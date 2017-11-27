LeBron James with ridiculous buzzer beater at half vs. Sixers

LeBron James has had to do it all for the Cavaliers offense of late — creating his own shots and, occasionally, getting his own offensive rebound.
Which is what he did at the end of the half in Philadelphia Monday night.
With time running down, LeBron took an above-the-break three, but notice how he sees it’s off and sprints to the corner where he expects the rebound to be, grabs it then gets off the buzzer-beater.
While the Sixers have made some runs, the Cavaliers have led the most of the way and been in control of this game.
In the NBA, elite players have the power, not coaches. This isn’t college ball where the coach is the face of the program and the guy with the hammer (read: ability to pull scholarships), or even Europe where the coaches wield that same CEO power. There are far fewer elite players in the NBA than quality coaches, and elite players are harder to get on the roster, so simple supply and demand gives the players power.
Those players can get a coach fired.
Marc Gasol did not push to do that with David Fizdale in Memphis, even though Fizdale was fired on Monday after benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and Gasol made frustrated comments after the game. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Let’s not confuse that with Gasol and Fizdale getting along, something that had been rumored around the league for a while. Gasol had adapted his game and was shooting threes and spacing the floor more, but he and Fizdale had clashed. From Matt Moore at CBSSports.com.
“It’s not like people in the league didn’t know that Marc and Fiz weren’t speaking or getting along,” an NBA executive told CBS Sports, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on another team.
This is more than just star player vs. coach, this is a culture clash within the organization — what kind of team are the Grizzlies trying to be? Are they spacing the floor or still old-school grit-n-grind? Both? Are they rebuilding, trying to put some guys around a couple stars and be competitive, or some combination of those two? This team feels like it’s on the cusp of major change, Memphis’ stars from its best era are aging or gone, yet some in the organization are holding on to the past.
J.B. Bickerstaff will coach out the season, but as the Grizzlies get to the trade deadline and next summer, they have some major decisions to make.
Draymond Green is the best Warrior playing against the Kings tonight.
He’s bringing the heat before the game even starts.
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Stephen Curry (hand) are both out. Andre Iguodala (knee) is also questionable.
But Green is ready – especially with the jokes.
Melissa Rohlin of Bay Area News Group:
Green and Zach Randolph are both Michigan State Spartans, so this is clearly all in good fun.
It’s also accurate – about Randolph, at least. I’m not sure the Kings are as much athletic as they are young, and Garrett Temple and George Hill avoided Green’s teasing.
Randolph will still use his excellent footwork to bully his way into some short-range baskets, though.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are both sidelined with injuries for Monday night’s game against Sacramento, while key backup Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful with a sore left knee.
Curry has a bruised right hand while NBA Finals MVP Durant was set to miss his fourth game in the last five because of a sprained left ankle. He played in a loss to the Thunder last Wednesday at his old Oklahoma City stomping grounds though coach Steve Kerr said afterward KD should have sat out that one, too.
Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green was available to play despite a bruised right foot he said he injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s win against the Pelicans.
Kerr doesn’t want to take any chances with his stars. After hosting the Kings, defending champion Golden State goes on a season-long six-game road trip spanning 10 days.
David Fizdale has been fired early in his second season as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Fizdale took the Grizzlies to the playoffs last season, is well liked and well-respected around the league, but in the wake of key injuries (including starting point guard Mike Conley) his Grizzlies squad was sloppy on offense this season, deteriorating on defense, and has lost eight in a row (the last one to Brooklyn, where Fizdale benched center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter, much to Gasol’s consternation). That is not about Fizdale’s coaching, it is about management’s team building and injuries.
