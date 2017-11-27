Elsa/Getty Images

Report: 76ers’ asking price for Jahlil Okafor has dropped from two first-rounders to a second-rounder

By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017
The 76ers have been shopping Jahlil Okafor for a year and a half.

All the while, his value has declined and his frustration has grown.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Colangelo’s asking price has steadily dropped for Okafor, from two first-round picks to a first and a solid player to where it stands now, a second-round pick, league sources said.

Colangelo is holding out the possibility that Okafor’s $5 million salary could be packaged as part of a bigger deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, even if he can’t find a singular move involving Okafor, league sources said.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo torpedoed Okafor’s value by declining his fourth-year option. Teams are mostly better off waiting to sign him in unrestricted free agency this summer rather than trading for him now. Nobody is offering a second-rounder, as proven by Okafor not being traded yet.

But Colangelo is right: Okafor’s value-neutral expiring contract could be useful in facilitating a larger trade before the deadline. It’s not worth buying him out now and closing that door. Philadelphia could always buy out Okafor after the deadline if no deal emerges.

The question, though: How much time did Colangelo waste seeking multiple first-rounders before getting stuck where he is now? We don’t know precisely what was offered and when, but Okafor believes the 76ers passed on viable trades. That’s part of what contributes to the bad blood.

Not even LeBron James has saved Derrick Rose’s deteriorating career

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017
As Kyrie Irving made abundantly clear, playing with LeBron James isn’t for everyone. LeBron attracts outsized attention, gets passive-aggressive and, intentionally or not, reduces his supporting cast to an afterthought.

But he also makes his teammates better.

LeBron is one of the most unselfish superstars of all time. He’s a willing passer with the tools to maximize it – double-team attraction, court vision and strength to throw cross-court passes. When he puts forth defensive effort, he roams to cover for many of his teammates’ shortcomings.

Many players have looked their very best when sharing the court with LeBron.

But not Derrick Rose.

Rose – who’s away from the Cavaliers and reportedly contemplating retirement – came to Cleveland to rehab his value. He had LeBron in his corner and a new mindset.

It’s just not working.

The Cavs have been outscored by a whopping 10.9 points per 100 possessions when Rose and LeBron share the court. No two-man combo involving LeBron has been anywhere near that bad since at least 2007-08, as far back as NBA.com has data (minimum: 50 minutes).

Here’s the full set of LeBron tandems with their net rating. Scroll aaaall the way down for Rose:

image

Obviously, Rose isn’t the only 2017-18 teammate at the bottom of this list. The Cavaliers have also struggled with LeBron and Tristan Thompson, LeBron and Kevin Love, LeBron and Jae Crowder, LeBron and Jose Calderon.

But Love and Thompson have proven positive track records with LeBron over far great samples. Calderon should be out of the rotation once Isaiah Thomas returns. Crowder, a versatile two-way player, fits extremely well with LeBron on paper.

Rose does not.

He’s a dismal 3-point shooter, neither spacing the floor for LeBron nor taking advantage of the open looks from beyond the arc LeBron frequently generates for his teammates. Though LeBron hasn’t been consistently interested in that end of the floor this season, Rose is a woeful defender.

There are reasons the Cavs have been so awful – far worse than any other LeBron combo – with Rose on the floor. They’ve been even worse when he plays without LeBron (-28.6). It’s only somewhat coincidental Cleveland has gone on a seven-game winning streak after Rose got hurt.

Rose might still belong in the NBA. He can get going down hill and score at the rim. He doesn’t set up teammates and, again, his defense is deficient. But some teams need that one-dimensional offense to prop up weak bench units. Not the Cavaliers, who have Dwyane Wade in that role. But some teams.

Of course, Rose is heavily incentivized to keep trying to play. He’s obviously tired of being injured, but he’s also just 29. That’s young to retire no matter the circumstances.

Maybe it’ll work out better for him Cleveland with more time. But his Cavaliers tenure has been an abject failure so far for the most predictable of reasons.

If LeBron can’t make it work with the former MVP, it’s time to treat Rose as what he is: A borderline NBA player – if he wants to be.

Nikola Mirotic could return to Bulls ‘shortly,’ but he still hasn’t spoken with Bobby Portis

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017
Bulls executive Bulls executive John Paxson put it on Nikola Mirotic to be around the team more.

This despite Mirotic getting punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis during practice and Mirotic reportedly telling Chicago to trade one or the other. Teammates sided with Portis, who has played well since his team-issued eight-game suspension. Fairly or not, Mirotic must adjust.

Yet…

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

As of Sunday, there still had been no contact between them since Portis punched Mirotic in a fight during practice Oct. 17

‘‘Niko had a really good week of workouts,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘He’s continuing to ramp up his activity. He had good strength workouts and he’s increasing his workload on the floor, so we’re hoping to get him back with the team shortly.’’

Because he recently signed a new contract, Mirotic can’t be traded until Jan. 15. It sounds as if he’ll be ready to play before that. Chicago might not want to trade Portis now.

As long as Mirotic keeps ignoring Portis, who initially reached out, the Bulls are headed toward an awkward limbo.

Bulls and Heat score 20 first-quarter points – combined

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017
NBA teams have singlehandedly scored more than 20 points in more than 82% of their quarters this season.

