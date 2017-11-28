Gregg Popovich dismisses Tony Parker’s Kawhi Leonard timeline

A year ago, Ben Gordon was looking for an NBA comeback. He played some in the D-League for the Texas Legends, but an NBA return never materialized, his time in the game had passed.

Now he has been arrested twice in one week, one time on each coast. He’s been arrested four times in the past year.

Gordon was arrested in New York on Nov. 20 when the car he was driving was pulled over and found to have a forged license plate.

Then on Nov. 25, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles a felony robbery charge, as reported by the USA Today.

LAPD public information officer Irma Mota said police officers arrived at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, where Gordon had been renting two apartments. According to the police report that Mota relayed by phone, Gordon confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit. After the manager advised Gordon that he did not have access to the deposit, Gordon punched the manager in the face. He left after the manager provided him with a portion of the security deposit. Gordon returned shortly thereafter, again demanding the security deposit — and this time Gordon had a knife, according to the police report. After a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested.

Those arrests are on top of others in the past year.

Gordon was arrested at the same Los Angeles apartment complex last June for pulling fire alarms when there was no fire in the building. He had a warrant out for his arrest in California after that incident because he did not show up for a court date. In October, he barricaded himself and a woman inside a Mount Vernon, New York, store that he owned when she threatened to leave him. The woman had to be cut out of the building, and when taken into custody Gordon was turned over for a psychological evaluation.

It’s been a hard fall for Gordon. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA — with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando — averaging 14.6 points per game. In 2005 in Chicago he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the same season he made the All-Rookie first team. He has been out of the NBA for more than two seasons.