Getty

5 Up, 5 Down: Joel Embiid has been fully processed

By Dane CarbaughNov 27, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

5 Up, 5 Down is a biweekly column featuring the best and worst from the NBA as it stands on alternating Monday mornings.

There are lots to be interested in as this young season records its first 20 games. Yes, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t as good as we thought they’d be and the Boston Celtics are … mystifying. But so too have a slate of injuries muddled the middle of the pack in the Western Conference and that’s before we get to any of the fun stuff like demanding trades on social media.

Yes, the 2017-18 NBA season has already been exciting and as we touch base for our first edition of 5 Up, 5 Down it’s time to reflect back on some of the best and worst things that have gone on this season.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

5 Up

Tony Parker is back (and the Spurs are still 3rd)

Tony Parker officially announced that he’s coming back to an NBA floor, which is heartening for San Antonio fans. He’s been out since last year with a quad injury, and the team is still somehow in 3rd place. The West is chocked full of injuries this year, so adding back a player — even a waning one like Parker — will always help.

The Pistons are … good?

It’s never fun to fault runs like the one going on in Detroit because of sample size. We’re now a quarter of the way through the season so it’s time to say it: I think the Pistons are good. Put it this way — if I told you before the season started that Charlotte would be twice as many games back as Detroit to start December, you probably wouldn’t have guessed that the Hornets weren’t even a playoff team in this scenario.

Joel Embiid is fully processed

Everybody loves this cat, and they should given how good he’s been this year coupled with the success of the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s played in 16 out of 18 games and maintained his staggering advanced numbers from last year. If he stays on the court and the Sixers make the playoffs, I assume Sam Hinkie will parachute from the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center during lineups for the first postseason game. Plus, his social media game has only grown stronger.

The NBA supports Colin Kaepernick

At least some folks do. LeBron James has been supportive of the former NFL quarterback turned civil rights activist and charitable donor. So too has Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. We didn’t get anthem protests like we anticipated to start the year in the NBA, but it appears players and coaches still aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

The one and done could finally be on its way out

This rule hurts players and has the appearance of mitigating risk for NBA teams in the draft while propagating an amateur system that doesn’t pay fair value for labor. I’m still not 100% convinced the league’s own risk protection doesn’t also flip some franchises out of top players by forcing them to abstain from the league and pushing them to subsequent drafts. Many one-and-done players don’t pan out in either case, so I’m not sure the rule is having its intended effect anyway. Let’s go already.

5 Down

Kawhi Leonard is still out

It’s always good when your Hall of Fame, seen-it-all-coach says he’s never seen an injury like yours, right? Tony Parker coming back before Leonard feels like some kind of ominous signal that I’m too afraid to broach this early in the year. At least San Antonio fans can clutch their, uh, 19 championship rings for comfort while they wait.

The Blazers keep winning by accident

Washington certainly did their part to stink up the joint on Saturday, but Portland beat both the Nets and Wizards this weekend sort of by mistake. This came despite late game missed FTs, dumb fouls, and slow offensive possessions in the final two minutes. CJ McCollum — good in a panic, apparently — is Portland’s saving grace this year. The Blazers 3-1 record on the road this trip is asking for a regression to the mean. The Blazers offense needs to figure it out.

We need to restart this seasons and set injuries to OFF

Wrap your star player in bubble wrap and stick him in a downtown penthouse loft filled to the brim with packing peanuts. Even that might not work, he might chafe his skin on the styrofoam and be out 4-6 weeks. Paul Millsap, the aforementioned Leonard, Gordon Hayward, Patrick Beverley, Mike Conley — just about every team has suffered an injury to a key player. The middle of the West is a mess because of it, although the upside might be that March becomes even more interesting than usual as a bunch of .500 teams try to fight their way back with healthy stars.

Derrick Rose might be donezo

This is sad if only from an empathy perspective. Imagine having won the 2011 NBA MVP and then spending the next six years deep in the bowels of a training center with nothing but a bosu ball and a physical therapist named Clint to keep you company (in this scenario I also assume Clint won’t stop talking to you about the benefits of ketosis). That’s basically been Rose’s life after multiple injuries, and him taking time away from the Cavaliers is a major bummer.

