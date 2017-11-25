Tim Hardaway Jr. on $71 million Knicks contract: ‘It’s not my fault. They came to me’

Tim Hardaway Jr. is having the best season of his career, and it’s still unclear he’s worth the four-year, $71 million contract that shocked everyone – including Hardaway.
Maybe he’ll continue his ascension and justify the Knicks faith in him over the next three-plus seasons. Or maybe he’ll regress to his career norms and become a burden on New York’s salary cap.
Hardaway has certainly heard plenty about the latter possibility.
Hardaway, via Peter Walsh of Slam:
“I have to use [criticism] as motivation,” he says. “I take it as those are your fans and they’re coming at you with that. It hurts. But at the same time, you can’t harp on that. You have to go out there and show that you deserve what the Knicks offered. At the end of the day, it’s not my fault. They came to me. I knew that if it was something big, I would have to deliver. I’ve been delivering since last season in Atlanta. I feel like I’m confident and capable of getting what I got money-wise and going out there and playing for the team and playing for the franchise and playing for the city.”
Hardaway is right. He didn’t force the Knicks to offer him so much money. Of course, he should have taken it.
But fans will – unfairly – blame the overpaid player. Hardaway will have to deal with that.
All Hardaway can do is play well enough to avoid the discussion altogether, which he’s mostly doing so far.
The NBA started the season a couple of weeks early this season, spacing out the schedule out to reduce back-t0-backs and eliminate four-games-in-five-nights on the road, plus make sure teams got a day or two off before nationally televised games. Then the league office sent all 30 teams a memo suggesting resting healthy players in nationally televised games could lead to fines and the wrath of the league.
The Warriors’ Kevin Durant, after missing a game three days before with a sprained ankle, suited up last Wednesday night in a nationally televised game in Oklahoma City against his former teammate Russell Westbrook (a game Westbrook dominated). After that, Durant sat out Friday night’s game against the Bulls, and he’s out again Saturday night against the Pelicans.
Steve Kerr said he regrets playing Durant against the Thunder. Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“We probably shouldn’t have played him Wednesday,” Kerr said late Friday night. “I thought he was fine. We thought he was fine, but then he got a little sore afterward.
“I’m sure the league is happy with us because we played him on their ‘marquee’ game with (Russell Westbrook) and all that stuff. But he came out sore the next day. So we shouldn’t have played him.”
Kerr did say he thought Durant “was fine,” but almost hints the NBA’s pressure played a role. If KD were genuinely injured no way Kerr and the Warriors play him, but it’s fair to wonder if we will hear other coaches around the league will take this complaint to another level as the season moves on. It’s something to watch.
Often when a player or coach gets fined — let’s say for criticizing a referee, for example — they understand what they are doing and know they will get fined before they even start their comments/actions, they just accept that price.
I’m not sure that’s what Dwight Howard did here.
Howard has been fined $35,000 by the league “for making an obscene gesture on the playing court,” the NBA announced Saturday. It happened Friday night in Charlotte’s loss to Cleveland, but what did Howard do? Well…
That will do it.
Was it worth it, Dwight?
Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manute Bol, Akeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only rookies ever to make an All-Defensive team. It usually takes young players a while to learn the nuances of NBA defense.
But I nearly picked rookie Joel Embiid for my All-Defensive second team last year. The biggest hang-up: Embiid didn’t play enough to affect as many defensive possessions as his competitors. He was darned good while on the court, though – an imposing rim protector and mobile switcher on the perimeter.
Now, Embiid is healthier and touting his defense.
Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Philadelphia:
“Not to be cocky, but I think I’m the best defensive player in the league right now,” Embiid said.
When Embiid said, “not to be cocky,” he meant “to be cocky.” That’s just what he does.
I’ll still take Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert over Embiid. But Embiid belongs in that next tier at worst.
To be so advanced defensively for his age suggests he could become the very best defender. I just don’t think he’s there quite yet.
John Wall is the engine that makes the Wizards go — he is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, and when Wall sits the Washington offense is 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse.
Now the Wizards will need to find a way to win some games without him for a few weeks after he got platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment and a viscosupplementation injection in his left knee, something the team announced Saturday. This procedure came after he felt pain and there was swelling on his knee, something he played through for a couple of weeks but finally had an MRI done to see what was going on.
Wall has played through a sprained left shoulder and a sprained right ankle this season, plus had migraine headaches. These couple of weeks are a chance to get his body right.
Backup point guard Tim Frazier will become the starter. After that, they have lightly used Tomas Satoransky, who has not developed as they hoped, or they could go get a point guard from the free agency pool or the D-League. The Wizards had Sheldon Mac on the roster, but he suffered a torn Achilles during a preseason game against the Cavaliers.