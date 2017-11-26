Tony Parker announces return for Monday’s game vs. Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker has been out since last season thanks to a torn left torn quadriceps tendon. The Spurs have missed Parker, and had to make do with both the veteran leader and Kawhi Leonard out.

Now, Parker says he will return to an NBA floor on Monday.

That’s according to Parker’s Facebook page, where the six-time All-Star posted the new on Sunday morning. This comes after Parker was assigned to San Antonio’s G-League affiliate late last month.

Via Facebook:

The Spurs have stayed afloat the Western Conference in Parker and Leonard’s absence. The team sits 3rd in the West, just below the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Teams below San Antonio have been no stranger to injury, and getting Parker back before Christmas is great news although perhaps concerning when viewed in context with Leonard. That the Spurs star still doesn’t have a firm timetable to return to action — and that Parker is coming back after such a significant injury before him — will likely raise some eyebrows in Texas.

The Spurs take on the Mavericks at 8:30 PM EST on Monday.