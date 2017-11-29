AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Hassan Whiteside sounds more concerned about his knee than Heat are

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 7:05 PM EST
Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) is out for Heat-Knicks tonight.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury.

Whiteside sure does.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Spoelstra had downplayed lingering concerns shortly before Whiteside was made available for comment.

“It’s the same thing he’s been dealing with the last three weeks,” the Heat coach said. “Since he’s been back the days in between have been recovery days.”

“So the back to back anticipated he probably wouldn’t play today,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll get back to Miami and reevaluate him [Thursday]. Jay will look at him and might have doc will look at him. We don’t think necessarily right now he’ll have an MRI. He’s already gotten one of those.

“It’s really bothering me, man,” Whiteside said at his locker at Madison Square Garden. “We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to figure it out when we get back to Miami and figure out what’s wrong.”

“It has really been bothering me throughout the season. It had been bothering me since Orlando,” the shot-blocking big man said.

Whiteside initially injured his knee in the season-opener in Orlando then missed the next five games. This will be his first absence since.

A team and player disagreeing on the severity of an injury is never good.

A 7-footer with knee problems – especially when he’s due more than $52 million over the next two seasons – is never good.

The Heat have no choice but to take this seriously.

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis’ x-rays were negative, he can return

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 8:02 PM EST
Update: Knicks public relations:

And New York breathes a sigh of relief.

 

Tim Hardaway Jr. is at least sparking arguments of whether he’s living up to his contract. Frank Ntilikina is showing flashes. Courtney Lee has quietly been solid.

But make no mistake: Kristaps Porzingis remains, by far, the biggest reason for optimism with the Knicks.

Justise Winslow literally stepped on those dreams today.

Porzingis left tonight’s Knicks-Heat game after Winslow stepped on his ankle. Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. The close-up is particularly jarring.

At 10-10, the Knicks were at least hanging around the playoff race. Though I expected them to fade regardless, a serious injury for Porzingis could set them way back. They’ve been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions when he sits (+4.5 when he plays).

Sometimes, these wind up being far more minor than they appear. But this also has potential to be the type of injury that changes New York’s plan for the entire season.

Nikola Mirotic says he accepts Bobby Portis’ apology, but probably told media before Bulls teammate

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
Bobby Portis apologized for punching Nikola Mirotic during a Bulls practice.

Does Mirotic – who didn’t speak to Portis during his absence and reportedly requested Chicago trade one or the other – accept the apology?

Mirotic, via Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

“You know, we are teammates. On the same team,” Mirotic said. “Fighting for the same team and we’re both gonna do what we need to do to make it work. Yeah, I accept it (the apology).”

“I will not talk about what happened, but we both, Bobby and me and all the team is doing what we’re supposed to do, being professional. I think so far we’re doing good. We’re in a good way.”

When Mirotic was asked if Portis knows he’s accepted the public apology Portis issued days after the Oct. 17 incident, where Portis punched Mirotic in the face during practice, Mirotic said, “I guess he will know now.”

Mirotic wouldn’t say whether the trade request issued by his representatives to the Bulls still stands or even if it exists at all, saying “That’s something my agent can tell you. I’m happy to be back and everybody is trying to help me feel comfortable.”

Mirotic sounds as if he’s making the best of a bad situation – one complicated by the Bulls not giving him space to mope and his teammates reportedly siding with Portis. If he doesn’t want to talk to Portis, Mirotic shouldn’t. But harping on the grudge would only alienate his teammates further.

There’s probably still a tension within the Bulls. How could there not be?

But Mirotic, in his words today, is at least giving them a chance to move on. At least until he’s eligible to be traded by Jan. 15.

Enes Kanter: ‘Fight’ remark misinterpreted because English is my second language

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 5:05 PM EST
In a comedic attempt at motivation – considering both the source and execution – during the Knicks’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday, injured Knicks center Enes Kanter… well, I guess I don’t know what he did. But I know how he explained it:

“I’m not going to tell who, but I told somebody, ‘Hey man, go out there and fight with somebody. It will get the energy up.” No, I’m serious. If you go out there and just hit somebody or just fight with somebody, get a technical foul, I will pay for the fine, I don’t care. Just go out there and do your thing. Because we need that energy, we need that fight. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by 25, a fight, get a technical foul, the crowd is in it, and they’re gonna get nervous.”

Michael Beasley started an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic in the fourth quarter, and Frank Ntilikina joined in. Kanter looked extremely excited as Beasley went to the bench.

But now Kanter is backtracking clarifying backtracking.

Kanter, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“The front office told me I cannot say stuff like that,” the Knicks center said Tuesday after practice. “It’s a learning process. This is my second language. When I say fight, it means compete, play hard, compete. You get a tech; you get a tech. They told me I cannot say stuff like that. I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry, NBA, my fault.”

Learning another language is extremely difficult. I have incredible respect for Kanter doing that.

But he has sounded wellspoken in English before. It’s difficult to buy this excuse.

The far more likely explanation: Kanter did something he shouldn’t have, bragged about it after the game, heard from unhappy management, faces league punishment and is trying to cover for himself. After all, why would someone get a technical foul for just competing and playing hard? Unless that just got lost in translation, too.

Doc Rivers on rumors of his job being in danger: “That doesn’t bother me at all”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers stripped Doc Rivers of his team president/GM authority, and made him just the coach. There was some buzz around the league that the Clippers would have just let him go, but Rivers was owed $20 million over two years as coach/GM, and that was more than even Steve Ballmer was willing to eat. So Rivers’ stayed.

During the Clippers recent nine-game losing streak, rumors of job insecurity began to surface again. While the Clippers have bounced back (they have won three straight, against some of the NBA’s weaker teams) the injury to Blake Griffin means losses are likely to pile up again. Which will lead to new rounds of rumors.

Rivers has been around too long and through too much to care, as he told Arash Markazi of ESPN.

Los Angeles’ situation is different from the recent David Fizdale firing in Memphis. With the Grizzlies, management clearly had higher expectations of the team, seeing it as a solid playoff team that could overcome injuries (which may speak to their judgment). Plus there is the fact Fizdale and Marc Gasol had a strained relationship. Memphis GM Chris Wallace talked about turning the team’s season around as one main reason for the move.

The Clippers are smart enough to know that without Griffin, climbing out of the hole they are in and into the playoffs is unlikely. Rivers and Griffin get along well enough, as do Rivers and DeAndre Jordan, the team’s major free agent this summer. Plus, Rivers is a good coach. What is the reason to fire him mid-season? If they want to take a turn toward a more player-development based coach for the future, then make the change after the season. What is the advantage of doing so mid-season?

 