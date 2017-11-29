Getty Images

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant have Lonzo Ball’s back, say give him time

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
In Stephen Curry‘s first two months in the NBA, he averaged 10.2 points on 44 percent shooting (39.5 percent from three) and 5.4 assists per game. He played well, but nobody was watching him thinking “this is a future two-time MVP and leader of a championship team.” It took some time for Curry to become Curry.

Curry has seen the ups-and-downs of Lonzo Ball as a rookie, and would like him to get some time out from under the spotlight to develop as well. Here is what he said at practice Tuesday, as the Warriors geared up to face the Lakers on Wednesday night on ESPN. Quote via Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“He’s a rookie,” Curry said of Ball after practice Tuesday. “He’s going through ups and downs like every rookie has. Whether you’re highly touted or not, it’s all a learning experience and you’re trying to find your way and be comfortable. …

“I’ve always said he’s a great talent. I think he loves to play basketball, so he’ll be able to fight through all that and have a great career. I hope you didn’t judge me off my first 20 games in the league.”

Curry (swollen hand) and Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) are both questionable for the game against the Lakers.

They are also on the same page about giving Ball time to develop.

“Lonzo is just playing like a rookie, as far as learning the game, finding the ins and outs of the game,” Durant said. “It’s slowing down for him. Picking and choosing his spots. He’s still figuring it out. He’s 19? That’s what any 19-year-old would go through in the pros (Note: Ball turned 20 last month). It’s just a matter of him being in L.A., where the eyes and scrutiny are on him. He’s playing like he should play as far as learning the game and adjusting on the fly.”

Ball averages 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, plus he has helped the Lakers play faster and more aggressively (at times), and his defense has been better than expected. However, he is struggling mightily with his shot — 30.9 percent overall, 24.5 percent from three, 43.8 percent at the rim, less than 23 percent on uncontested jumpers (no defender within four feet) — and that has led to a lot of questions about how good he is and can be. Ball is clearly in his own head with his shot now, he is shooting just 42.9 percent on free throws (he hit 67.3 percent at UCLA last year).

Thanks to his bombastic father, Magic Johnson calling him a leader and face of the franchise before he stepped on the court, an impressive Summer League, and a fan base desperate for its next star and a return to glory, the hype machine spun out of control on Ball. Too much was expected too early. Ball is a better shooter than this, how good is up for debate but he will improve. He just needs time. Fans may not fully grasp that, but Curry and Durant do.

Three Things to Know: LeBron's first ejection, ever, doesn't slow Love, Cavs

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Here’s what you missed around the Association while you were off yelling at a mall Santa.

1) LeBron James had a first — he got ejected. Kevin Love and Cavaliers keep winning anyway. We thought we had seen everything from LeBron James during a Hall of Fame career, but we hadn’t seen this. LeBron drove the lane late in the third quarter against Miami, drove into the body of James Johnson then used the space created for a little running jumper that missed — LeBron wanted the call and didn’t get it (I’ve seen that call go either way, but LeBron initiated the contact). LeBron went over to complain to referee Kane Fitzgerald and must have said the magic word (not “please”) because the ejection was swift.

LeBron haters loved it. For example, Enes Kanter.

It also didn’t matter. Look at the score in Kanter’s Tweet — Cleveland was up 23 late in the third when this happened, Miami wasn’t coming back. The game was all but over. For the first time this season the Cavs won on the second night of a back-to-back, and Kevin Love was the reason — 22 first-quarter points on his way to 38 for the game, plus nine boards.

The Cavaliers have won eight in a row, and what has mattered during this streak is they have allowed just 100.4 points per 100 possessions — fifth best in the NBA in that stretch. What got the Cavaliers off to a slow start was lackadaisical defense, but they are starting to focus on that end, and with it they again look like an elite team. And that is with Isaiah Thomas expected back next month.

2) Blake Griffin has sprained MCL, likely out 6-8 weeks. The Clippers have some hard questions coming. Considering how ugly the injury looked when it happened, the fact that Blake Griffin “only” has a sprained MCL and will not need surgery has to be seen as good news. The Clippers have won three straight (after losing nine in a row) and with Griffin out, Patrick Beverley gone for the season, Milos Teodosic out until after Christmas, and Danilo Gallinari still sidelined, the question becomes can the Clippers keep their head above water and in the playoff mix until Griffin’s return is 6-8 weeks? As of now, the Clippers are only a game out of the last playoff spot in the West, but can they stay within striking distance without their best player and primary shot creator?

The bigger question is if not, do they try to trade DeAndre Jordan? What about Gallinari and other players who could have value? Is it time for a rebuild? When Chris Paul pushed his way to Houston, Los Angeles didn’t turn toward a rebuild — they re-signed Griffin to a max deal, got Gallinari, and in that trade landed Beverley and some depth with Lou Williams and Sam Dekker. The Clippers were going to stay a potential playoff team and rebuild on the fly.

