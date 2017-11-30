Twitter

DeMarcus Cousins doing a “Titanic” movie recap will brighten your day (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 8:37 PM EST
James Cameron’s “Titanic” was a blockbuster hit in 1997. It’s the 20th anniversary of the release of the film, so naturally that’s why you’re seeing tons of coverage of it everywhere.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, I’m not putting it past Fox to promote Titanic — now playing on screens near you — with a little NBA player juice. But if there’s one player who can add the juice you need to the Kate Winslet / Leonardo DiCaprio extravaganza, it’s Mr. Cousins.

Thanks to a video posted to the New Orleans Pelicans’ social media on Thursday, we got to see Cousins giving you the rundown on the movie itself.

I’m not normally super enthused with these little gags, but man this one is great.

Jack Dawson: The Ultimate Player.

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert to undergo knee surgery, no timetable for return

By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a player many have thought to be a trade piece for the coming season.

The team announced on Thursday that Iman Shumpert will have arthroscopic surgery this week on his left knee and miss significant time.

How much action Shumpert will miss is still up in the air. According to the release, Shumpert’s timetable for a return has not yet been set.

Shumpert, 27, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per-game. He’s also shot a dismal 28 percent from the floor on field goals.

Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon out 3-6 weeks

By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
The 4-16 Hawks have been predictably bad this season, but two of their biggest bright spots have come at the same position.

Centers Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins lead Atlanta in win shares. Dedmon has been even more efficient in an increased offensive role, and he remains an effective defender. But on a team going nowhere this season, there’s logic in giving more playing time to Collins, a rookie who has shown significant promise.

Now, Mike Budenholzer has no choice.

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss the next three-to-six weeks due to a left tibia stress reaction.

Collins also plays power forward. So, with him presumably shifting a higher share of his playing time to center now, Mike Muscala, Ersan Ilyasova and Luke Babbitt could all be in line for more minutes.

It’ll be exciting to see more of Collins, and Dedmon’s absence could push Atlanta toward a higher draft pick. This could be good for the franchise long-term.

It’s obviously bad news for Dedmon, who holds a $6.3 million player option for next season. But he has already shown plenty, and he’ll have time to display more upon his return.

Report: Grizzlies minority owners force Robert Pera into buy/sell option

By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
1 Comment

Once considered a model franchise, Memphis has made a lot of news for all the wrong reasons lately — a feud between the star player and coach that lead to another Grizzlies coach with a winning record being fired, a roster with a couple to 25 NBA players but playing an antiquated system, a team uncomfortably trying to rebuild on the fly.

It all starts at the top with ownership.

Robert Pera, the controlling interest owner, is rarely present, spends a lot of time with business interests overseas, and nobody is sure how involved he is (Marc Gasol said he speaks to him regularly, although the rumors around the league are Pera is not very involved). Most of the minority owners of the team are not Pera fans.

Now two minority owners —Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — have exercised their option to make an offer for Pera’s 30 percent and controlling interest of the team. Either Pera buys out the other two, or he gets bought out. Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the story.

A buy-sell provision in the ownership agreement between Pera and minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus was exercised last week, sources told The Athletic. Both minority owners had the right to invoke the clause starting in late October, which allows one or both of them to set a new valuation for the franchise that sold for $377 million in 2012.

Pera, who is being represented by CAA in the process, will have to decide whether to buy out Kaplan and/or Straus to keep control of the team or sell his shares at the set price and remove himself from the ownership group….

Since diving into the Grizzlies in 2012, Pera’s net worth has skyrocketed thanks in large part to a stock price rebound for his technology company. The value of the Grizzlies has more than doubled during his time as owner as well, and other franchises like the Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion) and the Los Angeles Clippers ($2 billion) have driven up the price tag to be an NBA owner. It remains unknown whether he will look to retain the team or cash out and reap a financial windfall for his much smaller initial investment. The process could take months to come to a conclusion.

Part of this buy/sell agreement is Kaplan/Straus get to set the valuation and the buyout price, Pera has to take it or leave it.

To add drama to all of this Kapan and Pera have had a feud. Pera is a largely absentee owner who the minority owners feel has left them out of the loop. In total there are 20 owners of the Grizzlies — including Justin Timberlake — Pera has the largest share (30 percent). Kaplan wants his own team, he was part of a group trying to buy both the Hawks and then the Timberwolves.

This is going to play out for a couple of months, but the future direction of the Grizzlies on and off the court are in the balance.

GM: Grizzlies not trading Marc Gasol or Mike Conley

By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace made clear that firing David Fizdale was about optimizing the present.

In case you didn’t get the picture of what that means for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley

Wallace, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“We have no intention to trade Marc,” Wallace told ESPN when asked if the franchise might consider dealing the 32-year-old big man. “We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that’s not happening.

“It’s not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It’s also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We’ve got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires.”

File this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if the Grizzlies were looking to trade Gasol and/or Conley, announcing it would only reduce leverage.

But I tend to take Wallace at his word here. Every signal points to Memphis remaining steadfast in its plan to keep Gasol and Conley.

That’s probably a mistake, though.

Gasol is 32 and has shown signs of decline. Conley is 30 and can’t stay healthy. With a weak supporting cast, the Grizzlies need both remain competitive. Gasol has shown he can’t do it alone, and I doubt Conley could, either.

Memphis has tried to move past its longstanding core to form a more dynamic team, but it’s not working. The Grizzlies are worse now without much more long-term upside.

There’s no sin in moderate goals, and with the right breaks, Memphis can sneak into the playoffs with Gasol and Conley. Next year, too. But if that’s the best-case scenario, maybe it’s time jumpstart a rebuild.