LeBron believes that Dwyane Wade is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award right now after his early success off the bench: “He’s probably the number one candidate,” James said after Saturday’s shootaround. “Not even being biased, that’s one of my best friends. Just looking at the teams.”
Uh, no.
Wade is scoring 11.1 points per game with a below average true shooting percentage of 49.8 (well below the league average), although the Cavaliers are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (however, most of that is better defense with him on the court, and that’s not due to Wade). That’s not enough right now.
In the last 10 games, when the Cavaliers have been winning and looking like an elite team, Wade is averaging 13.5 ppg and is shooting a little better, a true shooting percentage of 52 (close to the league average).
With the race wide open, Wade getting in the mix is not out of the question. But he’s got some work to do.
Kevin Durant was frustrated with the lack-of-calls foul calls on him as he was racking up 25 points on Friday night. Midway through the fourth quarter he drove across the lane and was fouled with no call, and next time down he could have gotten an and-1 against Aaron Gordon and did not.
After that Durant was frustrated enough that he crossed the line, said a couple “magical” words to the referee and got thrown out for it in the middle of the fourth quarter. Not that it mattered, the Warriors were cruising to a win, but it’s possible Durant gets a fine for this. After the game, Durant said he to be a little more Zen about all this because the referees have all that power (via Chris Haynes at ESPN).
“The refs run the game, so if they’re not feeling good today, they can just make any decision they want,” Durant said. “I have to know that they got all of the power, and I got to shut up and take it.”
Durant was still not pleased with the call.
“Oh yeah, it should have been two shots, but he didn’t give me an explanation on that,” Durant said of official Eric Lewis. “I guess because I kept asking him about it, he tossed me…
“I guess I tried to show him up, and he didn’t like it, so he threw me out,” Durant said.
It wasn’t so much the asking as how it was asked.
Last may, federal prosecutors charged former NBA player Kermit Washington embezzling charitable donations raised under the pretense of helping the needy in Africa.
This week, Washington pled guilty to three felonies tied to the crime, TMZ broke the story.
Ex-NBA star Kermit Washington is finally admitting he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations on himself … pleading guilty to 3 felonies in federal court….
Washington initially pled not guilty, but changed his tune this week … pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and 2 counts of filing false income tax returns.
As part of the deal, the US Attorney has agreed to not pursue more than 8 years in prison (KW was initially facing 45 years) … though the sentence is ultimately up to the judge.
Washington played in the NBA in the 1970s and 1980s for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, San Diego Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. He is best remembered for his infamous punch that fractured Tomjanovich’s face and left him unconscious during a 1977 game between Washington’s Lakers and the Rockets.
