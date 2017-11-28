Report: Blake Griffin suffered sprain MCL, to Clippers’ relief

Just how bad did Blake Griffin‘s knee injury look?

This qualified as good news.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

Sprained MCL for Blake Griffin, per source. Will be out a while, but Clips are relieved it wasn't worse. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 28, 2017

Griffin’s recovery time will depend on the severity of his injury, but this could sideline him a few weeks or so. That’s a drop in the bucket relative to the feared season-ender, but the Clippers have little margin for error.

They’re 8-11, and the good vibes of a three-game win streak (all against bad teams) dissipate with the loss of their best player. Patrick Beverley is already out for the year, and Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are also hurt.

This is now an even-more-undermanned team trying to dig itself out of a hole in the tough Western Conference. It could be worse, but this is still the type of injury that tips the odds toward a major shake up, like trading DeAndre Jordan.