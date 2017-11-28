Report: Blake Griffin suffered sprain MCL, to Clippers’ relief

Just how bad did Blake Griffin‘s knee injury look?
This qualified as good news.
David Aldridge of NBA.com:
Griffin’s recovery time will depend on the severity of his injury, but this could sideline him a few weeks or so. That’s a drop in the bucket relative to the feared season-ender, but the Clippers have little margin for error.
They’re 8-11, and the good vibes of a three-game win streak (all against bad teams) dissipate with the loss of their best player. Patrick Beverley is already out for the year, and Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are also hurt.
This is now an even-more-undermanned team trying to dig itself out of a hole in the tough Western Conference. It could be worse, but this is still the type of injury that tips the odds toward a major shake up, like trading DeAndre Jordan.
Rudy Gobert said he disliked how Gordon Hayward left the Jazz for the Celtics.
Now, the Utah center is expanding on precisely what bothered him.
Gobert, via Zach Lowe of ESPN:
“I could feel it,” Gobert says. “I was texting him a few days before [Hayward’s July 4th decision], and he wasn’t texting me back. That’s what I didn’t like. Just tell me. After five years, trust us, say what you are going to do. But I respect his choice.”
At that point, Hayward had to look out for himself. Talking to Gobert could have clouded his thoughts.
Even just informing Gobert before announcing his decision risked it leaking. As tight as Hayward kept his circle, the announcement still got bungled. The more people who know a secret, the more likely it is to be exposed.
I thought Kevin Durant set a good line in 2016, when he said he needed to distance himself from the Thunder during free agency. But he still ended up having dinner with Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison before signing with the Warriors. This is hard. Hurt feelings are nearly inevitable.
In this case, they were Gobert’s.
The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008.
They were pretty excited to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics in Boston in Avery Bradley‘s return and improve to 13-6.
Andre Drummond shushed the crowd after making free throws and skipped around the stanchion following an and-one steal. Stan Van Gundy and his players shared rather exuberant high-fives as the buzzer sounded. The whooping and hollering carried into the locker room. Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, via Jay King of MassLive:
“Just the physicality, they brought it to the game,” said Kyrie Irving, who regretted some of his decision-making (see video above) during Boston’s 118-108 loss. “It kind of makes you want to mark it down on the calendar to see them again, just by their reaction after winning the basketball game as well. So you can tell they wanted it, and they came out and proved it.”
This isn’t the first time an opponent disliked how the Pistons celebrated. It won’t be the last.
When Joel Embiid accused Drummond of talking trash earlier this season, Drummond defended himself by saying he always does that. Detroit has multiple confident/cocky players, and they haven’t yet won enough to get over it – but they are winning enough now to relish in it.
Irving comes across well here. He’s not criticizing the Pistons’ celebrations directly. He just wants to win so they can’t do it again.
And for his reference, the Celtics visit Detroit on Dec. 10.
The Knicks trailed the Trail Blazers by 26 in the fourth quarter last night.
But New York center Enes Kanter, on the bench with a back injury, had a solution.
Kanter, via Ian Begley of ESPN:
“I’m not going to tell who, but I told somebody, ‘Hey man, go out there and fight with somebody. It will get the energy up.” No, I’m serious. If you go out there and just hit somebody or just fight with somebody, get a technical foul, I will pay for the fine, I don’t care. Just go out there and do your thing. Because we need that energy, we need that fight. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by 25, a fight, get a technical foul, the crowd is in it, and they’re gonna get nervous.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Knicks forward Michael Beasley started an altercation by forearming Jusuf Nurkic in the chin. Frank Ntilikina then pushed a held-back Nurkic.
This is comical on a couple levels:
1. Kanter spent all of last season riding for Russell Westbrook, but when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia laid out the Thunder star and stood over him, Kanter did nothing. Essentially paying a teammate to fight only increases Kanter’s reputation as a faux tough guy.
2. The Knicks were on a 14-1 run when Beasley tried to agitate Nurkic. A lengthy review to determine the penalty – technical fouls for Beasley and Ntilikina – killed momentum, and the resulting free throws gave Portland three points. New York never seriously challenged again in a 103-91 loss.
The Grizzlies fired David Fizdale yesterday, but the coach’s best moment of his tenure – his rant after Memphis lost Game 2 of its first-round series against the Spurs last year – will live on forever.