Gregg Popovich dismisses Tony Parker’s Kawhi Leonard timeline

By Dan Feldman Nov 28, 2017
Tony Parker called Kawhi Leonardclose” to returning from injury, saying the star forward would be back in 2-3 weeks.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich isn’t endorsing that timeline, though he’s using similar language.

Told about Parker’s remarks, Popovich asked, “Is that Dr. Parker?”

“I’m probably not going to consult Tony on when Kawhi is going to come back,” Popovich said. “It’s just me. Maybe I’m being shortsighted, but I’m probably not gonna go there.”

“He’s getting very close and making progress,” Popovich said. “He’s having contact now, and hopefully, we’ll get him back shortly.”

Parker called Leonard “close.” Popovich called Leonard “very close.”

Does Popovich actually disagree? When is shortly?

I think Popovich just wants to remain mysterious until Leonard actually returns, and I’m inclined to believe that Parker spilled some accurate beans. But Popovich’s statement still casts doubt on any expectations for Leonard’s return..

Former NBA Sixth Man Ben Gordon arrested twice in one week

By Kurt Helin Nov 28, 2017
A year ago, Ben Gordon was looking for an NBA comeback. He played some in the D-League for the Texas Legends, but an NBA return never materialized, his time in the game had passed.

Now he has been arrested twice in one week, one time on each coast. He’s been arrested four times in the past year.

Gordon was arrested in New York on Nov. 20 when the car he was driving was pulled over and found to have a forged license plate.

Then on Nov. 25, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles a felony robbery charge, as reported by the USA Today.

LAPD public information officer Irma Mota said police officers arrived at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, where Gordon had been renting two apartments. According to the police report that Mota relayed by phone, Gordon confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit. After the manager advised Gordon that he did not have access to the deposit, Gordon punched the manager in the face. He left after the manager provided him with a portion of the security deposit.

Gordon returned shortly thereafter, again demanding the security deposit — and this time Gordon had a knife, according to the police report. After a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested.

Those arrests are on top of others in the past year.

Gordon was arrested at the same Los Angeles apartment complex last June for pulling fire alarms when there was no fire in the building. He had a warrant out for his arrest in California after that incident because he did not show up for a court date. In October, he barricaded himself and a woman inside a Mount Vernon, New York, store that he owned when she threatened to leave him. The woman had to be cut out of the building, and when taken into custody Gordon was turned over for a psychological evaluation.

It’s been a hard fall for Gordon. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA — with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando — averaging 14.6 points per game. In 2005 in Chicago he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the same season he made the All-Rookie first team. He has been out of the NBA for more than two seasons.

 

Marc Gasol: I found out about David Fizdale’s firing after decision was made

By Dan Feldman Nov 28, 2017
Marc Gasol might not have explicitly request the Grizzlies fire David Fizdale, but the center’s comments after Memphis’ latest loss were certainly heard – especially in the context of their longstanding tension.

How responsible is Gasol for the Grizzlies firing Fizdale yesterday?

However the Grizzlies reached their decision on Fizdale was at least partially with Gasol in mind. And that’s OK. He’s a star player, and the team should make reasonable accommodations for him.

Was firing Fizdale reasonable? Tough to say from the outside.

But Gasol ought to know – and probably does – his words carry weight in Memphis. He didn’t necessarily owe it to Fizdale to get in line behind him and stay there forever. The more Gasol resisted, the more likely Fizdale’s firing became.

Gasol needn’t flaunt that power now. He already exercised it. But the rest of us can still understand it exists.

Report: Clippers’ Blake Griffin could miss two months

By Dan Feldman Nov 28, 2017
Just how bad did Blake Griffin‘s knee injury look?

This qualified as good news.

Griffin’s recovery time will depend on the severity of his injury, but this could sideline him a few weeks or so. That’s a drop in the bucket relative to the feared season-ender, but the Clippers have little margin for error.

They’re 8-11, and the good vibes of a three-game win streak (all against bad teams) dissipate with the loss of their best player. Patrick Beverley is already out for the year, and Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are also hurt.

This is now an even-more-undermanned team trying to dig itself out of a hole in the tough Western Conference. It could be worse, but this is still the type of injury that tips the odds toward a major shake up, like trading DeAndre Jordan.

Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward didn’t text me back before signing with the Celtics

By Dan Feldman Nov 28, 2017
Rudy Gobert said he disliked how Gordon Hayward left the Jazz for the Celtics.

Now, the Utah center is expanding on precisely what bothered him.

“I could feel it,” Gobert says. “I was texting him a few days before [Hayward’s July 4th decision], and he wasn’t texting me back. That’s what I didn’t like. Just tell me. After five years, trust us, say what you are going to do. But I respect his choice.”

At that point, Hayward had to look out for himself. Talking to Gobert could have clouded his thoughts.

Even just informing Gobert before announcing his decision risked it leaking. As tight as Hayward kept his circle, the announcement still got bungled. The more people who know a secret, the more likely it is to be exposed.

I thought Kevin Durant set a good line in 2016, when he said he needed to distance himself from the Thunder during free agency. But he still ended up having dinner with Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison before signing with the Warriors. This is hard. Hurt feelings are nearly inevitable.

In this case, they were Gobert’s.