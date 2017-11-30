GM: Grizzlies not trading Marc Gasol or Mike Conley

“We have no intention to trade Marc,” Wallace told ESPN when asked if the franchise might consider dealing the 32-year-old big man. “We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that’s not happening.
“It’s not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It’s also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We’ve got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires.”
File this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if the Grizzlies were looking to trade Gasol and/or Conley, announcing it would only reduce leverage.
But I tend to take Wallace at his word here. Everysignal points to Memphis remaining steadfast in its plan to keep Gasol and Conley.
That’s probably a mistake, though.
Gasol is 32 and has shown signs of decline. Conley is 30 and can’t stay healthy. With a weak supporting cast, the Grizzlies need both remain competitive. Gasol has shown he can’t do it alone, and I doubt Conley could, either.
Memphis has tried to move past its longstanding core to form a more dynamic team, but it’s not working. The Grizzlies are worse now without much more long-term upside.
There’s no sin in moderate goals, and with the right breaks, Memphis can sneak into the playoffs with Gasol and Conley. Next year, too. But if that’s the best-case scenario, maybe it’s time jumpstart a rebuild.
Report: Grizzlies minority owners force Robert Pera into buy/sell option
Once considered a model franchise, Memphis has made a lot of news for all the wrong reasons lately — a feud between the star player and coach that lead to another Grizzlies coach with a winning record being fired, a roster with a couple to 25 NBA players but playing an antiquated system, a team uncomfortably trying to rebuild on the fly.
It all starts at the top with ownership.
Robert Pera, the controlling interest owner, is rarely present, spends a lot of time with business interests overseas, and nobody is sure how involved he is (Marc Gasol said he speaks to him regularly, although the rumors around the league are Pera is not very involved). Most of the minority owners of the team are not Pera fans.
Now two minority owners —Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — have exercised their option to make an offer for Pera’s 30 percent and controlling interest of the team. Either Pera buys out the other two, or he gets bought out. Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the story.
A buy-sell provision in the ownership agreement between Pera and minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus was exercised last week, sources told The Athletic. Both minority owners had the right to invoke the clause starting in late October, which allows one or both of them to set a new valuation for the franchise that sold for $377 million in 2012.
Pera, who is being represented by CAA in the process, will have to decide whether to buy out Kaplan and/or Straus to keep control of the team or sell his shares at the set price and remove himself from the ownership group….
Since diving into the Grizzlies in 2012, Pera’s net worth has skyrocketed thanks in large part to a stock price rebound for his technology company. The value of the Grizzlies has more than doubled during his time as owner as well, and other franchises like the Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion) and the Los Angeles Clippers ($2 billion) have driven up the price tag to be an NBA owner. It remains unknown whether he will look to retain the team or cash out and reap a financial windfall for his much smaller initial investment. The process could take months to come to a conclusion.
Part of this buy/sell agreement is Kaplan/Straus get to set the valuation and the buyout price, Pera has to take it or leave it.
To add drama to all of this Kapan and Pera have had a feud. Pera is a largely absentee owner who the minority owners feel has left them out of the loop. In total there are 20 owners of the Grizzlies — including Justin Timberlake — Pera has the largest share (30 percent). Kaplan wants his own team, he was part of a group trying to buy both the Hawks and then the Timberwolves.
This is going to play out for a couple of months, but the future direction of the Grizzlies on and off the court are in the balance.
With the game tied and about five seconds left, Julius Randle grabbed a defensive rebound and began to push up-court. Before the Lakers could attack, Luke Walton called timeout. Brandon Ingram then missed against a set Golden State defense, and the Lakers lost in overtime.
LaVar:
I’ll tell you the crucial point. When Julius got that ball at the end, he should’ve threw it forward. Lonzo had a wide-open layup or a 3-pointer. That’s game. You wouldn’t have went to overtime. That was game.
Julius tried to take too many dribbles, and then they fouled him, or they called timeout. But if he would’ve threw the ball ahead, the coach wouldn’t have called timeout. Even if he did, he can’t call it, because the ball’s in the air. Lonzo was running the lane. Game over. That’s the best time to score, when it’s nine seconds left and your coach don’t call timeout.
Don’t call timeout, because that means you’re scared.
Do the Big Baller move. Don’t call no timeouts.
LaVar alludes to a good point in a vacuum: Scoring against a scrambled defense is easier than scoring against a set defense, even with time to draw up a play. Walton is actually more aggressive than most coaches at attacking in these situations. After the game, he explained his timeout:
Walton, via Lakers Nation:
I was debating that, and once the ball kind of was loose and I looked, it was four-point, maybe five seconds left. I just wanted to make sure that we got a good shot up. And I liked — Brandon was hot. He got to his right hand and got a good look. I think it was Draymond – or maybe Jordan Bell – came over and contested it late. But it’s a feel thing, and right then, normally, I would like to let that play go and let the players kind of use the momentum to try to get something. But it just looked a little too chaotic as we were grabbing the rebound and Julius had it. And I just wanted to make sure we got a good look up.
It was a questionable decision, and I mean that in the truest sense. There’s logic to both sides.
It’s not nearly as cut-and-dry as LaVar made it seem.
Three Warriors were closer to their basket than any Laker when Walton called timeout. Kevin Durant was so far back, he didn’t even appear on the screen:
Lonzo kept leaking out after the whistle, giving the appearance of an advantage that didn’t really exist. The Warriors already stopped defending because of the timeout.
Walton’s out-of-timeout play didn’t go great. It was Draymond Green who contested Ingram’s shot, because, as Green said, “he always goes right.” That’s the drawback of playing against a set defense with time to focus on its strategy.
But just because Walton’s timeout didn’t work doesn’t mean not calling timeout would have. The Lakers would have been rushed.
The real question: Were the Lakers more likely to score with or without a timeout in that situation? The answer: I don’t know. We saw only one outcome.
But LaVar, in his typical know-it-all fashion, is using that to “prove” his point.
So much of what LaVar does is just attention-grabbing nonsense that doesn’t matter. See him saying Lonzo is better than Stephen Curry.
But I wonder whether these shots at Lonzo’s teammates and coaches – especially considering the large platform LaVar has built for himself – will ever wear thin in the Lakers locker room.
Magic: Terrence Ross out ‘significant amount of time’
After further evaluation, including an MRI, Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross has been diagnosed with a sprained right medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced. Ross suffered the injury at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter during last night’s victory over Oklahoma City. He will be out indefinitely and miss a significant amount of time. His return to play will depend on how the injury heals and how he responds to treatment.
Ross – passive and ineffective for much of the season – had already been supplanted by Jonathon Simmons in the starting lineup, but Orlando was counting on Ross to provide a spark off the bench.
Now, the Magic will turn more to Arron Afflalo and/or Mario Hezonja. Neither bodes well for Orlando’s dwindling playoff chances. Perhaps, Jonathan Isaac gets more minutes on the wing once he gets healthy.