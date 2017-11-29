Getty Images

Chris Bosh on return to NBA: “I plan to keep my options open as a player”

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
The last time Chris Bosh stepped onto an NBA court, it was the game before the 2016 All-Star break, he has never been able to shake a blood clotting issue to the satisfaction of NBA team doctors (in Miami or elsewhere). He and the Heat came to an agreement to part ways.

Bosh also loves the game of basketball and wants it in his life. He’s got money, a young family, diverse interests, but you could tell when he called into NBA TV’s Players’ Only broadcast on Tuesday that basketball is still in his blood. He still wants to be a part of it. Here are his comments, as transcribed at NBA.com.

“I’m always going to be around the game of basketball,” Bosh said. “I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that’s not coaching. Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that’s something that’s a very big passion.”

While he’s “keeping his options as a player” open, he realizes that his playing days are behind him now. Coaching is a grind and a calling, one that’s not Bosh’s style. But he likes the idea of being around the game and players again.

“I would want to work with guys that maybe aren’t starters, guys that are the fourth or fifth option,” Bosh said. “To be honest, I’m looking at today’s game and I put myself in that position and how I would benefit from the faster basketball, more threes, catch-and-go opportunities, attacking the paint with more space, that’s what kind of gets me juiced up and riled up when I watch today’s game. I would really want to teach someone how to function without having to have plays called for you.”

The game has evolved towards the kind of player Chris Bosh was, particularly in Miami, where he could space the floor, score inside, and was one of the handful of best pick-and-roll defending big men in the game. He is a high-IQ player who could help a lot of players today with their games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets that chance (and with whom).

 

Doc Rivers on rumors of his job being in danger: “That doesn’t bother me at all”

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers stripped Doc Rivers of his team president/GM authority, and made him just the coach. There was some buzz around the league that the Clippers would have just let him go, but Rivers was owed $20 million over two years as coach/GM, and that was more than even Steve Ballmer was willing to eat. So Rivers’ stayed.

During the Clippers recent nine-game losing streak, rumors of job insecurity began to surface again. While the Clippers have bounced back (they have won three straight, against some of the NBA’s weaker teams) the injury to Blake Griffin means losses are likely to pile up again. Which will lead to new rounds of rumors.

Rivers has been around too long and through too much to care, as he told Arash Markazi of ESPN.

Los Angeles’ situation is different from the recent David Fizdale firing in Memphis. With the Grizzlies, management clearly had higher expectations of the team, seeing it as a solid playoff team that could overcome injuries (which may speak to their judgment). Plus there is the fact Fizdale and Marc Gasol had a strained relationship. Memphis GM Chris Wallace talked about turning the team’s season around as one main reason for the move.

The Clippers are smart enough to know that without Griffin, climbing out of the hole they are in and into the playoffs is unlikely. Rivers and Griffin get along well enough, as do Rivers and DeAndre Jordan, the team’s major free agent this summer. Plus, Rivers is a good coach. What is the reason to fire him mid-season? If they want to take a turn toward a more player-development based coach for the future, then make the change after the season. What is the advantage of doing so mid-season?

 

James Dolan sings the blues about owning the Knicks

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
James Dolan doesn’t receive a lot of positive press for his performance as owner of the Knicks, not here nor most places — from mainstream to blogs — around the basketball world. I would argue that’s deserved (as would Knicks fans), but that doesn’t mean it’s pleasant for Dolan.

Dolan also is one of many sports celebrities who has a beef with Deadspin. Dolan didn’t like the tone of a piece at the site about his band and how the perks of being ungodly wealthy and connected in the media world have helped Dolan’s hobby (read: passion) along. And it has.

Deadspin offered to let Dolan write a song roasting the site however he saw fit, to be played at the annual Deadspin Awards show. Dolan obliged… and it dug the hole just a little bit deeper.

Knicks fans can write their own blues tune about his ownership.

Here’s the key lyrics for Knicks fans:

You know I own a basketball team
For most people that would be a dream
For a trust fund kid, it’s a living hell
Always some a****** telling me to sell

You call me up and ask for a quote
Then write a story calling me a dope
Ask me why we don’t win more games
Is there any chance we get LeBron James?

And that’s not even getting into the sniffing glue lyrics.

Just a little PR note to Dolan: Complaining about the “hell” of being a trust-fund kid getting to run a basketball team is not going to play well. With anyone.

On radio interviews around the country now I regularly get asked if the Knicks are back — or at least on their way back — with Phil Jackson gone and Kristaps Porzingis becoming the face of the franchise (and Tim Hardaway Jr. living up to his contract). Maybe, I answer, but then I remind them who owns the team. It’s possible for bad owners to win — see Georgia Frontiere as exhibit 1 — but it is rare and tends to be a fluke. For the sake of Knicks fans I hope I’m wrong here, they have smart people in basketball operations. But it feels like the other shoe will drop at some point.

Gregg Popovich on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’d really be lost without him”

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 12:54 PM EST
Last summer, trade rumors were swirling around LaMarcus Aldridge amid reports he was not happy in San Antonio. While Twitter buzzed with trade possibilities, Aldridge sat down with Gregg Popovich and they talked about how he could be used better — and in ways he was more comfortable — in the Spurs offense. No trade was made, Aldridge returned to Spurs camp this fall.

The Spurs knew they were going into the season without Tony Parker, a key part of their depth (and their most reliable pick-and-roll player). Then came the news they would be without Kawhi Leonard (19 games and counting).

The Spurs are a solid 12-7 to start the season, and Popovich gave a lot of credit for that to Aldridge, speaking to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

“He’s gotten us through this period of time without Tony and Kawhi in a wonderful way,” Popovich said of Aldridge. “He’s scoring, he’s playing defense, rebounding, running the floor. We’d really be lost without him.”

Aldridge is playing at an All-Star level, averaging 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, but it’s his efficiency that has impressed — while taking on more of the offense, he has a career-high True Shooting Percentage of 57.3, and his PER of 25.6 also would be a career best. His assist rates are up, his turnover rates down, and he is taking fewer midrange jumpers (even though he can hit them) and shooting more at the rim or from three.

The Spurs wins are more than just Aldridge. Pau Gasol has played well, Kyle Anderson has gone in slo-mo right past everyone to a big step forward in his game, and Dejounte Murray has given them strong minutes at the point. It’s been a group effort, as Spurs GM R.C. Buford pointed out.

“The team’s done a terrific job of coming together. A lot of new players,” Buford told ESPN. “I think Pau [Gasol] and LaMarcus have obviously been significant and the contributions of other guys who have filled in and come together well. We’re obviously not the best team in the league. But the group has taken care of its responsibilities in a way that puts them in a position to win.

If the Spurs can integrate Leonard back into this roster and build on it, they become a lot more dangerous. That’s not as easy as it sounds, Leonard will get a lot of touches and shots, but if you’re going to trust any coach with that job Popovich is the call.

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets move into top spot, Cavaliers into top 5

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Changes at the top this week, with Boston and Golden State each picking up a couple losses in the last seven days it was Houston that moves into the top spot. Meanwhile, Cleveland has moved up fast during its win streak and is now fourth and joining the league elites.

 
Rockets small icon 1. Rockets (16-4, Last Week No. 3). Chris Paul has been thriving since his return — he has at least 10 assists and two steals in five of the six games he played in Houston this season, and on the season has 65 assists to only 7 turnovers. The Rockets have won all five games since his return, having the best offense in the NBA and the second best defense in that stretch. They’ve also done this against a relatively soft schedule, but some better tests (Pacers, Blazers) are coming.

 
Celtics small icon 2. Celtics (18-4, LW 1). The win streak ended at 16 when a comeback against Miami fell short, then they dropped the first of a five-game homestand when they had no answer for Andre Drummond or Tobias Harris. The Celtics are 6-3 in games where they trailed by 10 points or more — impressive, but it’s not the way they want to live. Better bench play would keep things closer.

