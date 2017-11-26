Dennis Smith Jr.’s first dunk in a game was a windmill at age 11 (VIDEO)

Derrick Rose is sick and tired of being injured. At least, that’s the report this week as the Cleveland Cavaliers guard — hurt with an ankle injury — has decided to reconsider his future with the team and in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is still in communication with the Cavaliers at this time, which makes his situation different from last year’s absence from the New York Knicks.

Rose, 29, has been out of 12 games this year for the Cavaliers, a significant amount and we’re not even to December yet.

Via ESPN:

He left the Cavaliers on Wednesday, league sources said. Rose’s increasing frustration with injuries is causing him to question his desire to continue playing, league sources said. The mental toll from a series of significant injuries that have diminished the production of the youngest NBA Most Valuable Player in history have played a part in the personal soul-searching on Rose’s future, league sources said. Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million veteran’s minimum deal to join the Cavaliers this season. So far, Cleveland has been patient with Rose’s needs and shown no inclination to suspend or dock him salary, league sources said. Because of the left ankle sprain, Rose isn’t healthy to play now anyway. … The Cavaliers say that Rose’s current absence is different than the Knicks situation because he is not an active player and he communicated with the franchise at the outset of his leave.

Rose does have some financial incentive to stay in the league and with the team this year, and there’s no doubt the Cavaliers could use warm bodies as they wait for Isaiah Thomas to get back from his hip issue.

Still, you have to have empathy for what Rose is going through. Physical rehabilitation is hard, and to be stuck in that drudgery with the memory of where he once was as the 2011 MVP would make anyone reconsider their life path. The guy isn’t even 30 yet, let’s hope he’s taking care of himself.