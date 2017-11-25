Getty Images

John Wall out two weeks after knee treatment

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 1:18 PM EST
John Wall is the engine that makes the Wizards go — he is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, and when Wall sits the Washington offense is 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse.

Now the Wizards will need to find a way to win some games without him for a few weeks after he got platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment and a viscosupplementation injection in his left knee, something the team announced Saturday. This procedure came after he felt pain and there was swelling on his knee, something he played through for a couple of weeks but finally had an MRI done to see what was going on.

Wall has played through a sprained left shoulder and a sprained right ankle this season, plus had migraine headaches. These couple of weeks are a chance to get his body right.

Backup point guard Tim Frazier will become the starter. After that, they have lightly used Tomas Satoransky, who has not developed as they hoped, or they could go get a point guard from the free agency pool or the D-League. The Wizards had Sheldon Mac on the roster, but he suffered a torn Achilles during a preseason game against the Cavaliers.

 

Jordan Bell on strong game vs. Bulls: “I wanted to see how cash considerations was playing”

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Last June, the Chicago Bulls traded the rights to the No. 38 pick to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million cash. Not that the Bulls were really hurting for cash, and as a rebuilding team the Bulls could have used that pick, but Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team, so cash won the day.

The Warriors used that pick on Jordan Bell, the former Long Beach Poly high school star who impressed at Oregon. Bell has gone on to earn regular rotation minutes with the champions this season, and Friday night got his first start (with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green out) — going against those same Bulls.

When Bell was introduced pregame — and after a big shot — he rubbed his fingers together in a universal gesture for money. On the night the energy big blocked six shots, scored seven points, and played well against the team that didn’t need him. And yes, he wanted to make it a revenge game, as he told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I wanted to see how ‘Cash Considerations’ was playing over there,” Bell said about as smoothly as possible while sprinkling sarcasm…

“I’m not going to lie. It was (a good feeling to play well),” Bell said. “Just because of everything that happened. I know I said at first, coming in to the game, that I wasn’t really thinking about it. But then everybody kept reminding me about it today, so it felt pretty good.”

Bell is a rookie and had his mistakes in this game, it just didn’t matter in a blowout Warriors win. Bell is the kind of young, energetic big man off the bench who defends hard, gets rebounds, plays within himself on offense (most of the time) and is a solid part of the rotation. He’s the kind of player any team could use.

Well, except apparently the Bulls.

Derrick Rose has financial reason to stay in NBA, but do teams want him?

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Derrick Rose is taking time away from the Cavaliers to figure out what his future NBA path looks like, and if he wants to go down that road. The former MVP has been a shell of his former self following four knee surgeries, and this season was out six games in a row with an ankle injury before the one he missed Friday night away from the team (the Cavaliers won every one of those games with him out). Rose has said before he wants to be able to walk after he’s done playing, not just run his body into the ground. Rose reportedly, and understandably, is tired of his body betraying him and the seemingly endless rehab efforts.

Is Rose really going to walk away from the NBA at age 29?

Probably not, and there are 80 million reasons why.

Will another team want him beyond this season? That is a different question.

Rose likely will not just retire this season because, while he is on a veteran minimum contract with the Cavaliers, Adidas is still paying him a lot of money. A LOT of money. Nick DePaula of ESPN explains.

As he continues to “re-evaluate his future in the NBA” while away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, point guard Derrick Rose could potentially be leaving more than $80 million of Adidas endorsement money on the table should he decide to retire outright…

If Rose files retirement paperwork with the league, the terms of any remaining years on the Adidas deal will not be paid out. Even though Rose’s star power has faded in recent years, Adidas has been contractually obligated to continue producing and marketing a DRose signature sneaker each year. Rose had been wearing the DRose 8 model this season.

Before the injuries, Rose sold a lot of shoes and Adidas paid him to be the face of their brand. Then came the knee injuries that robbed him of both his explosiveness and, with it, his shoe sales.

Rose has plenty of money in the bank, but still who is walking away from a potential $80 million?

The question is, will teams still want him? He can create off the dribble and get buckets still (although not at the rate he used to), but he is a massive defensive liability. The Cavaliers defense is 12.6 points per 100 possessions better with Rose off the court this season (and the offense is 4.1 per 100 better when he’s out). Chris Mannix of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports talked to some scouts and executives who are not convinced there is much demand.

“He’s been terrible,” a scout told Yahoo Sports earlier this month. “That’s the point of attack. If you can’t stop the ball, you can’t stop anybody. And he isn’t defending the ball at all. If you put him in a pick-and-roll, you are guaranteed to get any shot that you want.”…

He could return to Cleveland, finish the season, and enter free agency next summer radioactive. The market — already dry for a faded former star — will become barren. Said a longtime NBA executive, “He’s become Deron Williams.”

My guess is Rose could land another minimum contract as a backup point guard (which is what the Cavaliers thought his role would be, it just grew with Isaiah Thomas out for the first couple of months). But maybe not. And maybe Rose is okay with that.

Watch LeBron James grab triple-double leading Cavs to seventh straight win

Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, J.R. Smith made the tiebreaking free throw with 48 seconds left, and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to seven straight with a 100-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

James had season highs in rebounds and assists in his 57th career triple-double. He’s 41-6 in the regular season against Charlotte and the Cavaliers have won 12 of 13, including eight straight against the Hornets.

After Smith split a pair from the line, both teams missed 3-point attempts and Charlotte called time with 11.1 seconds left. Jeremy Lamb missed a 3-pointer after the Hornets inbounded at midcourt and the rebound was tapped out to Kemba Walker, but his 3-point attempt fell well short.

For Black Friday, the Cavaliers wore black uniforms. Cleveland also wore black jerseys when it won the first championship in franchise history, but the current edition is minus the sleeves from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

James also switched from yellow to black shoes after scoring six points in the first half.

Smith had 16 points, while Kevin Love had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland.

Dwight Howard had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-8 on the road. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams scored 17 points for the Hornets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Howard’s free throw broke a 93-all tie after Love was called for a blocking foul. Love thought he established position in the lane and waved his hand in disgust following the call.

Howard added two free throws and Kidd-Gilchrist’s layup following James’ turnover pushed the lead to 98-93.

James made a foul shot and converted a three-point play, cutting the lead to one. Kidd-Gilchrist hit a free throw but James scored on a drive that tied the game with 1:48 left.

 

Report: Carmelo Anthony would’ve allowed Knicks to trade him to Trail Blazers if no deal with select three teams

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 24, 2017, 10:25 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony spent most of the offseason saying he’d waive his no-trade clause for only the Rockets.

But as training camp neared and Anthony faced returning to the Knicks, he expanded his list to include the Thunder and Cavaliers.

Just how badly did Anthony want to leave the Knicks?

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Sources say Anthony would have allowed the Knicks to deal him to Portland if the Knicks struck out with the other three.

Apparently, the Trail Blazers’ recruitment almost worked. Of course, the Knicks traded Anthony to Oklahoma City. But this report raises a couple questions:

How many teams would have Anthony approved in a trade? He obviously preferred to leave the Knicks, but he also had reasons to stay in New York. We now know Anthony preferred at least four teams to the Knicks, but how long is that list? Twenty-nine teams?

Did the Knicks err by sending Anthony to Oklahoma City? Maybe the Trail Blazers would’ve never beaten the Thunder’s offer (the Bulls’ 2018 second-round pick, Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott). But if New York had played hardball, it could have at least brought Portland into a bidding war.