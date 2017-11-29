Grizzlies: Mike Conley out 2-3 more weeks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies are in crisis mode.

They’ve lost eight straight, and they fired their coach on the heels of frustrated comments by their star player.

Now, nearly two weeks after Memphis announced Mike Conley would miss at least two weeks, his timeline has about doubled.

Grizzlies release:

Conley has progressed well through therapy and treatment to promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles. He is expected to return in two to three weeks.

Conley’s return alone won’t save Memphis season (nor will firing David Fizdale). But the Grizzlies are better with their star point guard. For a while, he and Marc Gasol kept a lackluster supporting cast afloat. The task is clearly too big for just Gasol.

But Memphis has sunk in the standings without Conley, and it’s tough to a resurgence while he remains sidelined. Maybe the coaching change will provide a spark, but that can go only so far.

Aging and at a talent deficit, the Grizzlies had little margin for error this season. They’re burning through it if they haven’t already.