However, they did it with a lot of players who have injury histories, and health was always a big question mark. Now we have the answer. Other teams are already calling about Jordan — as a high-priced rental (he is making $22.6 million this season, with a player option for $24.1 million next season) the market is small, and teams are not going to offer a lot in return, but they are calling. The Cavaliers are rumored (a deal centered around Tristan Thompson and a pick), with teams such as Milwaukee and, in a long shot, Washington coming up in rumors. Others are testing the waters as well.

In this situation a lot of teams would typically reach out to Jordan’s people through back channels to see if they can get him to opt in, or if they have a good shot at re-signing him (teams don’t just want the All-NBA center as a rental), but there is a complicating factor, as Bobby Marks of ESPN points out.

Lawrence Frank, the guy with the hammer in the Clippers’ front office, has said he wants Jordan to be a “Clipper for life.” That’s nice. It’s what you say. But if Frank and the Clippers think it’s likely they lose Jordan as a free agent next summer, they need to make a trade. They need to get something back. And that could be the first domino in a Clippers’ rebuild… if Steve Ballmer is willing to go there. Remember he is trying to get approval for a new arena for the Clippers in Inglewood (right across the street from the Lakers’ old home at the Fabulous Forum) and that task gets a little harder with a rebuilding team that doesn’t feel like a huge draw. There are a lot of moving parts in Clippers trade talks.

3) Watch Devin Booker go off for 33 to lead Suns past Bulls. Maybe the biggest news out of Chicago Tuesday was that Nikola Mirotic attended the game, sat on the bench, and is back around the team after missing time with a broken face and concussion. He’s not speaking to Bobby Portis yet (the guy who gave him those injuries), but he is practicing with the Bulls again.

But that was not the most entertaining part Wednesday.

Devin Booker put up 33 points and drain five threes to lead the lowly Suns past the lowlier Bulls, and it just fun to watch this guy shoot and play.

 

Bulls' Nikola Mirotic attends first game since fight with Bobby Portis

Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 7:51 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is attending a game for the first time since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion.

Mirotic was at the United Center for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, a game ultimately won by the visitors. He remains sidelined with the injuries from the altercation at practice on Oct. 17. Portis served an eight-game suspension but has returned to the Bulls’ rotation.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says the two have not talked as far as he knows. Mirotic started practicing with the team again on Monday, and they did go against each other at times.

Mirotic and forward Zach LaVine (torn ACL) will practice with the G-League’s Windy City Bulls while Chicago heads to Denver for a game on Thursday.

 

LeBron James on ejection: "They're trying to turn me into a jump shooter" (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
LeBron James‘ ejection on Tuesday night was his first during his time in the NBA. It came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win, 108-97, over the Miami Heat, late in the third quarter.

Watching video of the ejection, it’s not clear whether LeBron deserved to be ejected. After the game, NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald said that he tossed LeBron on one technical foul after The King gesticulated at him and used some choice words. That’s something Enes Kanter apparently liked.

Meanwhile, LeBron wasn’t particularly happy with his ejection, criticizing officials for how they are calling him. In particular, James said he felt jump shooters get foul calls more often than he does on drives.

LeBron is currently 29th in the league when it comes to free throw attempts per-possession (min: 15 games, 400 minutes played) per Basketball Reference. For what it’s worth, lots of non-jump shooting players — whatever that means — are ahead of LeBron on that list, including Joel Embiid, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard.

Here’s what LeBron had to say, via the video above this article:

“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody. It’s like almost they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. And I’m not a jump shooter. I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line double-digit times every single night. And I’m not a jump shooter and I get fouled just like every body else do.”

It will be interesting to see what the league has to say now not only about the ejection, but whether LeBron deserves admonishment for criticizing officials.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, for example, was careful with his words to avoid such punishment:

Enes Kanter appeared to enjoy LeBron James getting ejected

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
LeBron James was ejected for the first time on Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers star thought he was fouled late in the third quarter during a win over the Miami Heat, 108-97, and promptly chased down referee Kane Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald then tossed LeBron — both for gesticulating, which isn’t allowed, and for choice words.

Enter Enes Kanter.

The New York Knicks big man squeezed himself into the column inches of many an NBA writer over the past month. The whole thing is a bit convoluted, but Kanter invited himself to the party via purposeful misinterpretation of LeBron’s opinion on Dennis Smith Jr.

Now that we have Twitter, of course, we can see disagreements like this between players play out in real time. Not soon after LeBron was ejected from the game, Kanter took to his Twitter account to send out this gem:

I can only assume that Kanter has seen through LaVar Ball what kind of marketing impact you can have when you have zero self respect.

Go Knicks, I guess.