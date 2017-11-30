Watch Will Barton hit the game-winner over the Bulls (VIDEO)

The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic for much of the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The talented big man left at the end of the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury and according to coach Mike Malone has an ankle sprain. But Will Barton? He was still around.

As the game wound down and the teams traded baskets, it was first Chicago’s Kris Dunn who came up big. With just nine seconds to go, Dunn gave the Bulls the lead thanks to a layup, 110-109.

Then, Barton took the reins.

Slow motion replay of the last two possessions, Dunn hits a go-ahead shot but Denver wins on the Barton layup. pic.twitter.com/NIA5W9PTFC — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) December 1, 2017

That’s some acrobaticality right there. I’m not sure if that’s a word, but Will Barton just made it one.

Barton, who scored a career-high 37 points, went 13-of-19 from the field including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He added three steals, three assists, and two rebounds off the bench.

It was a great win for Nuggets fans, no doubt. Now we just have to hold our collective breath to see what happens with Jokic and if that sprain will keep him away from the floor.