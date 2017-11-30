AP

Many on Cavaliers roster didn’t want addition of Dwyane Wade

By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EST


Adding Dwyane Wade to the roster for the Cleveland Cavaliers felt like an inevitability from the outside. Wade, a favorite of star LeBron James, was bought out by the Chicago Bulls in September and needed a place to land.

The Cavaliers wound up being that spot, despite rumblings of a return for Wade to the Miami Heat. On the part of Cleveland, that meant emptying a roster spot for the aging star. Richard Jefferson, an aged star in his own right, was let go to make room for Wade.

That pleased LeBron, but apparently some in the Cavaliers locker room didn’t feel the same way.

According to an interview over at The Athletic, LeBron said he knew some in the locker room lamented the loss of Jefferson. The King knew it was his realm to rule, obviously, and so they’ve just sort of run with it.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“There was a couple guys with it,” James said. “But it wasn’t a lot.”

The fact Wade wasn’t openly embraced bothered James.

“I still know what he’s capable of doing. Why wouldn’t you want another guy in the locker room that brings a championship mentality and a guy who can still play?” James said. “So, of course, it bothered me, but f*** it. It is what it is.”

Wade himself seemed to feel some of the social pressure saying, “Bron asked me to come here, I talked to Ty Lue, he didn’t say he didn’t want me here, so I decided to come.”

It makes sense that we’re getting rumblings of locker room misgivings in Cleveland given how they started the season. The first stretch of the year was a little rough, and while many were quick to say that they always start slow, it did feel a little different. We’re talking about a team that has a 35-year-old Wade, no Kyrie Irving, an injured Tristan Thompson, and the hope that guys like Kyle Korver would better assimilate into a full season.

Cleveland has leveled out a little bit, and are solidly in third place in the Eastern Conference. Thompson should return soon, and guys like Korver have played better. Isaiah Thomas will be back in December — the team hopes — and no doubt we will be seeing LeBron and Wade in the playoffs.

Let’s hope they can all get along until June rolls around.

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert to undergo knee surgery, no timetable for return

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 9:15 PM EST


The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a player many have thought to be a trade piece for the coming season.

The team announced on Thursday that Iman Shumpert will have arthroscopic surgery this week on his left knee and miss significant time.

How much action Shumpert will miss is still up in the air. According to the release, Shumpert’s timetable for a return has not yet been set.

Via Twitter:

Shumpert, 27, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per-game. He’s also shot a dismal 28 percent from the floor on field goals.

DeMarcus Cousins doing a “Titanic” movie recap will brighten your day (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 8:37 PM EST


James Cameron’s “Titanic” was a blockbuster hit in 1997. It’s the 20th anniversary of the release of the film, so naturally that’s why you’re seeing tons of coverage of it everywhere.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, I’m not putting it past Fox to promote Titanic — now playing on screens near you — with a little NBA player juice. But if there’s one player who can add the juice you need to the Kate Winslet / Leonardo DiCaprio extravaganza, it’s Mr. Cousins.

Thanks to a video posted to the New Orleans Pelicans’ social media on Thursday, we got to see Cousins giving you the rundown on the movie itself.

Via Twitter:

I’m not normally super enthused with these little gags, but man this one is great.

Jack Dawson: The Ultimate Player.

Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon out 3-6 weeks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 7:00 PM EST


The 4-16 Hawks have been predictably bad this season, but two of their biggest bright spots have come at the same position.

Centers Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins lead Atlanta in win shares. Dedmon has been even more efficient in an increased offensive role, and he remains an effective defender. But on a team going nowhere this season, there’s logic in giving more playing time to Collins, a rookie who has shown significant promise.

Now, Mike Budenholzer has no choice.

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss the next three-to-six weeks due to a left tibia stress reaction.

Collins also plays power forward. So, with him presumably shifting a higher share of his playing time to center now, Mike Muscala, Ersan Ilyasova and Luke Babbitt could all be in line for more minutes.

It’ll be exciting to see more of Collins, and Dedmon’s absence could push Atlanta toward a higher draft pick. This could be good for the franchise long-term.

It’s obviously bad news for Dedmon, who holds a $6.3 million player option for next season. But he has already shown plenty, and he’ll have time to display more upon his return.

Report: Grizzlies minority owners force Robert Pera into buy/sell option

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2017, 6:05 PM EST


Once considered a model franchise, Memphis has made a lot of news for all the wrong reasons lately — a feud between the star player and coach that lead to another Grizzlies coach with a winning record being fired, a roster with a couple to 25 NBA players but playing an antiquated system, a team uncomfortably trying to rebuild on the fly.

It all starts at the top with ownership.

Robert Pera, the controlling interest owner, is rarely present, spends a lot of time with business interests overseas, and nobody is sure how involved he is (Marc Gasol said he speaks to him regularly, although the rumors around the league are Pera is not very involved). Most of the minority owners of the team are not Pera fans.

Now two minority owners —Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — have exercised their option to make an offer for Pera’s 30 percent and controlling interest of the team. Either Pera buys out the other two, or he gets bought out. Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the story.

A buy-sell provision in the ownership agreement between Pera and minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus was exercised last week, sources told The Athletic. Both minority owners had the right to invoke the clause starting in late October, which allows one or both of them to set a new valuation for the franchise that sold for $377 million in 2012.

Pera, who is being represented by CAA in the process, will have to decide whether to buy out Kaplan and/or Straus to keep control of the team or sell his shares at the set price and remove himself from the ownership group….

Since diving into the Grizzlies in 2012, Pera’s net worth has skyrocketed thanks in large part to a stock price rebound for his technology company. The value of the Grizzlies has more than doubled during his time as owner as well, and other franchises like the Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion) and the Los Angeles Clippers ($2 billion) have driven up the price tag to be an NBA owner. It remains unknown whether he will look to retain the team or cash out and reap a financial windfall for his much smaller initial investment. The process could take months to come to a conclusion.

Part of this buy/sell agreement is Kaplan/Straus get to set the valuation and the buyout price, Pera has to take it or leave it.

To add drama to all of this Kapan and Pera have had a feud. Pera is a largely absentee owner who the minority owners feel has left them out of the loop. In total there are 20 owners of the Grizzlies — including Justin Timberlake — Pera has the largest share (30 percent). Kaplan wants his own team, he was part of a group trying to buy both the Hawks and then the Timberwolves.

This is going to play out for a couple of months, but the future direction of the Grizzlies on and off the court are in the balance.