Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: “We shouldn’t have played him” in OKC

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 5:58 PM EST
The NBA started the season a couple of weeks early this season, spacing out the schedule out to reduce back-t0-backs and eliminate four-games-in-five-nights on the road, plus make sure teams got a day or two off before nationally televised games. Then the league office sent all 30 teams a memo suggesting resting healthy players in nationally televised games could lead to fines and the wrath of the league.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant, after missing a game three days before with a sprained ankle, suited up last Wednesday night in a nationally televised game in Oklahoma City against his former teammate Russell Westbrook (a game Westbrook dominated). After that, Durant sat out Friday night’s game against the Bulls, and he’s out again Saturday night against the Pelicans.

Steve Kerr said he regrets playing Durant against the Thunder. Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We probably shouldn’t have played him Wednesday,” Kerr said late Friday night. “I thought he was fine. We thought he was fine, but then he got a little sore afterward.

“I’m sure the league is happy with us because we played him on their ‘marquee’ game with (Russell Westbrook) and all that stuff. But he came out sore the next day. So we shouldn’t have played him.”

Kerr did say he thought Durant “was fine,” but almost hints the NBA’s pressure played a role. If KD were genuinely injured no way Kerr and the Warriors play him, but it’s fair to wonder if we will hear other coaches around the league will take this complaint to another level as the season moves on. It’s something to watch.

 

Dwight Howard gets $35,000 fine for “obscene gesture”

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
Often when a player or coach gets fined — let’s say for criticizing a referee, for example — they understand what they are doing and know they will get fined before they even start their comments/actions, they just accept that price.

I’m not sure that’s what Dwight Howard did here.

Howard has been fined $35,000 by the league “for making an obscene gesture on the playing court,” the NBA announced Saturday. It happened Friday night in Charlotte’s loss to Cleveland, but what did Howard do? Well…

That will do it.

Was it worth it, Dwight?

Joel Embiid: ‘I think I’m the best defensive player in the league’

By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manute Bol, Akeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only rookies ever to make an All-Defensive team. It usually takes young players a while to learn the nuances of NBA defense.

But I nearly picked rookie Joel Embiid for my All-Defensive second team last year. The biggest hang-up: Embiid didn’t play enough to affect as many defensive possessions as his competitors. He was darned good while on the court, though – an imposing rim protector and mobile switcher on the perimeter.

Now, Embiid is healthier and touting his defense.

Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Philadelphia:

“Not to be cocky, but I think I’m the best defensive player in the league right now,” Embiid said.

When Embiid said, “not to be cocky,” he meant “to be cocky.” That’s just what he does.

I’ll still take Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert over Embiid. But Embiid belongs in that next tier at worst.

To be so advanced defensively for his age suggests he could become the very best defender. I just don’t think he’s there quite yet.

John Wall out two weeks after knee treatment

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 1:18 PM EST
John Wall is the engine that makes the Wizards go — he is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, and when Wall sits the Washington offense is 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse.

Now the Wizards will need to find a way to win some games without him for a few weeks after he got platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment and a viscosupplementation injection in his left knee, something the team announced Saturday. This procedure came after he felt pain and there was swelling on his knee, something he played through for a couple of weeks but finally had an MRI done to see what was going on.

Wall has played through a sprained left shoulder and a sprained right ankle this season, plus had migraine headaches. These couple of weeks are a chance to get his body right.

Backup point guard Tim Frazier will become the starter. After that, they have lightly used Tomas Satoransky, who has not developed as they hoped, or they could go get a point guard from the free agency pool or the D-League. The Wizards had Sheldon Mac on the roster, but he suffered a torn Achilles during a preseason game against the Cavaliers.

 

Jordan Bell on strong game vs. Bulls: “I wanted to see how cash considerations was playing”

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Last June, the Chicago Bulls traded the rights to the No. 38 pick to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million cash. Not that the Bulls were really hurting for cash, and as a rebuilding team the Bulls could have used that pick, but Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team, so cash won the day.

The Warriors used that pick on Jordan Bell, the former Long Beach Poly high school star who impressed at Oregon. Bell has gone on to earn regular rotation minutes with the champions this season, and Friday night got his first start (with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green out) — going against those same Bulls.

When Bell was introduced pregame — and after a big shot — he rubbed his fingers together in a universal gesture for money. On the night the energy big blocked six shots, scored seven points, and played well against the team that didn’t need him. And yes, he wanted to make it a revenge game, as he told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I wanted to see how ‘Cash Considerations’ was playing over there,” Bell said about as smoothly as possible while sprinkling sarcasm…

“I’m not going to lie. It was (a good feeling to play well),” Bell said. “Just because of everything that happened. I know I said at first, coming in to the game, that I wasn’t really thinking about it. But then everybody kept reminding me about it today, so it felt pretty good.”

Bell is a rookie and had his mistakes in this game, it just didn’t matter in a blowout Warriors win. Bell is the kind of young, energetic big man off the bench who defends hard, gets rebounds, plays within himself on offense (most of the time) and is a solid part of the rotation. He’s the kind of player any team could use.

Well, except apparently the Bulls.