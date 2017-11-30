Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Magic: Terrence Ross out ‘significant amount of time’

By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Magic snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Thunder last night, but Orlando didn’t escape the game unscathed.

Terrence Ross will be out for a while.

Magic release:

After further evaluation, including an MRI, Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross has been diagnosed with a sprained right medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced. Ross suffered the injury at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter during last night’s victory over Oklahoma City. He will be out indefinitely and miss a significant amount of time. His return to play will depend on how the injury heals and how he responds to treatment.

Ross – passive and ineffective for much of the season – had already been supplanted by Jonathon Simmons in the starting lineup, but Orlando was counting on Ross to provide a spark off the bench.

Now, the Magic will turn more to Arron Afflalo and/or Mario Hezonja. Neither bodes well for Orlando’s dwindling playoff chances. Perhaps, Jonathan Isaac gets more minutes on the wing once he gets healthy.

Rumor: Mavericks don’t see Nerlens Noel as hard worker

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
4 Comments

These aren’t the first rumblings about Nerlens Noel‘s attitude.

They’re just the loudest since the Mavericks traded for him.

Newy Scruggs for The Dallas Morning News:

My sources tell me that Nerlens Noel is not known as a hard worker.

I’m told he doesn’t have a sense of hard play and that’s not going to fly with a head coach like Rick Carlisle who had to cut his teeth as a NBA player.

Until Noel shows a better work ethic other players will get minutes.

Noel is outside Dallas’ rotation, a terrible place to be in a contract year. He rejected a reported $17.5 million annually to sign his qualifying offer last summer, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Noel isn’t getting a chance to showcase himself on the court. He’s removing the plausibility that his previous problems were due to the 76ers’ miserable situation. Not that the Mavericks are great, either, but they’re known for a far better environment for player development.

Perhaps, Dallas would treat him differently if he signed long-term. But the Mavericks are literally not invested in him. The onus is on him to force his way into the rotation.

It’s not necessarily too late for Noel in Dallas. The Mavericks still have his Bird Rights, and they were obviously quite interested in him just a few months ago.

But time is ticking to find common ground between the team and player. More importantly for Noel, potential suitors in free agency are watching.

Report: NBA executives expect 76ers to pursue LeBron James in free agency

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
10 Comments

In 2010, LeBron James left the Cavaliers’ weak supporting cast to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat.

In 2014, LeBron left declining Wade and Bosh to play with younger stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland.

Could LeBron make another proactive move next summer – specifically to join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with the 76ers?

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

executives around the league believe Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo will attempt to sign James.

Do these executives know something we don’t, or are they just connecting dots? The possibility of the former makes this intriguing.

Philadelphia can relatively easily carve out max cap space next summer. Any team with so much room would want LeBron, though determination to chase him will vary. Some teams will bow out, not wanting to waste their time. Others – maybe including the 76ers? – will make harder pushes.

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and manager, Maverick Carter, have both publicly emphasized that winning should be LeBron’s priority. There’s a case Philadelphia with LeBron would win more than Cleveland with LeBron.

The 76ers are overloaded with assets – Embiid, Simmons, Markelle Fultz (whatever you make of him at this point), Robert Covington, Dario Saric, several other young and an extra future first-round pick. Philadelphia also signed J.J. Redick in a bid to accelerate its timeline, and the team is 12-8. If LeBron comes, it’d be easy to flip young players and picks for more players capable of winning now.

Embiid and Simmons already appear to be on that level, and they’re just 23 and 21, respectively. The 76ers’ championship window could be open from the moment LeBron signs until he retires. That should intrigue him.

But it’s not so simple. LeBron also cares about his legacy, and leaving the Cavs again would compromise it. He doesn’t want to be known as a carpetbagger. On the other hand, another title would bolster his résumé, and Philadelphia offers the possibility of LeBron continuing his reign over the Eastern Conference.

I don’t know what LeBron will do next summer. He probably doesn’t know what he’ll do next summer. But between now and then, multiple teams will have their moment where speculation centers on them signing LeBron. This is the 76ers’.

It’s a long way from actually signing the superstar forward, but after years of tanking, Philadelphia ought to feel good it has established enough credibility where a LeBron pursuit is at least taken seriously.

PBT Extra: Will injuries push Grizzlies, Clippers into trading their stars?

By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Memphis Grizzlies have dropped nine in a row, fired their coach (in a misguided attempt to salvage season), and Mike Conley is going to be out another couple of weeks at least.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost nine in a row recently, and now will be without Blake Griffin — the fulcrum of their offense — for a couple of months, and likely will fall farther out of the West playoff chase.

Is it time for the Grizzlies to consider trading Marc Gasol? The Clippers DeAndre Jordan?

I get into it in this latest PBT Extra… and while the answer should be yes for both it will be for only one of these teams.

Tim Hardaway Jr. catches and shoots in air, hits buzzer-beater, shimmies (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Tim Hardaway Jr. has become a lot of fun.