Hassan Whiteside sounds more concerned about his knee than Heat are

Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) is out for Heat-Knicks tonight.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury.

Whiteside sure does.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Spoelstra had downplayed lingering concerns shortly before Whiteside was made available for comment. “It’s the same thing he’s been dealing with the last three weeks,” the Heat coach said. “Since he’s been back the days in between have been recovery days.”

“So the back to back anticipated he probably wouldn’t play today,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll get back to Miami and reevaluate him [Thursday]. Jay will look at him and might have doc will look at him. We don’t think necessarily right now he’ll have an MRI. He’s already gotten one of those.

“It’s really bothering me, man,” Whiteside said at his locker at Madison Square Garden. “We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to figure it out when we get back to Miami and figure out what’s wrong.”

“It has really been bothering me throughout the season. It had been bothering me since Orlando,” the shot-blocking big man said.

Whiteside initially injured his knee in the season-opener in Orlando then missed the next five games. This will be his first absence since.

A team and player disagreeing on the severity of an injury is never good.

A 7-footer with knee problems – especially when he’s due more than $52 million over the next two seasons – is never good.

The Heat have no choice but to take this seriously.