Enes Kanter: ‘Fight’ remark misinterpreted because English is my second language

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 5:05 PM EST
In a comedic attempt at motivation – considering both the source and execution – during the Knicks’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday, injured Knicks center Enes Kanter… well, I guess I don’t know what he did. But I know how he explained it:

“I’m not going to tell who, but I told somebody, ‘Hey man, go out there and fight with somebody. It will get the energy up.” No, I’m serious. If you go out there and just hit somebody or just fight with somebody, get a technical foul, I will pay for the fine, I don’t care. Just go out there and do your thing. Because we need that energy, we need that fight. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by 25, a fight, get a technical foul, the crowd is in it, and they’re gonna get nervous.”

Michael Beasley started an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic in the fourth quarter, and Frank Ntilikina joined in. Kanter looked extremely excited as Beasley went to the bench.

But now Kanter is backtracking clarifying backtracking.

Kanter, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“The front office told me I cannot say stuff like that,” the Knicks center said Tuesday after practice. “It’s a learning process. This is my second language. When I say fight, it means compete, play hard, compete. You get a tech; you get a tech. They told me I cannot say stuff like that. I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry, NBA, my fault.”

Learning another language is extremely difficult. I have incredible respect for Kanter doing that.

But he has sounded wellspoken in English before. It’s difficult to buy this excuse.

The far more likely explanation: Kanter did something he shouldn’t have, bragged about it after the game, heard from unhappy management, faces league punishment and is trying to cover for himself. After all, why would someone get a technical foul for just competing and playing hard? Unless that just got lost in translation, too.

Nikola Mirotic says he accepts Bobby Portis’ apology, but probably told media before Bulls teammate

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
Bobby Portis apologized for punching Nikola Mirotic during a Bulls practice.

Does Mirotic – who didn’t speak to Portis during his absence and reportedly requested Chicago trade one or the other – accept the apology?

Mirotic, via Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

“You know, we are teammates. On the same team,” Mirotic said. “Fighting for the same team and we’re both gonna do what we need to do to make it work. Yeah, I accept it (the apology).”

“I will not talk about what happened, but we both, Bobby and me and all the team is doing what we’re supposed to do, being professional. I think so far we’re doing good. We’re in a good way.”

When Mirotic was asked if Portis knows he’s accepted the public apology Portis issued days after the Oct. 17 incident, where Portis punched Mirotic in the face during practice, Mirotic said, “I guess he will know now.”

Mirotic wouldn’t say whether the trade request issued by his representatives to the Bulls still stands or even if it exists at all, saying “That’s something my agent can tell you. I’m happy to be back and everybody is trying to help me feel comfortable.”

Mirotic sounds as if he’s making the best of a bad situation – one complicated by the Bulls not giving him space to mope and his teammates reportedly siding with Portis. If he doesn’t want to talk to Portis, Mirotic shouldn’t. But harping on the grudge would only alienate his teammates further.

There’s probably still a tension within the Bulls. How could there not be?

But Mirotic, in his words today, is at least giving them a chance to move on. At least until he’s eligible to be traded by Jan. 15.

Doc Rivers on rumors of his job being in danger: “That doesn’t bother me at all”

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers stripped Doc Rivers of his team president/GM authority, and made him just the coach. There was some buzz around the league that the Clippers would have just let him go, but Rivers was owed $20 million over two years as coach/GM, and that was more than even Steve Ballmer was willing to eat. So Rivers’ stayed.

During the Clippers recent nine-game losing streak, rumors of job insecurity began to surface again. While the Clippers have bounced back (they have won three straight, against some of the NBA’s weaker teams) the injury to Blake Griffin means losses are likely to pile up again. Which will lead to new rounds of rumors.

Rivers has been around too long and through too much to care, as he told Arash Markazi of ESPN.

