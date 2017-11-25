Jordan Bell on strong game vs. Bulls: “I wanted to see how cash considerations was playing”

Last June, the Chicago Bulls traded the rights to the No. 38 pick to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million cash. Not that the Bulls were really hurting for cash, and as a rebuilding team the Bulls could have used that pick, but Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team, so cash won the day.
The Warriors used that pick on Jordan Bell, the former Long Beach Poly high school star who impressed at Oregon. Bell has gone on to earn regular rotation minutes with the champions this season, and Friday night got his first start (with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green out) — going against those same Bulls.
When Bell was introduced pregame — and after a big shot — he rubbed his fingers together in a universal gesture for money. On the night the energy big blocked six shots, scored seven points, and played well against the team that didn’t need him. And yes, he wanted to make it a revenge game, as he told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I wanted to see how ‘Cash Considerations’ was playing over there,” Bell said about as smoothly as possible while sprinkling sarcasm…
“I’m not going to lie. It was (a good feeling to play well),” Bell said. “Just because of everything that happened. I know I said at first, coming in to the game, that I wasn’t really thinking about it. But then everybody kept reminding me about it today, so it felt pretty good.”
Bell is a rookie and had his mistakes in this game, it just didn’t matter in a blowout Warriors win. Bell is the kind of young, energetic big man off the bench who defends hard, gets rebounds, plays within himself on offense (most of the time) and is a solid part of the rotation. He’s the kind of player any team could use.
Well, except apparently the Bulls.