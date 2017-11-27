Associated Press

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, NBA Twitter have David Fizdale’s back after firing

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2017, 6:06 PM EST
David Fizdale has been fired early in his second season as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fizdale took the Grizzlies to the playoffs last season, is well liked and well-respected around the league, but in the wake of key injuries (including starting point guard Mike Conley) his Grizzlies squad was sloppy on offense this season, deteriorating on defense, and has lost eight in a row (the last one to Brooklyn, where Fizdale benched center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter, much to Gasol’s consternation). That is not about Fizdale’s coaching, it is about management’s team building and injuries.

NBA Twitter has its opinions (as always), and it doesn’t like the move. Former players of Fizdale’s — he was a lead assistant in Miami through the title years with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — lept to his defense.

But support came from outside Fizdale’s immediate circle as well.

And from the media.

Did it really need to be either/or? I don’t believe it did.

Warriors Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant out against Kings

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are both sidelined with injuries for Monday night’s game against Sacramento, while key backup Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful with a sore left knee.

Curry has a bruised right hand while NBA Finals MVP Durant was set to miss his fourth game in the last five because of a sprained left ankle. He played in a loss to the Thunder last Wednesday at his old Oklahoma City stomping grounds though coach Steve Kerr said afterward KD should have sat out that one, too.

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green was available to play despite a bruised right foot he said he injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s win against the Pelicans.

Kerr doesn’t want to take any chances with his stars. After hosting the Kings, defending champion Golden State goes on a season-long six-game road trip spanning 10 days.

 

In surprise move, Grizzlies fire David Fizdale as head coach

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2017, 5:06 PM EST
Memphis has lost eight games in a row, six of them without Mike Conley at point guard. There was plenty of consternation in Memphis after it lost to Brooklyn at home Sunday, in a game where Marc Gasol was benched for the fourth quarter — Gasol did not like that at all — and coach David Fizdale was clearly searching for any combination that worked.

Still, it was a surprise Monday when the Grizzlies fired Fizdale, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The benching of Gasol seems to have played a key role in the change.

Bickerstaff was 37-34 after taking over as the Houston coach during the 2015-16 season with the Rockets (taking over 11 games in). We’ll see if he keeps the job, but does anyone feel comfortable that current Grizzlies management will make the right decision moving forward?

Fizdale was 50-51 over two seasons in Memphis, but that belies a good coaching job where he had worked to get this team to pick up the tempo and play a more modern style. He got the Grizzlies to the postseason, where he famously had his “take that for data” rant.

The problem was, he was never given the roster to play a modern style, and the “grit ‘n grind” roster was old and not working well anymore. Then this season came the injuries — Conley is out, and then there is the injury to back up center Brandan Wright, forcing Marc Gasol had to play more minutes and take on much more of the offense. He struggled in that role, shooting 39.4 percent over this last 10 games. Add to that that Memphis is in the middle of its toughest stretch of the season and losses had to have been expected.

The problems in Memphis are not on Fizdale, but rather a team trying to hold on to a”grit ‘n grind” era rather than rebuild when it was time.

This was a thin roster that couldn’t afford injuries, yet it has had some key ones. This is a roster in need of shooting and more athletes, but strapped for money this summer they didn’t add them. The Grizzlies offense has struggled as a result and been bottom 10 all season — they get a lot of shots at the rim but only one NBA team takes a higher percentage of its shots from the midrange, and the Grizzlies still are not a good three-point shooting team (32.3 percent as a team, 29th in the league). Bottom line, they don’t have enough shooting. Or to put it another way, Fizdale doesn’t have the piece he needs.

Throw in the potential of an ownership change in Memphis (minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus can buy out current owner Robert Pera) and this is a sticky situation.

At first blush, this looks like a “we are not trading Gasol or anyone, we want to win” move, but we shall see. And we’ll see if Bickerstaff can turn the tide for a shorthanded team. He might for a few games, but like Fizdale he doesn’t have the players to do it for long.

FIBA World Cup qualifying features amazing floor mopping (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
FIBA concocted a terrible format for World Cup qualifying that prevents NBA and EuroLeague stars from playing.

But one star still emerged:

Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard to return in 2-3 weeks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
Kawhi Leonard‘s quadriceps injury has been mysterious to the Spurs.

But Tony Parker – set to return tonight from his own quadriceps injury – shed light on Leonard’s timeline.

Michael C. Wright:

I wouldn’t call 2-3 weeks “close,” but maybe Parker would. Or maybe he’s just adding more uncertainty to our understanding of Leonard’s injury.

San Antonio has been fine without its best player, and Parker will help keep the Spurs afloat. But they can’t really take off until Leonard returns – whenever that is.