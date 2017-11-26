Dennis Smith Jr.’s first dunk in a game was a windmill at age 11 (VIDEO)

Dallas Mavericks rookie and close personal LeBron James confidant Dennis Smith Jr. is a high flyer. We know that, and during his first season in the NBA he’s struggled to add efficiency to his athleticism. That’s to be expected.
What’s wholly unexpected is the story of Smith Jr.’s first ever in-game dunk. It apparently came at age 11 and was a high-flying windmill.
And of course, because Smith Jr. is a product of Generation Z, this dunk was on camera.
Via Twitter:
Age 11 is about where most of us stop shooting from under our chin and go to above the shoulder. Future NBAers, meanwhile, are dunking on fools.
If this is indeed Smith Jr.’s first dunk, it is impressive.
Derrick Rose is sick and tired of being injured. At least, that’s the report this week as the Cleveland Cavaliers guard — hurt with an ankle injury — has decided to reconsider his future with the team and in the NBA.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is still in communication with the Cavaliers at this time, which makes his situation different from last year’s absence from the New York Knicks.
Rose, 29, has been out of 12 games this year for the Cavaliers, a significant amount and we’re not even to December yet.
Via ESPN:
He left the Cavaliers on Wednesday, league sources said. Rose’s increasing frustration with injuries is causing him to question his desire to continue playing, league sources said. The mental toll from a series of significant injuries that have diminished the production of the youngest NBA Most Valuable Player in history have played a part in the personal soul-searching on Rose’s future, league sources said.
Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million veteran’s minimum deal to join the Cavaliers this season. So far, Cleveland has been patient with Rose’s needs and shown no inclination to suspend or dock him salary, league sources said. Because of the left ankle sprain, Rose isn’t healthy to play now anyway.
…
The Cavaliers say that Rose’s current absence is different than the Knicks situation because he is not an active player and he communicated with the franchise at the outset of his leave.
Rose does have some financial incentive to stay in the league and with the team this year, and there’s no doubt the Cavaliers could use warm bodies as they wait for Isaiah Thomas to get back from his hip issue.
Still, you have to have empathy for what Rose is going through. Physical rehabilitation is hard, and to be stuck in that drudgery with the memory of where he once was as the 2011 MVP would make anyone reconsider their life path. The guy isn’t even 30 yet, let’s hope he’s taking care of himself.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker has been out since last season thanks to a torn left torn quadriceps tendon. The Spurs have missed Parker, and had to make do with both the veteran leader and Kawhi Leonard out.
Now, Parker says he will return to an NBA floor on Monday.
That’s according to Parker’s Facebook page, where the six-time All-Star posted the new on Sunday morning. This comes after Parker was assigned to San Antonio’s G-League affiliate late last month.
Via Facebook:
The Spurs have stayed afloat the Western Conference in Parker and Leonard’s absence. The team sits 3rd in the West, just below the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.
Teams below San Antonio have been no stranger to injury, and getting Parker back before Christmas is great news although perhaps concerning when viewed in context with Leonard. That the Spurs star still doesn’t have a firm timetable to return to action — and that Parker is coming back after such a significant injury before him — will likely raise some eyebrows in Texas.
The Spurs take on the Mavericks at 8:30 PM EST on Monday.
The Portland Trail Blazers got away with one. Well, two, if you count the improbable sequence that gave them the lead on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
But we’re not talking about that.
What we are talking about is the Blazers’ improbable win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. That victory came after being down by as much as 17 points, with Portland again needing late-game fireworks. This time it was thanks to a 10-0 run to end the game, complete with a fadeaway by CJ McCollum with 21 seconds left to give the Blazers the lead for good.
The Blazers’ core has played poorly all season long, and that has been some cause for concern. The wins on the road are nice for Portland fans — the team is 3-1 on their recent stint — but the more wary NBA observer could also say a regression to the mean could be on the way.
For now, the Blazers have worked their way into the 4th spot in the Western Conference. If they improve from here on out, it could work out for them as the middle of the West has falters.
Watch the video of the comeback above.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seems like a pretty affable guy most of the time, but during Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz there seemed to be a slight lapse in his demeanor.
During a break in the action in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo could clearly be seen arguing with Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney.
Cameras were on Antetokounmpo, who could clearly be seen gesticulating at Sweeney and mouthing, “I will f–k you up.”
Antetokounmpo had grabbed a rebound but lost the ball the play prior, which quickly led to a Jazz score by Thabo Sefolosha.
Via Twitter:
The Bucks later posted a video interviewing Antetokounmpo about the incident (seen above). The lengthy forward tried to play it off as natural competitiveness. “You always fight with your brothers,” said Antetokounmpo. “Me and Sweeny [are] OK. That’s what we do.”
Utah beat Milwaukee, 121-108. For his part, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding five assists.