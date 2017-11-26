Giannis Antetokounmpo to assistant coach: “I will f–k you up” (VIDEO)

The Portland Trail Blazers got away with one. Well, two, if you count the improbable sequence that gave them the lead on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

But we’re not talking about that.

What we are talking about is the Blazers’ improbable win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. That victory came after being down by as much as 17 points, with Portland again needing late-game fireworks. This time it was thanks to a 10-0 run to end the game, complete with a fadeaway by CJ McCollum with 21 seconds left to give the Blazers the lead for good.

The Blazers’ core has played poorly all season long, and that has been some cause for concern. The wins on the road are nice for Portland fans — the team is 3-1 on their recent stint — but the more wary NBA observer could also say a regression to the mean could be on the way.

For now, the Blazers have worked their way into the 4th spot in the Western Conference. If they improve from here on out, it could work out for them as the middle of the West has falters.

Watch the video of the comeback above.