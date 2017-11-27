FIBA World Cup qualifying features amazing floor mopping (video)

FIBA concocted a terrible format for World Cup qualifying that prevents NBA and EuroLeague stars from playing.
But one star still emerged:
FIBA concocted a terrible format for World Cup qualifying that prevents NBA and EuroLeague stars from playing.
But one star still emerged:
Kawhi Leonard‘s quadriceps injury has been mysterious to the Spurs.
But Tony Parker – set to return tonight from his own quadriceps injury – shed light on Leonard’s timeline.
Michael C. Wright:
I wouldn’t call 2-3 weeks “close,” but maybe Parker would. Or maybe he’s just adding more uncertainty to our understanding of Leonard’s injury.
San Antonio has been fine without its best player, and Parker will help keep the Spurs afloat. But they can’t really take off until Leonard returns – whenever that is.
The 76ers have been shopping Jahlil Okafor for a year and a half.
All the while, his value has declined and his frustration has grown.
Colangelo’s asking price has steadily dropped for Okafor, from two first-round picks to a first and a solid player to where it stands now, a second-round pick, league sources said.
Colangelo is holding out the possibility that Okafor’s $5 million salary could be packaged as part of a bigger deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, even if he can’t find a singular move involving Okafor, league sources said.
76ers president Bryan Colangelo torpedoed Okafor’s value by declining his fourth-year option. Teams are mostly better off waiting to sign him in unrestricted free agency this summer rather than trading for him now. Nobody is offering a second-rounder, as proven by Okafor not being traded yet.
But Colangelo is right: Okafor’s value-neutral expiring contract could be useful in facilitating a larger trade before the deadline. It’s not worth buying him out now and closing that door. Philadelphia could always buy out Okafor after the deadline if no deal emerges.
The question, though: How much time did Colangelo waste seeking multiple first-rounders before getting stuck where he is now? We don’t know precisely what was offered and when, but Okafor believes the 76ers passed on viable trades. That’s part of what contributes to the bad blood.
As Kyrie Irving made abundantly clear, playing with LeBron James isn’t for everyone. LeBron attracts outsized attention, gets passive-aggressive and, intentionally or not, reduces his supporting cast to an afterthought.
But he also makes his teammates better.
LeBron is one of the most unselfish superstars of all time. He’s a willing passer with the tools to maximize it – double-team attraction, court vision and strength to throw cross-court passes. When he puts forth defensive effort, he roams to cover for many of his teammates’ shortcomings.
Many players have looked their very best when sharing the court with LeBron.
But not Derrick Rose.
Rose – who’s away from the Cavaliers and reportedly contemplating retirement – came to Cleveland to rehab his value. He had LeBron in his corner and a new mindset.
It’s just not working.
The Cavs have been outscored by a whopping 10.9 points per 100 possessions when Rose and LeBron share the court. No two-man combo involving LeBron has been anywhere near that bad since at least 2007-08, as far back as NBA.com has data (minimum: 50 minutes).
Here’s the full set of LeBron tandems with their net rating. Scroll aaaall the way down for Rose:
Obviously, Rose isn’t the only 2017-18 teammate at the bottom of this list. The Cavaliers have also struggled with LeBron and Tristan Thompson, LeBron and Kevin Love, LeBron and Jae Crowder, LeBron and Jose Calderon.
But Love and Thompson have proven positive track records with LeBron over far great samples. Calderon should be out of the rotation once Isaiah Thomas returns. Crowder, a versatile two-way player, fits extremely well with LeBron on paper.
Rose does not.
He’s a dismal 3-point shooter, neither spacing the floor for LeBron nor taking advantage of the open looks from beyond the arc LeBron frequently generates for his teammates. Though LeBron hasn’t been consistently interested in that end of the floor this season, Rose is a woeful defender.
There are reasons the Cavs have been so awful – far worse than any other LeBron combo – with Rose on the floor. They’ve been even worse when he plays without LeBron (-28.6). It’s only somewhat coincidental Cleveland has gone on a seven-game winning streak after Rose got hurt.
Rose might still belong in the NBA. He can get going down hill and score at the rim. He doesn’t set up teammates and, again, his defense is deficient. But some teams need that one-dimensional offense to prop up weak bench units. Not the Cavaliers, who have Dwyane Wade in that role. But some teams.
Of course, Rose is heavily incentivized to keep trying to play. He’s obviously tired of being injured, but he’s also just 29. That’s young to retire no matter the circumstances.
Maybe it’ll work out better for him Cleveland with more time. But his Cavaliers tenure has been an abject failure so far for the most predictable of reasons.
If LeBron can’t make it work with the former MVP, it’s time to treat Rose as what he is: A borderline NBA player – if he wants to be.
Bulls executive Bulls executive John Paxson put it on Nikola Mirotic to be around the team more.
This despite Mirotic getting punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis during practice and Mirotic reportedly telling Chicago to trade one or the other. Teammates sided with Portis, who has played well since his team-issued eight-game suspension. Fairly or not, Mirotic must adjust.
Yet…
As of Sunday, there still had been no contact between them since Portis punched Mirotic in a fight during practice Oct. 17
‘‘Niko had a really good week of workouts,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘He’s continuing to ramp up his activity. He had good strength workouts and he’s increasing his workload on the floor, so we’re hoping to get him back with the team shortly.’’
Because he recently signed a new contract, Mirotic can’t be traded until Jan. 15. It sounds as if he’ll be ready to play before that. Chicago might not want to trade Portis now.
As long as Mirotic keeps ignoring Portis, who initially reached out, the Bulls are headed toward an awkward limbo.