Free Jahlil Okafor

The basketball fan in me wants to scream about what the Sixers are waiting for because I’d like to see Greg Monroe Okafor play actual basketball. Of course, Philadelphia is just trying to do their best Bill Belichick impression here and wait out the market to get their best return. It’s hard to imagine how interest on Okafor hasn’t already bottomed out by now, so maybe the whole thing has backfired and the Colangelos are up a creek. In any case, I can’t wait to see Okafor in a Nets uniform. He’s going to look great.

Three Things to Know: Grizzlies sit frustrated Gasol in fourth, lose 8th straight

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2017, 7:56 AM EST
3 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Memphis has lost eight in a row, and benching Marc Gasol in fourth didn’t end that streak. After today’s game — where Brooklyn beat Memphis 98-88 — the Nets and Grizzlies have the exact same record, 7-12. Let’s give the scrappy Nets credit — they are doing it without Jeremy Lin and now D’Angelo Russell. You have to be impressed with the way they compete (unless you’re a Cavaliers fan).

However, the wheels have come off in Memphis — they have lost eight in a row, Mike Conley is still out with a sore Achilles, and on Sunday Chandler Parsons went to the locker room after tweaking his knee in the first half and did not return due to “knee tightness.” Then, trying to ride the hot hands off the bench, coach David Fizdale sat his best player — Marc Gasol — for the entire fourth. So now Memphis’ best player is pissed off (and not in a good way).

David Fizdale is frustrated and grasping for answers — Gasol has been part of the problem as he has struggled to carry the offense in the wake of all the injuries around him, shooting 39.4 percent in his last 10 games, and he’s not the defender he once was. But is benching him and straining that relationship the right move? (Gasol handled it calmly and well postgame.) I don’t see how it is — struggling or not, Gasol is still their best player. With Conley sidelined, they need Gasol (and a better version of Gasol).

What they really need is more help around Gasol and Conley. The Grizzlies offense has been bottom 10 all season, they get a lot of shots at the rim but only one NBA team takes a higher percentage of its shots from the midrange, and the Grizzlies still are not a good three-point shooting team (32.3 percent as a team, 29th in the league). Bottom line, they don’t have enough shooting. Tell me if you’ve heard that before. Fizdale doesn’t have the piece he needs.

Their defense got them off to that 5-1 start and had the team afloat early, but in the last eight games that has come apart, too — 24th in the NBA over that stretch. Opponents are shooting well against them, getting to the line a lot, and getting the offensive rebound on 24.5 percent of their misses in the last eight games.

It’s too early to hit the panic button him Memphis, in a West with a lot of teams stumbling they are still just 1.5 games out of the playoffs. However, if the season continues like and other teams start calling to test the availability of Gasol and Conley, the Grizzlies have to listen to trade proposals. Not pull the trigger (depends on the offer), but listen and start to consider it is time to rebuild. The time for that is coming in Memphis, and the team’s play lately means that time may be sooner rather than later.

2) Tony Parker will be back with the Spurs Monday. Parker himself confirmed it on Sunday.

This is certainly good news for the 12-7 Spurs, adding depth to an already quality point guard core of Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray — and the Spurs have been better with Murray on the court this season (Mills has struggled with his shot, with a true shooting percentage of 47.9 this season). However, don’t think of this as season altering, Parker isn’t quite that guy anymore — last season his PER and True Shooting Percentage were below league average (and the rest of the starters played better with Mills than him). Still, it is good news in San Antonio. Gregg Popovich has more options now, and that could mean less Mills.

3) Derrick Rose is still not back with the Cavaliers, but he is talking to them. Derrick Rose’s existential crisis continues — does he want to battle through yet another injury, this time a sprained ankle, and get back on the court, or walk away — but meanwhile the Cavaliers have won seven in a row without him and their defense has improved.

