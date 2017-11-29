Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic attends first game since fight with Bobby Portis

LeBron James‘ ejection on Tuesday night was his first during his time in the NBA. It came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win, 108-97, over the Miami Heat, late in the third quarter.

Watching video of the ejection, it’s not clear whether LeBron deserved to be ejected. After the game, NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald said that he tossed LeBron on one technical foul after The King gesticulated at him and used some choice words. That’s something Enes Kanter apparently liked.

Meanwhile, LeBron wasn’t particularly happy with his ejection, criticizing officials for how they are calling him. In particular, James said he felt jump shooters get foul calls more often than he does on drives.

LeBron is currently 29th in the league when it comes to free throw attempts per-possession (min: 15 games, 400 minutes played) per Basketball Reference. For what it’s worth, lots of non-jump shooting players — whatever that means — are ahead of LeBron on that list, including Joel Embiid, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard.

Here’s what LeBron had to say, via the video above this article:

“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody. It’s like almost they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. And I’m not a jump shooter. I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line double-digit times every single night. And I’m not a jump shooter and I get fouled just like every body else do.”

It will be interesting to see what the league has to say now not only about the ejection, but whether LeBron deserves admonishment for criticizing officials.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, for example, was careful with his words to avoid such punishment: