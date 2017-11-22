Report: Clippers’ Patrick Beverley out again after surgery on ailing knee

“This … feels like 100 losses.. That ain’t OK and I won’t allow it to be OK as long as I’m here…. We just got to play harder. That’s it. We just got to play harder. You get rid of the mistakes by playing hard…. We too cool. We too cool. We come in this game, we come on the court like people are supposed to back down because of the name on the back of our jerseys and that’s not the case. The only thing people are looking at is the name on the front of our jersey, and that’s nine losses in a row.”
That was Clipper point guard Patrick Beverley after the Knicks easily handed Los Angeles its ninth straight loss. Beverley had missed five straight games with a knee issue, then returned against the Knicks and wanted to be the emotional leader the team needs.
Now Beverley is out again, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
LA Clippers starting point guard Patrick Beverley underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN.
Although there is no immediate timetable for his return, Beverley is expected to miss a significant amount of time, league sources said.
Ouch.
The Clippers got off to a fast start this season but the team never had much depth and injuries were always the question mark. Los Angeles has been without three opening night starters for stretches — Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari, and Beverley — and it has cost them. That trend is going to continue. The lack of other playmakers and stars has put more pressure on Blake Griffin, and he has struggled with it — the past 10 games Griffin is shooting 38.2 percent from the field.
Fair or not, this is all making Doc Rivers’ seat hotter.