The main revelation on Sunday was that this was not Rose going AWOL (as had been seen in New York), he’s in communication with the team. There still is no timetable for his return.

I still expect him to be back — he still has $80 million or so owed him by Adidas, if he walks away he leaves that on the table. As the kids say today, Rose is his own cat (okay, kids in the 1950s said that, not so much anymore), and he can be unpredictable. He is not money driven like some players… but $80 million? Still, see him returning. Now, whether another team will pick him up after this season is another question (probably, but it’s far from certain), but the question on this season should be about the timeline.

 

Report: Paul Millsap has successful wrist surgery, out 3 months

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 26, 2017, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Denver Nuggets big man Paul Millsap was rumored to be out significant time this season just months after signing a 3-year, $90 million deal this summer. On Sunday, Millsap reportedly had successful surgery on his left wrist and will miss three months.

This is what we expected when news first broke of Millsap’s prognosis, but it’s a real bummer to confirm it if you’re a Nuggets fan. The Western Conference has been an absolute mess due to injuries of big stars, and many were hoping that Denver could take a leap into the middle of the playoff race after an offensive showing last season and the addition of Millsap.

Still, the Nuggets currently sit 6th in the West and above some of the other teams dealing with injuries including the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Via Twitter:

You could take the glass half full view here and say that if there was a time for Millsap to be injured, it’s when everyone else is too. Especially if you’re a Nuggets fan and you’re looking down on your perennial playoff rivals by a multiple-game margin before December even starts.

Nuggets fans will certainly be hoping their squad can keep things afloat — and that the rest of the conference doesn’t make up too much ground on them — while Millsap recovers.

Dennis Smith Jr.’s first dunk in a game was a windmill at age 11 (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 26, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
3 Comments

Dallas Mavericks rookie and close personal LeBron James confidant Dennis Smith Jr. is a high flyer. We know that, and during his first season in the NBA he’s struggled to add efficiency to his athleticism. That’s to be expected.

What’s wholly unexpected is the story of Smith Jr.’s first ever in-game dunk. It apparently came at age 11 and was a high-flying windmill.

And of course, because Smith Jr. is a product of Generation Z, this dunk was on camera.

Via Twitter:

Age 11 is about where most of us stop shooting from under our chin and go to above the shoulder. Future NBAers, meanwhile, are dunking on fools.

If this is indeed Smith Jr.’s first dunk, it is impressive.

Report: Derrick Rose still communicating with Cavaliers about return

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Derrick Rose is sick and tired of being injured. At least, that’s the report this week as the Cleveland Cavaliers guard — hurt with an ankle injury — has decided to reconsider his future with the team and in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is still in communication with the Cavaliers at this time, which makes his situation different from last year’s absence from the New York Knicks.

Rose, 29, has been out of 12 games this year for the Cavaliers, a significant amount and we’re not even to December yet.

Via ESPN:

He left the Cavaliers on Wednesday, league sources said. Rose’s increasing frustration with injuries is causing him to question his desire to continue playing, league sources said. The mental toll from a series of significant injuries that have diminished the production of the youngest NBA Most Valuable Player in history have played a part in the personal soul-searching on Rose’s future, league sources said.

Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million veteran’s minimum deal to join the Cavaliers this season. So far, Cleveland has been patient with Rose’s needs and shown no inclination to suspend or dock him salary, league sources said. Because of the left ankle sprain, Rose isn’t healthy to play now anyway.

The Cavaliers say that Rose’s current absence is different than the Knicks situation because he is not an active player and he communicated with the franchise at the outset of his leave.

Rose does have some financial incentive to stay in the league and with the team this year, and there’s no doubt the Cavaliers could use warm bodies as they wait for Isaiah Thomas to get back from his hip issue.

Still, you have to have empathy for what Rose is going through. Physical rehabilitation is hard, and to be stuck in that drudgery with the memory of where he once was as the 2011 MVP would make anyone reconsider their life path. The guy isn’t even 30 yet, let’s hope he’s taking care of himself.