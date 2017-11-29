Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis’ x-rays were negative, he can return

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Update: Knicks public relations:

Kristaps Porzingis sprained his right ankle. X-rays were negative. He is available to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 30, 2017

And New York breathes a sigh of relief.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is at least sparking arguments of whether he’s living up to his contract. Frank Ntilikina is showing flashes. Courtney Lee has quietly been solid.

But make no mistake: Kristaps Porzingis remains, by far, the biggest reason for optimism with the Knicks.

Justise Winslow literally stepped on those dreams today.

Porzingis left tonight’s Knicks-Heat game after Winslow stepped on his ankle. Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. The close-up is particularly jarring.

At 10-10, the Knicks were at least hanging around the playoff race. Though I expected them to fade regardless, a serious injury for Porzingis could set them way back. They’ve been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions when he sits (+4.5 when he plays).

Sometimes, these wind up being far more minor than they appear. But this also has potential to be the type of injury that changes New York’s plan for the entire season.