LeBron James on ejection: “They’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
LeBron James‘ ejection on Tuesday night was his first during his time in the NBA. It came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win, 108-97, over the Miami Heat, late in the third quarter.

Watching video of the ejection, it’s not clear whether LeBron deserved to be ejected. After the game, NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald said that he tossed LeBron on one technical foul after The King gesticulated at him and used some choice words. That’s something Enes Kanter apparently liked.

Meanwhile, LeBron wasn’t particularly happy with his ejection, criticizing officials for how they are calling him. In particular, James said he felt jump shooters get foul calls more often than he does on drives.

LeBron is currently 29th in the league when it comes to free throw attempts per-possession (min: 15 games, 400 minutes played) per Basketball Reference. For what it’s worth, lots of non-jump shooting players — whatever that means — are ahead of LeBron on that list, including Joel Embiid, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard.

Here’s what LeBron had to say, via the video above this article:

“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody. It’s like almost they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. And I’m not a jump shooter. I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line double-digit times every single night. And I’m not a jump shooter and I get fouled just like every body else do.”

It will be interesting to see what the league has to say now not only about the ejection, but whether LeBron deserves admonishment for criticizing officials.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, for example, was careful with his words to avoid such punishment:

Enes Kanter appeared to enjoy LeBron James getting ejected

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
LeBron James was ejected for the first time on Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers star thought he was fouled late in the third quarter during a win over the Miami Heat, 108-97, and promptly chased down referee Kane Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald then tossed LeBron — both for gesticulating, which isn’t allowed, and for choice words.

Enter Enes Kanter.

The New York Knicks big man squeezed himself into the column inches of many an NBA writer over the past month. The whole thing is a bit convoluted, but Kanter invited himself to the party via purposeful misinterpretation of LeBron’s opinion on Dennis Smith Jr.

Now that we have Twitter, of course, we can see disagreements like this between players play out in real time. Not soon after LeBron was ejected from the game, Kanter took to his Twitter account to send out this gem:

I can only assume that Kanter has seen through LaVar Ball what kind of marketing impact you can have when you have zero self respect.

Go Knicks, I guess.

Watch LeBron James get ejected for the first time in his career (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
LeBron James had never been rung from an NBA game until Tuesday night. Then, as the Cleveland Cavaliers were throttling the Miami Heat on NBATV, that all changed.

The call came late in the third quarter with the Cavaliers up by 23 points. James was driving down the left lane line and pulled up short of the rim.

After drawing contact with Heat wing James Johnson, LeBron missed. Thinking he had been fouled, he immediately turned around to gesticulate and chase down referee Kane Fitzgerald.

Via Twitter:

Fitzgerald has a bit of a background when it comes to calling technical fouls, but giving The King his first ever ejection has got to be some sort of weird badge of honor.

I’m not sure the way the league works with stars you’d expect LeBron to have been ejected there, but perhaps he said some magic words that aided the decision.

Report: Cavaliers aiming for Isaiah Thomas to return in December

By Dane CarbaughNov 28, 2017, 8:14 PM EST
Losing Derrick Rose on a faltering Cleveland Cavaliers squad was bad news. But while the 2011 NBA MVP figures out whether he wants to return to basketball, the team is angling for another point guard to make his entrance at The Q.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers are apparently aiming for Isaiah Thomas to return before the Christmas Day extravaganza begins.

Thomas, 28, came to Cleveland with Jae Crowder in exchange for Kyrie Irving back before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Via ESPN:

The diminutive point guard has been hampered by a hip injury that almost quashed the deal between the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Things got sorted of course, but early word was that Thomas was going to miss significant time.

Cleveland is a good offensive team statistically, but they are missing Thomas’ influence. Adding him to the mix — especially as key players like Tristan Thompson are hurt — will give them extra firepower as they try to top both the Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference heading into the new year.

Grizzlies GM on firing Fizdale: “We needed to have a change to try to save the season”

By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Yes, he was very frustrated after being benched in the fourth quarter Sunday night, but after that Marc Gasol did not go to Grizzlies management and demand coach David Fizdale be fired.

This wasn’t entirely about Gasol, this is about a management team that wants to win now and thinks they have put together a team good enough to do just that. Check out these the quotes from Memphis General Manager Chris Wallace at the press conference introducing interim (for the season, at least) coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“We are the Memphis Grizzlies. We always get through adversity, and emerge on the other side of adversity and have success… We needed to have a change to try to save the season.”

“Unfortunately, we are underperforming even the lowest of preseason expectations, and we’re an organization that has high expectations for our team, so a change had to be made… Going back to last year, we’re just 14-26 over our last 40 regular-season games. So, the trends were not positive, and we had to make a change in course at this time, early in the season.

“…But this is a production, bottom-line business, and a change was warranted, and it had to be made.”

What were the expectations for the Grizzlies entering this season? They had two borderline All-Star level players in Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, surrounded by a few potentially solid role players — JaMychal Green once he got healthy, Chandler Parsons if he could stay healthy, James Ennis, Tyreke Evans — but not a lot of depth. If things broke right and this team stayed primarily healthy, even Grizzlies fans predicted a top end of 45ish wins and a 7-8 playoff seed. But healthy was a big “if” with the history of these players, and if guys were not healthy.

Well, we’re seeing what they look like when the team is not healthy. This is not out of the realm of expectations.

At the press conference, Wallace pounded on that “we are the Memphis Grizzlies” theme and turning this team back into the kind of team the Memphis fans love and have come to expect. This season. He didn’t say “grit n’ grind” but he might as well have.

That just leads to a lot of questions:

• Does Wallace really think this team is as good as years past, such as the teams that reached the conference Finals? Does he really think the supporting cast is that strong?

• Does management think a nearly 33-year-old Gasol and Conley, who is out resting his Achilles right now and has had a chronic issue there, can lead this team in the same way?

• Wasn’t Fizdale brought in to help this team evolve into a more modern NBA style? Wasn’t that part of the reason the franchise moved on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen? Fizdale didn’t have the players to do everything he wanted, but he tried (the tempo was up, they shot more threes).

Wallace made it clear this was a team that should win more now, and in a West with a lot of teams stumbling due to injury issues — the Jazz, Clippers — and others just stumbling (Oklahoma City), the Grizzlies are not out of the playoff mix by any means this season. They have been to the postseason six seasons is a row, Wallace wants it to be seven.

But what is the long-term plan in Memphis? Just to keep holding on? Grizzlies fans appreciate a team that works hard and defends, but that culture can be maintained and built upon during a rebuild, too.

Until Conley returns the Grizzlies are not going to make much of a run at anything, and even when he returns how much of a run they can make is up for debate. But that’s what management wants.

If this team is out of the playoff mix as we get into early 2018, Wallace may need to alter his plans and think about what could be gained in a Gasol trade (Conley, with four years left on his deal and his injury history, would be very hard to move). It is time to seriously consider what is next in Memphis, and if a Gasol or other trade can jump start it (although a mid-first-round pick may be as good as it gets for Gasol at this point). Even if the Grizzlies are in the playoff mix, those discussions should be happening in a serious way.