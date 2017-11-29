PBT Extra Player of the Week: Damian Lillard

Quietly, the Portland Trail Blazers have put together the third best defense in the NBA so far this season. That’s the reason they are 13-8 and fourth in the Western Conference, and it’s the reason they went 3-1 last week all on the road (they were 4-1 on the road trip total).
Well, that and Damian Lillard, our PBT Extra Player of the Week.
Lillard averaged 31.3 points per game last week, hitting 39.5 percent of his threes, and dishing out more than five assists per game. He just makes the Blazers’ offense work, it is 7.2 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court scoring and creating for others. Which is what he did in leading the Blazers to wins in Washington and New York.
Portland remains one of the best league pass teams out there, they are fun to watch (if frustrating at times).
LeBron James just got ejected for the first time in his career.
Now, Anthony Davis has his first ejection.
The Pelicans big was restrained by multiple teammates for each of his two technical fouls, which came 15 seconds apart. This is the type of eruption that could draw an additional fine from the NBA.
The Grizzlies are in crisis mode.
They’ve lost eight straight, and they fired their coach on the heels of frustrated comments by their star player.
Now, nearly two weeks after Memphis announced Mike Conley would miss at least two weeks, his timeline has about doubled.
Grizzlies release:
Conley has progressed well through therapy and treatment to promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles. He is expected to return in two to three weeks.
Conley’s return alone won’t save Memphis season (nor will firing David Fizdale). But the Grizzlies are better with their star point guard. For a while, he and Marc Gasol kept a lackluster supporting cast afloat. The task is clearly too big for just Gasol.
But Memphis has sunk in the standings without Conley, and it’s tough to a resurgence while he remains sidelined. Maybe the coaching change will provide a spark, but that can go only so far.
Aging and at a talent deficit, the Grizzlies had little margin for error this season. They’re burning through it if they haven’t already.
Update: Knicks public relations:
And New York breathes a sigh of relief.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is at least sparking arguments of whether he’s living up to his contract. Frank Ntilikina is showing flashes. Courtney Lee has quietly been solid.
But make no mistake: Kristaps Porzingis remains, by far, the biggest reason for optimism with the Knicks.
Justise Winslow literally stepped on those dreams today.
Porzingis left tonight’s Knicks-Heat game after Winslow stepped on his ankle. Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. The close-up is particularly jarring.
At 10-10, the Knicks were at least hanging around the playoff race. Though I expected them to fade regardless, a serious injury for Porzingis could set them way back. They’ve been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions when he sits (+4.5 when he plays).
Sometimes, these wind up being far more minor than they appear. But this also has potential to be the type of injury that changes New York’s plan for the entire season.
Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) is out for Heat-Knicks tonight.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury.
Whiteside sure does.
Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:
Spoelstra had downplayed lingering concerns shortly before Whiteside was made available for comment.
“It’s the same thing he’s been dealing with the last three weeks,” the Heat coach said. “Since he’s been back the days in between have been recovery days.”
“So the back to back anticipated he probably wouldn’t play today,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll get back to Miami and reevaluate him [Thursday]. Jay will look at him and might have doc will look at him. We don’t think necessarily right now he’ll have an MRI. He’s already gotten one of those.
“It’s really bothering me, man,” Whiteside said at his locker at Madison Square Garden. “We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to figure it out when we get back to Miami and figure out what’s wrong.”
“It has really been bothering me throughout the season. It had been bothering me since Orlando,” the shot-blocking big man said.
Whiteside initially injured his knee in the season-opener in Orlando then missed the next five games. This will be his first absence since.
A team and player disagreeing on the severity of an injury is never good.
A 7-footer with knee problems – especially when he’s due more than $52 million over the next two seasons – is never good.
The Heat have no choice but to take this seriously.