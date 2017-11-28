Clippers’ Blake Griffin leaves game with nasty looking knee injury

The Basketball gods have thrown a lot of injuries the Clippers’ way this season — Patrick Beverley is out for the season with microfracture surgery on his knee, Danilo Gallinari is out with a glute injury and there is no timetable, and Milos Teodosic is out until after Christmas with a plantar fascia injury.
However, the injury to Blake Griffin suffered Monday could end up the most devastating of all.
In the fourth quarter against the Lakers Monday, Griffin was reaching for a loose ball knocked away from Lonzo Ball when Austin Rivers went crashing into Griffin’s knee and bent it at a very awkward angle. It looked nasty. (After the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said there should have been a foul on Ball for knocking Rivers into Griffin, but the video doesn’t show that, Rivers crashed into Griffin all on his own.)
We don’t yet know the severity of the injury, Griffin will undergo more tests Tuesday, with Doc Rivers saying it was too soon to tell. There is some reason for hope.
Griffin signed a five-year, $173 million contract to stay with the Clippers last summer. This season they have leaned on him for playmaking as well as scoring, plus floor spacing and defense. Griffin started the season strong, but as the injuries around him put more and more on his plate, he has struggled to be as efficient.
Without him, the Clippers will be lost. If this injury is serious, it could have ramifications for Los Angeles’ future, such as what to do with DeAndre Jordan at the trade deadline (teams are already calling about him).
Hopefully, Griffin was not seriously injured and will be back soon, allowing the Clippers to put off those questions for at least a few weeks.
Gregg Popovich can get out his checkbook and write one to the league, because a fine is coming.
For the second time in a week, the Spurs coach was ejected after arguing a call with the officials. In this case, during the second quarter Monday night against the Mavericks, Popovich had a point — the referees called the ball out off LaMarcus Aldridge, but it was clearly off Yogi Ferrell.
That was the last straw for a frustrated Popovich, who told the officials to “kiss my a**” and a more direct phrase that ends with “you” and will ensure the fine.
The Spurs went on to win the game 115-108 without their coach.
In the NBA, elite players have the power, not coaches. This isn’t college ball where the coach is the face of the program and the guy with the hammer (read: ability to pull scholarships), or even Europe where the coaches wield that same CEO power. There are far fewer elite players in the NBA than quality coaches, and elite players are harder to get on the roster, so simple supply and demand gives the players power.
Those players can get a coach fired.
Marc Gasol did not push to do that with David Fizdale in Memphis, even though Fizdale was fired on Monday after benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and Gasol made frustrated comments after the game. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Let’s not confuse that with Gasol and Fizdale getting along, something that had been rumored around the league for a while. Gasol has had strained relationships with most of his NBA coaches. Gasol had adapted his game and was shooting threes and spacing the floor more in the past year, but he and Fizdale had clashed. From Matt Moore at CBSSports.com.
“It’s not like people in the league didn’t know that Marc and Fiz weren’t speaking or getting along,” an NBA executive told CBS Sports, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on another team.
This is more than just star player vs. coach, this is a culture clash within the organization — what kind of team are the Grizzlies trying to be? Are they spacing the floor or still old-school grit-n-grind? Both? Are they rebuilding, trying to put some guys around a couple stars and be competitive, or some combination of those two? This team feels like it’s on the cusp of major change, Memphis’ stars from its best era are aging or gone, yet some in the organization are holding on to the past.
J.B. Bickerstaff will coach out the season, but as the Grizzlies get to the trade deadline and next summer, they have some major decisions to make.
LeBron James has had to do it all for the Cavaliers offense of late — creating his own shots and, occasionally, getting his own offensive rebound.
Which is what he did at the end of the half in Philadelphia Monday night.
With time running down, LeBron took an above-the-break three, but notice how he sees it’s off and sprints to the corner where he expects the rebound to be, grabs it then gets off the buzzer-beater.
While the Sixers have made some runs, the Cavaliers have led the most of the way and been in control of this game.
Draymond Green is the best Warrior playing against the Kings tonight.
He’s bringing the heat before the game even starts.
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Stephen Curry (hand) are both out. Andre Iguodala (knee) is also questionable.
But Green is ready – especially with the jokes.
Melissa Rohlin of Bay Area News Group:
Green and Zach Randolph are both Michigan State Spartans, so this is clearly all in good fun.
It’s also accurate – about Randolph, at least. I’m not sure the Kings are as much athletic as they are young, and Garrett Temple and George Hill avoided Green’s teasing.
Randolph will still use his excellent footwork to bully his way into some short-range baskets, though.