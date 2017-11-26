Giannis Antetokounmpo to assistant coach: “I will f–k you up” (VIDEO)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seems like a pretty affable guy most of the time, but during Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz there seemed to be a slight lapse in his demeanor.
During a break in the action in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo could clearly be seen arguing with Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney.
Cameras were on Antetokounmpo, who could clearly be seen gesticulating at Sweeney and mouthing, “I will f–k you up.”
Antetokounmpo had grabbed a rebound but lost the ball the play prior, which quickly led to a Jazz score by Thabo Sefolosha.
Utah beat Milwaukee, 121-108. For his part, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding five assists.
The Portland Trail Blazers got away with one. Well, two, if you count the improbable sequence that gave them the lead on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
What we are talking about is the Blazers’ improbable win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. That victory came after being down by as much as 17 points, with Portland again needing late-game fireworks. This time it was thanks to a 10-0 run to end the game, complete with a fadeaway by CJ McCollum with 21 seconds left to give the Blazers the lead for good.
The Blazers’ core has played poorly all season long, and that has been some cause for concern. The wins on the road are nice for Portland fans — the team is 3-1 on their recent stint — but the more wary NBA observer could also say a regression to the mean could be on the way.
For now, the Blazers have worked their way into the 4th spot in the Western Conference. If they improve from here on out, it could work out for them as the middle of the West has falters.
Steve “Snapper” Jones, a three-time ABA All-Star who became the long-time color broadcaster for the Portland Trail Blazers — and with the “NBA on NBC” for a decade — has died at age 75 at his home in Houston after having battled a lengthy illness.
Jones played eight ABA seasons — bouncing between Oakland, New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas, Carolina, Denver, and St. Louis — where he averaged 16 points a game and was a three-time All-Star. His final season playing was in the NBA with Portland in 1975-76, the city where he grew up, and he was eventually able to parlay that into a broadcasting career with the team for 26 seasons, and also work nationally including on ESPN, TNT, and NBC.
“Steve was as positive and good-natured a broadcasting partner as I could have had,” Hall of Fame broadcaster Bill Schonely of Jones. “He loved to call me ‘Pops’ as a nickname, and we worked very well together on Trail Blazers games during some of the early years of the franchise. He was a terrific guy.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Jones passing.
Last Tuesday, Davidson took on the University of Nevada college basketball — and Davidson alum Stephen Curry and Nevada alum JaVale McGee had a bet on the outcome.
Nevada won comfortably 81-68.
And a bet is a bet — Curry started to pay up Saturday night.
The Knicks were on the road (where they have struggled this season), plus they were without Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter.
The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, had James Harden.
Harden dropped 37 points and added 10 assists in leading the Rockets to a comfortable home win, 117-102. Check out his performance above.