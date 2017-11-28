Getty Images

Grizzlies GM on firing Fizdale: “We needed to have a change to try to save the season”

By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Yes, he was very frustrated after being benched in the fourth quarter Sunday night, but after that Marc Gasol did not go to Grizzlies management and demand coach David Fizdale be fired.

This wasn’t entirely about Gasol, this is about a management team that wants to win now and thinks they have put together a team good enough to do just that. Check out these the quotes from Memphis General Manager Chris Wallace at the press conference introducing interim (for the season, at least) coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“We are the Memphis Grizzlies. We always get through adversity, and emerge on the other side of adversity and have success… We needed to have a change to try to save the season.”

“Unfortunately, we are underperforming even the lowest of preseason expectations, and we’re an organization that has high expectations for our team, so a change had to be made… Going back to last year, we’re just 14-26 over our last 40 regular-season games. So, the trends were not positive, and we had to make a change in course at this time, early in the season.

“…But this is a production, bottom-line business, and a change was warranted, and it had to be made.”

What were the expectations for the Grizzlies entering this season? They had two borderline All-Star level players in Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, surrounded by a few potentially solid role players — JaMychal Green once he got healthy, Chandler Parsons if he could stay healthy, James Ennis, Tyreke Evans — but not a lot of depth. If things broke right and this team stayed primarily healthy, even Grizzlies fans predicted a top end of 45ish wins and a 7-8 playoff seed. But healthy was a big “if” with the history of these players, and if guys were not healthy.

Well, we’re seeing what they look like when the team is not healthy. This is not out of the realm of expectations.

At the press conference, Wallace pounded on that “we are the Memphis Grizzlies” theme and turning this team back into the kind of team the Memphis fans love and have come to expect. This season. He didn’t say “grit n’ grind” but he might as well have.

That just leads to a lot of questions:

• Does Wallace really think this team is as good as years past, such as the teams that reached the conference Finals? Does he really think the supporting cast is that strong?

• Does management think a nearly 33-year-old Gasol and Conley, who is out resting his Achilles right now and has had a chronic issue there, can lead this team in the same way?

• Wasn’t Fizdale brought in to help this team evolve into a more modern NBA style? Wasn’t that part of the reason the franchise moved on from Zach Randolph and Tony Allen? Fizdale didn’t have the players to do everything he wanted, but he tried (the tempo was up, they shot more threes).

Wallace made it clear this was a team that should win more now, and in a West with a lot of teams stumbling due to injury issues — the Jazz, Clippers — and others just stumbling (Oklahoma City), the Grizzlies are not out of the playoff mix by any means this season. They have been to the postseason six seasons is a row, Wallace wants it to be seven.

But what is the long-term plan in Memphis? Just to keep holding on? Grizzlies fans appreciate a team that works hard and defends, but that culture can be maintained and built upon during a rebuild, too.

Until Conley returns the Grizzlies are not going to make much of a run at anything, and even when he returns how much of a run they can make is up for debate. But that’s what management wants.

If this team is out of the playoff mix as we get into early 2018, Wallace may need to alter his plans and think about what could be gained in a Gasol trade (Conley, with four years left on his deal and his injury history, would be very hard to move). It is time to seriously consider what is next in Memphis, and if a Gasol or other trade can jump start it (although a mid-first-round pick may be as good as it gets for Gasol at this point). Even if the Grizzlies are in the playoff mix, those discussions should be happening in a serious way.

Former NBA Sixth Man Ben Gordon arrested twice in one week

By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
A year ago, Ben Gordon was looking for an NBA comeback. He played some in the D-League for the Texas Legends, but an NBA return never materialized, his time in the game had passed.

Now he has been arrested twice in one week, one time on each coast. He’s been arrested four times in the past year.

Gordon was arrested in New York on Nov. 20 when the car he was driving was pulled over and found to have a forged license plate.

Then on Nov. 25, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles a felony robbery charge, as reported by the USA Today.

LAPD public information officer Irma Mota said police officers arrived at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, where Gordon had been renting two apartments. According to the police report that Mota relayed by phone, Gordon confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit. After the manager advised Gordon that he did not have access to the deposit, Gordon punched the manager in the face. He left after the manager provided him with a portion of the security deposit.

Gordon returned shortly thereafter, again demanding the security deposit — and this time Gordon had a knife, according to the police report. After a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested.

Those arrests are on top of others in the past year.

Gordon was arrested at the same Los Angeles apartment complex last June for pulling fire alarms when there was no fire in the building. He had a warrant out for his arrest in California after that incident because he did not show up for a court date. In October, he barricaded himself and a woman inside a Mount Vernon, New York, store that he owned when she threatened to leave him. The woman had to be cut out of the building, and when taken into custody Gordon was turned over for a psychological evaluation.

It’s been a hard fall for Gordon. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA — with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando — averaging 14.6 points per game. In 2005 in Chicago he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the same season he made the All-Rookie first team. He has been out of the NBA for more than two seasons.

 

Gregg Popovich dismisses Tony Parker’s Kawhi Leonard timeline

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
Tony Parker called Kawhi Leonardclose” to returning from injury, saying the star forward would be back in 2-3 weeks.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich isn’t endorsing that timeline, though he’s using similar language.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Told about Parker’s remarks, Popovich asked, “Is that Dr. Parker?”

“I’m probably not going to consult Tony on when Kawhi is going to come back,” Popovich said. “It’s just me. Maybe I’m being shortsighted, but I’m probably not gonna go there.”

“He’s getting very close and making progress,” Popovich said. “He’s having contact now, and hopefully, we’ll get him back shortly.”

Parker called Leonard “close.” Popovich called Leonard “very close.”

Does Popovich actually disagree? When is shortly?

I think Popovich just wants to remain mysterious until Leonard actually returns, and I’m inclined to believe that Parker spilled some accurate beans. But Popovich’s statement still casts doubt on any expectations for Leonard’s return..

Marc Gasol: I found out about David Fizdale’s firing after decision was made

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2017, 3:09 PM EST
Marc Gasol might not have explicitly request the Grizzlies fire David Fizdale, but the center’s comments after Memphis’ latest loss were certainly heard – especially in the context of their longstanding tension.

How responsible is Gasol for the Grizzlies firing Fizdale yesterday?

Peter Edmiston of Sports 56:

However the Grizzlies reached their decision on Fizdale was at least partially with Gasol in mind. And that’s OK. He’s a star player, and the team should make reasonable accommodations for him.

Was firing Fizdale reasonable? Tough to say from the outside.

But Gasol ought to know – and probably does – his words carry weight in Memphis. He didn’t necessarily owe it to Fizdale to get in line behind him and stay there forever. The more Gasol resisted, the more likely Fizdale’s firing became.

Gasol needn’t flaunt that power now. He already exercised it. But the rest of us can still understand it exists.

Report: Clippers’ Blake Griffin could miss two months

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2017, 2:06 PM EST
Update: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

 

Just how bad did Blake Griffin‘s knee injury look?

This qualified as good news.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

Griffin’s recovery time will depend on the severity of his injury, but this could sideline him a few weeks or so. That’s a drop in the bucket relative to the feared season-ender, but the Clippers have little margin for error.

They’re 8-11, and the good vibes of a three-game win streak (all against bad teams) dissipate with the loss of their best player. Patrick Beverley is already out for the year, and Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are also hurt.

This is now an even-more-undermanned team trying to dig itself out of a hole in the tough Western Conference. It could be worse, but this is still the type of injury that tips the odds toward a major shake up, like trading DeAndre Jordan.