Getty

Watch LeBron James get ejected for the first time in his career (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

LeBron James had never been rung from an NBA game until Tuesday night. Then, as the Cleveland Cavaliers were throttling the Miami Heat on NBATV, that all changed.

The call came late in the third quarter with the Cavaliers up by 23 points. James was driving down the left lane line and pulled up short of the rim.

After drawing contact with Heat wing James Johnson, LeBron missed. Thinking he had been fouled, he immediately turned around to gesticulate and chase down referee Kane Fitzgerald.

Via Twitter:

Fitzgerald has a bit of a background when it comes to calling technical fouls, but giving The King his first ever ejection has got to be some sort of weird badge of honor.

I’m not sure the way the league works with stars you’d expect LeBron to have been ejected there, but perhaps he said some magic words that aided the decision.

Report: Cavaliers aiming for Isaiah Thomas to return in December

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 8:14 PM EST
1 Comment

Losing Derrick Rose on a faltering Cleveland Cavaliers squad was bad news. But while the 2011 NBA MVP figures out whether he wants to return to basketball, the team is angling for another point guard to make his entrance at The Q.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers are apparently aiming for Isaiah Thomas to return before the Christmas Day extravaganza begins.

Thomas, 28, came to Cleveland with Jae Crowder in exchange for Kyrie Irving back before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Via ESPN:

The diminutive point guard has been hampered by a hip injury that almost quashed the deal between the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Things got sorted of course, but early word was that Thomas was going to miss significant time.

Cleveland is a good offensive team statistically, but they are missing Thomas’ influence. Adding him to the mix — especially as key players like Tristan Thompson are hurt — will give them extra firepower as they try to top both the Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference heading into the new year.

Grizzlies GM on firing Fizdale: “We needed to have a change to try to save the season”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Yes, he was very frustrated after being benched in the fourth quarter Sunday night, but after that Marc Gasol did not go to Grizzlies management and demand coach David Fizdale be fired.

This wasn’t entirely about Gasol, this is about a management team that wants to win now and thinks they have put together a team good enough to do just that. Check out these the quotes from Memphis General Manager Chris Wallace at the press conference introducing interim (for the season, at least) coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“We are the Memphis Grizzlies. We always get through adversity, and emerge on the other side of adversity and have success… We needed to have a change to try to save the season.”

“Unfortunately, we are underperforming even the lowest of preseason expectations, and we’re an organization that has high expectations for our team, so a change had to be made… Going back to last year, we’re just 14-26 over our last 40 regular-season games. So, the trends were not positive, and we had to make a change in course at this time, early in the season.

“…But this is a production, bottom-line business, and a change was warranted, and it had to be made.”

What were the expectations for the Grizzlies entering this season? They had two borderline All-Star level players in Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, surrounded by a few potentially solid role players — JaMychal Green once he got healthy, Chandler Parsons if he could stay healthy, James Ennis, Tyreke Evans — but not a lot of depth. If things broke right and this team stayed primarily healthy, even Grizzlies fans predicted a top end of 45ish wins and a 7-8 playoff seed. But healthy was a big “if” with the history of these players, and if guys were not healthy.

Well, we’re seeing what they look like when the team is not healthy. This is not out of the realm of expectations.

At the press conference, Wallace pounded on that “we are the Memphis Grizzlies” theme and turning this team back into the kind of team the Memphis fans love and have come to expect. This season. He didn’t say “grit n’ grind” but he might as well have.

That just leads to a lot of questions:

• Does Wallace really think this team is as good as years past, such as the teams that reached the conference Finals? Does he really think the supporting cast is that strong?

• Does management think a nearly 33-year-old Gasol and Conley, who is out resting his Achilles right now and has had a chronic issue there, can lead this team in the same way?

• Wasn’t Fizdale brought in to help this team evolve into a more modern NBA style? Wasn’t that part of the reason the franchise moved on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen? Fizdale didn’t have the players to do everything he wanted, but he tried (the tempo was up, they shot more threes).

Wallace made it clear this was a team that should win more now, and in a West with a lot of teams stumbling due to injury issues — the Jazz, Clippers — and others just stumbling (Oklahoma City), the Grizzlies are not out of the playoff mix by any means this season. They have been to the postseason six seasons is a row, Wallace wants it to be seven.

But what is the long-term plan in Memphis? Just to keep holding on? Grizzlies fans appreciate a team that works hard and defends, but that culture can be maintained and built upon during a rebuild, too.

Until Conley returns the Grizzlies are not going to make much of a run at anything, and even when he returns how much of a run they can make is up for debate. But that’s what management wants.

If this team is out of the playoff mix as we get into early 2018, Wallace may need to alter his plans and think about what could be gained in a Gasol trade (Conley, with four years left on his deal and his injury history, would be very hard to move). It is time to seriously consider what is next in Memphis, and if a Gasol or other trade can jump start it (although a mid-first-round pick may be as good as it gets for Gasol at this point). Even if the Grizzlies are in the playoff mix, those discussions should be happening in a serious way.

Former NBA Sixth Man Ben Gordon arrested twice in one week

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
5 Comments

A year ago, Ben Gordon was looking for an NBA comeback. He played some in the D-League for the Texas Legends, but an NBA return never materialized, his time in the game had passed.

Now he has been arrested twice in one week, one time on each coast. He’s been arrested four times in the past year.

Gordon was arrested in New York on Nov. 20 when the car he was driving was pulled over and found to have a forged license plate.

Then on Nov. 25, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles a felony robbery charge, as reported by the USA Today.

LAPD public information officer Irma Mota said police officers arrived at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, where Gordon had been renting two apartments. According to the police report that Mota relayed by phone, Gordon confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit. After the manager advised Gordon that he did not have access to the deposit, Gordon punched the manager in the face. He left after the manager provided him with a portion of the security deposit.

Gordon returned shortly thereafter, again demanding the security deposit — and this time Gordon had a knife, according to the police report. After a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested.

Those arrests are on top of others in the past year.

Gordon was arrested at the same Los Angeles apartment complex last June for pulling fire alarms when there was no fire in the building. He had a warrant out for his arrest in California after that incident because he did not show up for a court date. In October, he barricaded himself and a woman inside a Mount Vernon, New York, store that he owned when she threatened to leave him. The woman had to be cut out of the building, and when taken into custody Gordon was turned over for a psychological evaluation.

It’s been a hard fall for Gordon. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA — with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando — averaging 14.6 points per game. In 2005 in Chicago he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the same season he made the All-Rookie first team. He has been out of the NBA for more than two seasons.

 

Gregg Popovich dismisses Tony Parker’s Kawhi Leonard timeline

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
3 Comments

Tony Parker called Kawhi Leonardclose” to returning from injury, saying the star forward would be back in 2-3 weeks.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich isn’t endorsing that timeline, though he’s using similar language.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Told about Parker’s remarks, Popovich asked, “Is that Dr. Parker?”

“I’m probably not going to consult Tony on when Kawhi is going to come back,” Popovich said. “It’s just me. Maybe I’m being shortsighted, but I’m probably not gonna go there.”

“He’s getting very close and making progress,” Popovich said. “He’s having contact now, and hopefully, we’ll get him back shortly.”

Parker called Leonard “close.” Popovich called Leonard “very close.”

Does Popovich actually disagree? When is shortly?

I think Popovich just wants to remain mysterious until Leonard actually returns, and I’m inclined to believe that Parker spilled some accurate beans. But Popovich’s statement still casts doubt on any expectations for Leonard’s return..