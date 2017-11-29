Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic attends first game since fight with Bobby Portis

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is attending a game for the first time since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion.
Mirotic was at the United Center for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, a game ultimately won by the visitors. He remains sidelined with the injuries from the altercation at practice on Oct. 17. Portis served an eight-game suspension but has returned to the Bulls’ rotation.
Coach Fred Hoiberg says the two have not talked as far as he knows. Mirotic started practicing with the team again on Monday, and they did go against each other at times.
Mirotic and forward Zach LaVine (torn ACL) will practice with the G-League’s Windy City Bulls while Chicago heads to Denver for a game on Thursday.
LeBron James‘ ejection on Tuesday night was his first during his time in the NBA. It came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win, 108-97, over the Miami Heat, late in the third quarter.
Watching video of the ejection, it’s not clear whether LeBron deserved to be ejected. After the game, NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald said that he tossed LeBron on one technical foul after The King gesticulated at him and used some choice words. That’s something Enes Kanter apparently liked.
Meanwhile, LeBron wasn’t particularly happy with his ejection, criticizing officials for how they are calling him. In particular, James said he felt jump shooters get foul calls more often than he does on drives.
LeBron is currently 29th in the league when it comes to free throw attempts per-possession (min: 15 games, 400 minutes played) per Basketball Reference. For what it’s worth, lots of non-jump shooting players — whatever that means — are ahead of LeBron on that list, including Joel Embiid, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard.
Here’s what LeBron had to say, via the video above this article:
“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody. It’s like almost they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. And I’m not a jump shooter. I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line double-digit times every single night. And I’m not a jump shooter and I get fouled just like every body else do.”
It will be interesting to see what the league has to say now not only about the ejection, but whether LeBron deserves admonishment for criticizing officials.
Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, for example, was careful with his words to avoid such punishment:
LeBron James was ejected for the first time on Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers star thought he was fouled late in the third quarter during a win over the Miami Heat, 108-97, and promptly chased down referee Kane Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald then tossed LeBron — both for gesticulating, which isn’t allowed, and for choice words.
Enter Enes Kanter.
The New York Knicks big man squeezed himself into the column inches of many an NBA writer over the past month. The whole thing is a bit convoluted, but Kanter invited himself to the party via purposeful misinterpretation of LeBron’s opinion on Dennis Smith Jr.
Now that we have Twitter, of course, we can see disagreements like this between players play out in real time. Not soon after LeBron was ejected from the game, Kanter took to his Twitter account to send out this gem:
I can only assume that Kanter has seen through LaVar Ball what kind of marketing impact you can have when you have zero self respect.
Go Knicks, I guess.
LeBron James had never been rung from an NBA game until Tuesday night. Then, as the Cleveland Cavaliers were throttling the Miami Heat on NBATV, that all changed.
The call came late in the third quarter with the Cavaliers up by 23 points. James was driving down the left lane line and pulled up short of the rim.
After drawing contact with Heat wing James Johnson, LeBron missed. Thinking he had been fouled, he immediately turned around to gesticulate and chase down referee Kane Fitzgerald.
Via Twitter:
Fitzgerald has a bit of a background when it comes to calling technical fouls, but giving The King his first ever ejection has got to be some sort of weird badge of honor.
I’m not sure the way the league works with stars you’d expect LeBron to have been ejected there, but perhaps he said some magic words that aided the decision.
Losing Derrick Rose on a faltering Cleveland Cavaliers squad was bad news. But while the 2011 NBA MVP figures out whether he wants to return to basketball, the team is angling for another point guard to make his entrance at The Q.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers are apparently aiming for Isaiah Thomas to return before the Christmas Day extravaganza begins.
Thomas, 28, came to Cleveland with Jae Crowder in exchange for Kyrie Irving back before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.
Via ESPN:
The diminutive point guard has been hampered by a hip injury that almost quashed the deal between the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Things got sorted of course, but early word was that Thomas was going to miss significant time.
Cleveland is a good offensive team statistically, but they are missing Thomas’ influence. Adding him to the mix — especially as key players like Tristan Thompson are hurt — will give them extra firepower as they try to top both the Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference heading into the new year.