 
Warriors small icon 3. Warriors (15-6 LW 2). Kevin Durant has missed 4-of-5 games with a sprained ankle, and the Warriors offense suffered because of it. However, it didn’t really bite them until Stephen Curry had to sit out too and they fell to Sacramento. Both are questionable Wednesday against the Lakers, a game that starts a six-game road trip which includes the Heat, Pelicans, and Pistons.

 
Cavaliers small icon 4. Cavaliers (14-7 LW 9). Derrick Rose is away from the team contemplating his future, but the Cavaliers have won eight straight without him — the defense is a disaster when Rose has been on the court and overall the Cavaliers are 16.7 points per 100 better when he sits. LeBron continues to carry the offense, especially in the clutch. In the last five minutes of games within five points this season, LeBron has 60 points (second to Kyrie Irving), is shooting 62.2 percent overall, and is a +26.

 
Spurs small icon 5. Spurs (13-7, LW 4). Tony Parker is back, playing 14 minutes in his return and looking understandably a bit rusty, but he brings them even more depth. The better news is he said Kawhi Leonard could return in 2-3 weeks (a timeline Gregg Popovich shot down, but it sounds like Leonard is getting close to a comeback). After a rough start to the season without Leonard, the Spurs defense is back to it’s usual dominating self, allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions in the last 10 games (third best in the NBA) and climbing up to 5th overall in the league.

 
Raptors small icon 6. Raptors (12-7, LW 5). They went 1-2 on a quick three-game road trip (crushing Atlanta for their one win). What has kept them afloat all season is fantastic bench play (a +12.1 per 100 net rating, best in the NBA) and the latest addition to that is Fred VanVleet, who is giving they quality guard minutes and allowing Dwane Casey to keep his regular rotations.

Pistons small icon 7. Pistons (13-6, LW 7). The win in Boston Monday night is as much of a statement win as a team can have in November (which is to say, not much of a statement but a good confidence booster). Andre Drummond was a force of nature, Tobias Harris had 31 points, and Avery Bradley hounded Kyrie Irving into a 6-of-16 shooting night. It’s very early, but that is a blueprint for how the Pistons could be a difficult playoff out.

 
Sixers small icon 8. 76ers (11-8, LW 13). Philly is 3-2 in the midst of a long homestand, but the two losses were to the Warriors and Cavaliers so they’re understandable. It’s time to trade Jahlil Okafor for the best offer, those options are not going to get better than the protected second round picks on the table now. It’s a blow to the ego to trade a No. 3 pick for that little, but it has to be done, it’s best for him and the team. #FreeJah

 
Blazers small icon 9. Trail Blazers (13-8, LW 10). When their big three of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic are on the court together, the Trail Blazers outscore opens by a healthy 5.6 points per 100 possessions, with their offense clicking along with a 108 net rating (would be sixth in the NBA). Portland went an impressive 4-1 on a five-game road trip, knocking off the Wizards and Knicks among others. Now they are home for four games, then will spend much of the rest of December on the road.

 
Pacers small icon 10. Pacers (12-9, LW 14). Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis have had a fantastic chemistry this season, they read each other’s planned cuts and moves well, and are outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per 100 possessions when on the court together. But Sabonis and the just returned Myles Turner are not finding that same groove and are -6 per 100 (in a limited 66 minutes). Tough week ahead with Houston, Toronto, and New York.

 
Wizards small icon 11. Wizards (11-9, LW 6). John Wall is out for a couple of weeks with a knee injury, and the Wizards are 10.6 points per 100 possessions with him off the court. The Wizards are 1-1 without Wall, with the win courtesy a strong game from Otto Porter vs. Minnesota, and the Wizards will need more of that as they have 6-of-7 games on the road coming up.

 
12. Timberwolves (12-9, LW 8). Minnesota’s defense continues to be what holds the team back (the offense is sixth in the league in the last 10 games), and the main reasons is Minnesota is one of the worst transition defense teams in the league. They allow 17.6% of opponent possessions in transition (only the Clippers are worse) and teams score 127.4 points per 100 possessions on those, 25th in the league (Stats via Cleaning The Glass). Minnesota needs to take away easy buckets from the opposition.

 
Nuggets small icon 13. Nuggets (11-9, LW 11). Paul Millsap is going to be out for three months following wrist surgery, and that has moved Kenneth Faried into the starting lineup with Trey Lyles getting run behind him. Since Millsap went down the Nuggets are 2-2, but that’s a bit lucky as they are bottom 10 in the league in both offense and defense in those four. Starting Monday Denver has 7-of-8 on the road and needs to find wins in there to stay in a strong spot in the playoff race in the West.

 
Pelicans small icon 14. Pelicans (11-9, LW 15). New Orleans has won 3-of-4 as they move through a difficult part of the schedule, with the kind of games they need to win if they want to be a playoff team in the West (Minnesota, Utah, Portland, and Golden State are up this week). The Pelican defense, led by Anthony Davis, has looked better. With the Pelicans staying healthy (*knock on wood*) while teams around them in the West struggle, now is the time they can win some games and build a little cushion in that playoff race.

Bucks small icon 15. Bucks (10-9 LW 16). The Bucks are 6-3 since Eric Bledsoe came to town, and most impressively the team’s defensive rating since his arrival is 101.7 (seventh in the NBA in that stretch). But the defense hasn’t been consistent, there were losses to Utah and Dallas where they didn’t defend the arc well. Milwaukee is 2-1 midway through a stretch of 5-of-6 on the road.

 
Heat small icon 16. Heat (10-10, LW 17). They ended the Celtics 16-game win streak, but maybe more impressive was scoring just 7 points against Chicago in the first quarter and coming back to win that game last Sunday. Goran Dragic has led the offense of late, averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 assists per game, while hitting more than half his threes in their last four games.

 
Knicks small icon 17. Knicks (10-10, LW 12). The Knicks are 9-4 at home and 1-6 on the road, it is something they need to figure out in the next month because after Christmas they have 17-of-21 on the road after a home-heavy schedule to start the season. Joakim Noah was activated and played three minutes in one game, but the Knicks still have a glut of big men, which means they could look to be sellers at the trade deadline.

 
Thunder small icon 18. Thunder (8-11 LW 19).. The win over the Warriors was the best Russell Westbrook has looked all season, both taking charge of the offense and setting up teammates. Then after that win, the Thunder drop games to the Pistons and Mavericks (that’s losses in 4-of-5) and Westbrook hasn’t been as good in those games as the Thunder need him to be. Westbrook is too good not to figure it out, but he’s part of the problem early with the Thunder this season.

 
Jazz small icon 19. Jazz (10-11, LW 23). The Jazz have won three straight and are a surprisingly good 5-4 since Rudy Gobert’s injury. Utah has done it with an impressive offense, scoring 111.7 points per 100 possessions (that level is not sustainable), sparked in part by rookie Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 24 on the Bucks recently. Utah’s defense without Gobert hasn’t been as good, but it’s been middle of the pack, which is better than expected. Utah is the current eight seed in the West and is keeping itself in the playoff hunt without its star.

 
Hornets small icon 20. Hornets (8-11, LW 17). The Hornets seemed to be putting it together and won three in a row, with Dwight Howard playing like his old self (or as close to it as we can expect anymore), but then hit a tough part of the schedule and fell to the Cavaliers and Spurs. Bad news it doesn’t get any easier this week: At Toronto, At Miami, then after Orlando it’s the Warriors that come to town.

 
Clippers small icon 21. Clippers (8-11 LW 27). The Clippers had righted the ship against the dregs of the league (wins against the Kings, Lakers, and Hawks) but then came the news that Blake Griffin is going to be out a couple of months with a sprained MCL. The Clippers offense has been 8.6 points per 100 possessions worse when he sits and with him and Danilo Gallinari out, it’s hard to see where quality playmaking — or wins — are going to come from. The Clippers will struggle to stay in the playoff mix the next couple of months, and that could lead to bigger roster changes come the trade deadline.

 
Lakers small icon 22. Lakers (8-12 LW 22). The Lakers continue to have a top-10 NBA defense (seventh in the league right now), but that has slipped the last couple of weeks — the Lakers are giving up 5.2 points more per 100 possessions in their last six games (bottom 10 in the league). That defense is about to be put to the test in a brutal stretch of the schedule — 7-of-10 games on the road and only one team in those 10 is under .500.

 
Suns small icon 23. Suns (8-14, LW 24). Jay Triano is experimenting with who will start at the four. Marquese Chriss has been sent to the bench and Greg Monroe got the first shot, but him next to Chandler Parsons was a spacing disaster. Dragan Bender got the start vs. Chicago and that lineup was -5 in just more than 10 minutes of play (but the Suns got the win because Devin Booker went off for 33, plus the Bulls). With that win the Bulls have started 1-1 on a six-game road trip but the next four are brutal: Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

 
Nets small icon 24. Nets (7-13, LW 25). The Nets have won just one game in their last five, and when they beat the Grizzlies it helped lead to coach David Fizdale getting fired. Brooklyn has been a scrappy team this season and in their last five games have averaged 107.3 points per 100 on offense (ninth best in the NBA in that stretch). It’s especially impressive with both Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell out injured.

 
Magic small icon 25. Magic (8-13, LW 20). Losers of nine in a row (and it’s not likely to get easier with the next three games being the Thunder, Warriors, and at the Knicks). The offense hasn’t been good but the issue during the streak is the team’s defense — they have surrendered 116.4 points per 100, worst in the NBA in that stretch. Teams are killing the Magic both from three and on the offensive glass, plus Orlando does not force turnovers or get easy buckets. Notice all those upcoming games mentioned in the first graph are against good offensive teams.

 
Grizzlies small icon 26. Grizzlies (7-12, LW 21). Coach David Fizdale was fired, and any bounce they get from J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm will be short lived — one can only win so much without the talent to do so. This team was built around the idea that Mike Conley and Marc Gasol could be All-Star level players, and they have enough good role players around them to make it work. Conley is out with an Achilles issue, and with other injuries Gasol has struggled to carry the weight of the offense. Management said they made the change because they expect to make the playoffs, not even most Grizzlies fans thought that would happen if one of their stars missed significant time.

 
Mavericks small icon 27. Mavericks (5-16 LW 28). Dallas has won three of its last five and the reason is defense — they are giving up less than a point per possession in that stretch. On the other end, Dirk Nowitzki is back — he is a team-best +55 in the last five games, averaging 12.8 points per games, shooting 45 percent from three, plus grabbing 7.2 boards a game.

 
Kings small icon 28. Kings (6-15, LW 29). It’s strange to say this about a six-win team, but according to Cleaning the Glass they are also the luckiest team in the NBA with 2.8 more wins than their net rating would suggest (meaning they should be 3-18). They are 29th in offense and 30th in the league in defense this season. On the bright side, D’Aaron Fox has shown flashes (he, like most rookies, just needs to work on his jumper).

 
Hawks small icon 29. Hawks (4-16, LW 26). I like the fact that John Collins has gotten to start the last three games (Luke Babbit is injured), even if that means the Hawks defense suffers. At this point, play and develop the rookie. After Cleveland Thursday there are two home-and-homes where the Hawks could pick up a win or two, with Brooklyn and with slumping Orlando.

 
Bulls small icon 30. Bulls (3-16 LW 30). They have lost six in a row, Lauri Markkanen seems to have run into the rookie wall early, and Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn have been consistently inconsistent. Just to rub salt in all of this, Jordan Bell trolled the Bulls for trading him (well, his pick) for cash considerations, and now he is playing regular rotation minutes for the Warriors. It’s been a rough week in Chicago, but at least they got the 2020 All-Star Game.