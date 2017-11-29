Nikola Mirotic says he accepts Bobby Portis’ apology, but probably told media before Bulls teammate

James Dolan doesn’t receive a lot of positive press for his performance as owner of the Knicks, not here nor most places — from mainstream to blogs — around the basketball world. I would argue that’s deserved (as would Knicks fans), but that doesn’t mean it’s pleasant for Dolan.

Dolan also is one of many sports celebrities who has a beef with Deadspin. Dolan didn’t like the tone of a piece at the site about his band and how the perks of being ungodly wealthy and connected in the media world have helped Dolan’s hobby (read: passion) along. And it has.

Deadspin offered to let Dolan write a song roasting the site however he saw fit, to be played at the annual Deadspin Awards show. Dolan obliged… and it dug the hole just a little bit deeper.

Knicks owner James Dolan presented an exclusive song at the #DeadspinAwards: pic.twitter.com/UryJVwdOri — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 29, 2017

Knicks fans can write their own blues tune about his ownership.

Here’s the key lyrics for Knicks fans:

You know I own a basketball team

For most people that would be a dream

For a trust fund kid, it’s a living hell

Always some a****** telling me to sell

You call me up and ask for a quote

Then write a story calling me a dope

Ask me why we don’t win more games

Is there any chance we get LeBron James?

And that’s not even getting into the sniffing glue lyrics.

Just a little PR note to Dolan: Complaining about the “hell” of being a trust-fund kid getting to run a basketball team is not going to play well. With anyone.

On radio interviews around the country now I regularly get asked if the Knicks are back — or at least on their way back — with Phil Jackson gone and Kristaps Porzingis becoming the face of the franchise (and Tim Hardaway Jr. living up to his contract). Maybe, I answer, but then I remind them who owns the team. It’s possible for bad owners to win — see Georgia Frontiere as exhibit 1 — but it is rare and tends to be a fluke. For the sake of Knicks fans I hope I’m wrong here, they have smart people in basketball operations. But it feels like the other shoe will drop at some point.