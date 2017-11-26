ABA star, Portland broadcasting legend Steve “Snapper” Jones dies

Steve “Snapper” Jones, a three-time ABA All-Star who became the long-time color broadcaster for the Portland Trail Blazers — and with the “NBA on NBC” for a decade — has died at age 75 at his home in Houston after having battled a lengthy illness.
Jones played eight ABA seasons — bouncing between Oakland, New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas, Carolina, Denver, and St. Louis — where he averaged 16 points a game and was a three-time All-Star. His final season playing was in the NBA with Portland in 1975-76, the city where he grew up, and he was eventually able to parlay that into a broadcasting career with the team for 26 seasons, and also work nationally including on ESPN, TNT, and NBC.
“Steve was as positive and good-natured a broadcasting partner as I could have had,” Hall of Fame broadcaster Bill Schonely of Jones. “He loved to call me ‘Pops’ as a nickname, and we worked very well together on Trail Blazers games during some of the early years of the franchise. He was a terrific guy.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Jones passing.
Our thoughts are with Jones’ family and friends.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seems like a pretty affable guy most of the time, but during Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz there seemed to be a slight lapse in his demeanor.
During a break in the action in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo could clearly be seen arguing with Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney.
Cameras were on Antetokounmpo, who could clearly be seen gesticulating at Sweeney and mounthing, “I will f–k you up.”
Antetokounmpo had grabbed a rebound but lost the ball the play prior, which quickly led to a Jazz score by Thabo Sefolosha.
Via Twitter:
Utah beat Milwaukee, 121-108. For his part, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding five assists.
Last Tuesday, Davidson took on the University of Nevada college basketball — and Davidson alum Stephen Curry and Nevada alum JaVale McGee had a bet on the outcome.
Nevada won comfortably 81-68.
And a bet is a bet — Curry started to pay up Saturday night.
The Knicks were on the road (where they have struggled this season), plus they were without Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter.
The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, had James Harden.
Harden dropped 37 points and added 10 assists in leading the Rockets to a comfortable home win, 117-102. Check out his performance above.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blake Griffin made a 10-foot jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining and had a season-high 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Sacramento Kings, 97-95 on Saturday night.
The Clippers squandered a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, but Griffin sent them home from their five-game road trip with a pair of victories.
Lou Williams made four 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Clippers, who have beat the Kings 10 straight times in Sacramento. Austin Rivers added 14 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds.
Buddy Hield had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 35 points for the Kings. Hield missed a wild, running left-handed shot at the buzzer.
Zach Randolph 17 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic and George Hill each had 10 points. Sacramento had won four of its previous five games at Golden 1 Arena.
Hield made consecutive 3s to pull the Kings even at 95 with 15 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Griffin hit his fallaway jumper.
Trailing by 18 early in the third quarter, the Clippers ran off 17 unanswered points, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Williams.
Both Williams and Griffin had 12 points in the third, when the Clippers outscored the Kings 29-10.