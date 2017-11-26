Associated Press

A bet is a bet: Stephen Curry wears fanny pack at Warriors game

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Last Tuesday, Davidson took on the University of Nevada college basketball — and Davidson alum Stephen Curry and Nevada alum JaVale McGee had a bet on the outcome.

Nevada won comfortably 81-68.

And a bet is a bet — Curry started to pay up Saturday night.

Watch James Harden drop 37 points and 10 assists on Knicks

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
The Knicks were on the road (where they have struggled this season), plus they were without Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, had James Harden.

Harden dropped 37 points and added 10 assists in leading the Rockets to a comfortable home win, 117-102. Check out his performance above.

Watch Blake Griffin's game-winning jumper to knock off Kings

Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 2:24 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blake Griffin made a 10-foot jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining and had a season-high 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Sacramento Kings, 97-95 on Saturday night.

The Clippers squandered a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, but Griffin sent them home from their five-game road trip with a pair of victories.

Lou Williams made four 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Clippers, who have beat the Kings 10 straight times in Sacramento. Austin Rivers added 14 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds.

Buddy Hield had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 35 points for the Kings. Hield missed a wild, running left-handed shot at the buzzer.

Zach Randolph 17 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic and George Hill each had 10 points. Sacramento had won four of its previous five games at Golden 1 Arena.

Hield made consecutive 3s to pull the Kings even at 95 with 15 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Griffin hit his fallaway jumper.

Trailing by 18 early in the third quarter, the Clippers ran off 17 unanswered points, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Williams.

Both Williams and Griffin had 12 points in the third, when the Clippers outscored the Kings 29-10.

 

Watch David Lee's best highlights from NBA career

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
David Lee spent 14 years in the NBA, was an All-NBA player (2013), two-time All-Star, and he is an NBA champion (2015 Warriors), but recently walked away from the game, officially retiring.

He traveled around a lot in the league — he played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs — and was frankly underrated. He put together an impressive highlight package, which the folks at NBA.com put together.

Enjoy it on a Saturday night.

Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin: Kyrie Irving trade won’t be judged historically as good trade for Cleveland

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has previously complimented his successor, Koby Altman, on the return acquired for Kyrie Irving – the Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round pick, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic.

Griffin, via Sirius XM NBA Radio:

Will it be judged historically as a good trade? No. I mean, it won’t be, because Kyrie’s going to be a special individual player. And the way this works from a social-media standpoint and a media-coverage standpoint, all they’re going to talk about is how good he is. But given the cards Koby Altman was playing at the time, given the circumstances they found themselves in, if you were dealing with the situation where LeBron refused to tell you unequivocally he’s staying in the organization, you don’t know what his long-term future is, you’re trying to win championships while he’s there and simultaneously set yourself up for a future run, I think the deal they put together was really well constructed. And I think it was a very good deal given the cards they were playing at the time. But do I think he’s going to be hailed as having made a great trade deep into the future? Probably not. But if he wins a championship, I know Koby doesn’t care. So, he had a subset of things he had to achieve, and I think if you know what those things are, he probably achieved them.

I understand the distinction Griffin is trying to make – that it could be a good trade for Cleveland, but not judged as one. But I think that shortchanges the judging masses.

Yes, Irving – off to a great start in Boston – will probably be considered the best player in the trade, and that matters a lot. That’s why the Celtics gave up so much for him.

But if Thomas and Crowder help LeBron James and the Cavaliers win another title, that’d cinch the trade as being known as good for Cleveland. Heck, even if Thomas and Crowder help make the Cavs more competitive in the Finals than the team was last year, that will sway opinion in Cleveland’s favor

And then there’s Brooklyn’s pick, which alone could yield a player more valuable than Irving. That’s unlikely, but a high pick in a draft expected to be strong near the top – it’s certainly possible.

Even coming close on both those paths could combine to influence perception of the trade as good for the Cavaliers.

The early returns for Cleveland have been even worse than anticipated. Thomas injury is more serious than most expected at the time the deal was struck, and Crowder needed time to adjust to a new system. The Nets’ pick is out of sight, out of mind for many. Meanwhile, Irving just led Boston on a lengthy winning streak.

But, in time, there are plenty of avenues for the Cavs to have this trade seen as a victory for them.