Los Angeles’ situation is different from the recent David Fizdale firing in Memphis. With the Grizzlies, management clearly had higher expectations of the team, seeing it as a solid playoff team that could overcome injuries (which may speak to their judgment). Plus there is the fact Fizdale and Marc Gasol had a strained relationship. Memphis GM Chris Wallace talked about turning the team’s season around as one main reason for the move.

The Clippers are smart enough to know that without Griffin, climbing out of the hole they are in and into the playoffs is unlikely. Rivers and Griffin get along well enough, as do Rivers and DeAndre Jordan, the team’s major free agent this summer. Plus, Rivers is a good coach. What is the reason to fire him mid-season? If they want to take a turn toward a more player-development based coach for the future, then make the change after the season. What is the advantage of doing so mid-season?

 

James Dolan sings the blues about owning the Knicks

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
James Dolan doesn’t receive a lot of positive press for his performance as owner of the Knicks, not here nor most places — from mainstream to blogs — around the basketball world. I would argue that’s deserved (as would Knicks fans), but that doesn’t mean it’s pleasant for Dolan.

Dolan also is one of many sports celebrities who has a beef with Deadspin. Dolan didn’t like the tone of a piece at the site about his band and how the perks of being ungodly wealthy and connected in the media world have helped Dolan’s hobby (read: passion) along. And it has.

Deadspin offered to let Dolan write a song roasting the site however he saw fit, to be played at the annual Deadspin Awards show. Dolan obliged… and it dug the hole just a little bit deeper.

Knicks fans can write their own blues tune about his ownership.

Here’s the key lyrics for Knicks fans:

You know I own a basketball team
For most people that would be a dream
For a trust fund kid, it’s a living hell
Always some a****** telling me to sell

You call me up and ask for a quote
Then write a story calling me a dope
Ask me why we don’t win more games
Is there any chance we get LeBron James?

And that’s not even getting into the sniffing glue lyrics.

Just a little PR note to Dolan: Complaining about the “hell” of being a trust-fund kid getting to run a basketball team is not going to play well. With anyone.

On radio interviews around the country now I regularly get asked if the Knicks are back — or at least on their way back — with Phil Jackson gone and Kristaps Porzingis becoming the face of the franchise (and Tim Hardaway Jr. living up to his contract). Maybe, I answer, but then I remind them who owns the team. It’s possible for bad owners to win — see Georgia Frontiere as exhibit 1 — but it is rare and tends to be a fluke. For the sake of Knicks fans I hope I’m wrong here, they have smart people in basketball operations. But it feels like the other shoe will drop at some point.

Chris Bosh on return to NBA: “I plan to keep my options open as a player”

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
The last time Chris Bosh stepped onto an NBA court, it was the game before the 2016 All-Star break, he has never been able to shake a blood clotting issue to the satisfaction of NBA team doctors (in Miami or elsewhere). He and the Heat came to an agreement to part ways.

Bosh also loves the game of basketball and wants it in his life. He’s got money, a young family, diverse interests, but you could tell when he called into NBA TV’s Players’ Only broadcast on Tuesday that basketball is still in his blood. He still wants to be a part of it. Here are his comments, as transcribed at NBA.com.

“I’m always going to be around the game of basketball,” Bosh said. “I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that’s not coaching. Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that’s something that’s a very big passion.”

While he’s “keeping his options as a player” open, he realizes that his playing days are behind him now. Coaching is a grind and a calling, one that’s not Bosh’s style. But he likes the idea of being around the game and players again.

“I would want to work with guys that maybe aren’t starters, guys that are the fourth or fifth option,” Bosh said. “To be honest, I’m looking at today’s game and I put myself in that position and how I would benefit from the faster basketball, more threes, catch-and-go opportunities, attacking the paint with more space, that’s what kind of gets me juiced up and riled up when I watch today’s game. I would really want to teach someone how to function without having to have plays called for you.”

The game has evolved towards the kind of player Chris Bosh was, particularly in Miami, where he could space the floor, score inside, and was one of the handful of best pick-and-roll defending big men in the game. He is a high-IQ player who could help a lot of players today with their games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets that chance (and with whom).

 