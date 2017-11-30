Sloppy Warriors, Stephen Curry turn it on in overtime to beat Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Galling.
That was the word Warriors coach Steve Kerr used to describe his team’s 22 turnovers, but he might as well have said their game overall.
“I like the word galling. Tonight was absolutely galling,” Kerr said. “There were some mind-boggling plays out there, and I don’t know what to tell you. We’ve got to be able to take better care of the ball and make better decisions.”
Stephen Curry had been part of the problem much of the night, but then he turned around and scored 13 points and knocked down a couple of crucial threes in overtime as the Warriors held off a feisty Lakers team 127-123.
There are no moral victories in the NBA, but this really was one for the Lakers.
Brandon Ingram had probably the best game of his career, scoring 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, and he was aggressive from the start — early in the game in transition drove right into the body of Jordan Bell and powered through him. Ingram, the No. 2 pick in 2016, looks like a player figuring it out, turning the corner to become a force in the league. And he was fearless. Much of the night Ingram was matched up with Kevin Durant and showed no hesitation. Ingram defended well and forced turnovers (he had three steals and two blocks on the night), plus was the Lakers’ go-to offensive option.
That meant with 5 seconds left and the game tied 109-109, the Lakers turned to Ingram in isolation to try and win it, but Draymond Green slid over in a good bit of help defense on Ingram’s drive, challenge the shot, Ingram missed the driving lay-up, and the game went to overtime.
“He was going to go right, he always goes right,” Green said of his help on the final play (and it’s a reminder Ingram still has work to do to round out his game).
Lonzo Ball finished the night with 15 points and 10 assists, and for one third-quarter stretch found his groove and knocked down back-t0-back threes, then hit a driving layup. For much of the night, the Warriors helped off Ball and basically ignored him on the offensive end when he didn’t have the ball, and for a couple of minutes he made Golden State pay for that and was the scorer the Lakers need him to be.
“Well, he’s been shooting lights out in practice the last week or so,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I told him before the game, I said, ‘Zo, you’re going to be one of the best point guards in the league, you are. Embrace this challenge if you’re open and in rhythm.’ I thought most of (his shots) tonight were in rhythm.”
All of which is nice for the Lakers, but the Warriors got the win. Durant had 29 points, Curry 28, Klay Thompson 20 with four threes, and Green had 15 points and 11 boards.
Golden State looked either disinterested or like they had too good a time in Los Angeles the night before for much of the game. But they locked in for a few stretches and overtime, and that — plus their talent — was enough.
“We got stops when we needed,” Durant said. “We turned the ball over too much tonight and got them going, but we got stops when we needed them, we hit big shots down the stretch.”
That was enough for this night. Barely.