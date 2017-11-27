Three Things to Know: Grizzlies sit frustrated Gasol in fourth, lose 8th straight

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.



1) Memphis has lost eight in a row, and benching Marc Gasol in fourth didn’t end that streak. After today’s game — where Brooklyn beat Memphis 98-88 — the Nets and Grizzlies have the exact same record, 7-12. Let’s give the scrappy Nets credit — they are doing it without Jeremy Lin and now D’Angelo Russell. You have to be impressed with the way they compete (unless you’re a Cavaliers fan).

However, the wheels have come off in Memphis — they have lost eight in a row, Mike Conley is still out with a sore Achilles, and on Sunday Chandler Parsons went to the locker room after tweaking his knee in the first half and did not return due to “knee tightness.” Then, trying to ride the hot hands off the bench, coach David Fizdale sat his best player — Marc Gasol — for the entire fourth. So now Memphis’ best player is pissed off (and not in a good way).

Marc just walked off court shaking his head, shrugging, “I don’t know.” — Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) November 27, 2017

Postgame – Griz center Marc Gasol on not playing in the fourth quarter during loss to Brooklyn Nets: "I don’t like it one bit. I’m more (angry) and frustrated than I can ever show. But for the benefit of the team I have to show good leadership and continue to do my job.” — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) November 27, 2017

David Fizdale is frustrated and grasping for answers — Gasol has been part of the problem as he has struggled to carry the offense in the wake of all the injuries around him, shooting 39.4 percent in his last 10 games, and he’s not the defender he once was. But is benching him and straining that relationship the right move? (Gasol handled it calmly and well postgame.) I don’t see how it is — struggling or not, Gasol is still their best player. With Conley sidelined, they need Gasol (and a better version of Gasol).

What they really need is more help around Gasol and Conley. The Grizzlies offense has been bottom 10 all season, they get a lot of shots at the rim but only one NBA team takes a higher percentage of its shots from the midrange, and the Grizzlies still are not a good three-point shooting team (32.3 percent as a team, 29th in the league). Bottom line, they don’t have enough shooting. Tell me if you’ve heard that before. Fizdale doesn’t have the piece he needs.

Their defense got them off to that 5-1 start and had the team afloat early, but in the last eight games that has come apart, too — 24th in the NBA over that stretch. Opponents are shooting well against them, getting to the line a lot, and getting the offensive rebound on 24.5 percent of their misses in the last eight games.

It’s too early to hit the panic button him Memphis, in a West with a lot of teams stumbling they are still just 1.5 games out of the playoffs. However, if the season continues like and other teams start calling to test the availability of Gasol and Conley, the Grizzlies have to listen to trade proposals. Not pull the trigger (depends on the offer), but listen and start to consider it is time to rebuild. The time for that is coming in Memphis, and the team’s play lately means that time may be sooner rather than later.

2) Tony Parker will be back with the Spurs Monday. Parker himself confirmed it on Sunday.

This is certainly good news for the 12-7 Spurs, adding depth to an already quality point guard core of Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray — and the Spurs have been better with Murray on the court this season (Mills has struggled with his shot, with a true shooting percentage of 47.9 this season). However, don’t think of this as season altering, Parker isn’t quite that guy anymore — last season his PER and True Shooting Percentage were below league average (and the rest of the starters played better with Mills than him). Still, it is good news in San Antonio. Gregg Popovich has more options now, and that could mean less Mills.

3) Derrick Rose is still not back with the Cavaliers, but he is talking to them. Derrick Rose’s existential crisis continues — does he want to battle through yet another injury, this time a sprained ankle, and get back on the court, or walk away — but meanwhile the Cavaliers have won seven in a row without him and their defense has improved.

The main revelation on Sunday was that this was not Rose going AWOL (as had been seen in New York), he’s in communication with the team. There still is no timetable for his return.

I still expect him to be back — he still has $80 million or so owed him by Adidas, if he walks away he leaves that on the table. As the kids say today, Rose is his own cat (okay, kids in the 1950s said that, not so much anymore), and he can be unpredictable. He is not money driven like some players… but $80 million? Still, see him returning. Now, whether another team will pick him up after this season is another question (probably, but it’s far from certain), but the question on this season should be about the timeline.