The Bulls and Heat couldn’t do it together in their first quarter yesterday.

Chicago led Miami 13-7 after their first period of the Heat’s 100-93 win. It’s tied for the ninth-lowest-scoring quarter in the shot-clock era:

image

The Bulls were dreadful, shooting 4-for-24 (17%), but Miami was even worse. The Heat had more turnovers (five) than made shots (two on 19 attempts, 11%).

This is what happens when two lousy offenses tip off a 2:40 p.m. on a Sunday.

5 Up, 5 Down: Joel Embiid has been fully processed

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 27, 2017
5 Up, 5 Down is a biweekly column featuring the best and worst from the NBA as it stands on alternating Monday mornings.

There are lots to be interested in as this young season records its first 20 games. Yes, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t as good as we thought they’d be and the Boston Celtics are … mystifying. But so too have a slate of injuries muddled the middle of the pack in the Western Conference and that’s before we get to any of the fun stuff like demanding trades on social media.

Yes, the 2017-18 NBA season has already been exciting and as we touch base for our first edition of 5 Up, 5 Down it’s time to reflect back on some of the best and worst things that have gone on this season.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

5 Up

Tony Parker is back (and the Spurs are still 3rd)

Tony Parker officially announced that he’s coming back to an NBA floor, which is heartening for San Antonio fans. He’s been out since last year with a quad injury, and the team is still somehow in 3rd place. The West is chocked full of injuries this year, so adding back a player — even a waning one like Parker — will always help.

The Pistons are … good?

It’s never fun to fault runs like the one going on in Detroit because of sample size. We’re now a quarter of the way through the season so it’s time to say it: I think the Pistons are good. Put it this way — if I told you before the season started that Charlotte would be twice as many games back as Detroit to start December, you probably wouldn’t have guessed that the Hornets weren’t even a playoff team in this scenario.

Joel Embiid is fully processed

Everybody loves this cat, and they should given how good he’s been this year coupled with the success of the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s played in 16 out of 18 games and maintained his staggering advanced numbers from last year. If he stays on the court and the Sixers make the playoffs, I assume Sam Hinkie will parachute from the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center during lineups for the first postseason game. Plus, his social media game has only grown stronger.

The NBA supports Colin Kaepernick

At least some folks do. LeBron James has been supportive of the former NFL quarterback turned civil rights activist and charitable donor. So too has Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. We didn’t get anthem protests like we anticipated to start the year in the NBA, but it appears players and coaches still aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

The one and done could finally be on its way out

This rule hurts players and has the appearance of mitigating risk for NBA teams in the draft while propagating an amateur system that doesn’t pay fair value for labor. I’m still not 100% convinced the league’s own risk protection doesn’t also flip some franchises out of top players by forcing them to abstain from the league and pushing them to subsequent drafts. Many one-and-done players don’t pan out in either case, so I’m not sure the rule is having its intended effect anyway. Let’s go already.

5 Down

Kawhi Leonard is still out

It’s always good when your Hall of Fame, seen-it-all-coach says he’s never seen an injury like yours, right? Tony Parker coming back before Leonard feels like some kind of ominous signal that I’m too afraid to broach this early in the year. At least San Antonio fans can clutch their, uh, 19 championship rings for comfort while they wait.

The Blazers keep winning by accident

Washington certainly did their part to stink up the joint on Saturday, but Portland beat both the Nets and Wizards this weekend sort of by mistake. This came despite late game missed FTs, dumb fouls, and slow offensive possessions in the final two minutes. CJ McCollum — good in a panic, apparently — is Portland’s saving grace this year. The Blazers 3-1 record on the road this trip is asking for a regression to the mean. The Blazers offense needs to figure it out.

We need to restart this seasons and set injuries to OFF

Wrap your star player in bubble wrap and stick him in a downtown penthouse loft filled to the brim with packing peanuts. Even that might not work, he might chafe his skin on the styrofoam and be out 4-6 weeks. Paul Millsap, the aforementioned Leonard, Gordon Hayward, Patrick Beverley, Mike Conley — just about every team has suffered an injury to a key player. The middle of the West is a mess because of it, although the upside might be that March becomes even more interesting than usual as a bunch of .500 teams try to fight their way back with healthy stars.

Derrick Rose might be donezo

This is sad if only from an empathy perspective. Imagine having won the 2011 NBA MVP and then spending the next six years deep in the bowels of a training center with nothing but a bosu ball and a physical therapist named Clint to keep you company (in this scenario I also assume Clint won’t stop talking to you about the benefits of ketosis). That’s basically been Rose’s life after multiple injuries, and him taking time away from the Cavaliers is a major bummer.

Free Jahlil Okafor

The basketball fan in me wants to scream about what the Sixers are waiting for because I’d like to see Greg Monroe Okafor play actual basketball. Of course, Philadelphia is just trying to do their best Bill Belichick impression here and wait out the market to get their best return. It’s hard to imagine how interest on Okafor hasn’t already bottomed out by now, so maybe the whole thing has backfired and the Colangelos are up a creek. In any case, I can’t wait to see Okafor in a Nets uniform. He’s going to look great.