Kevin Durant reverses course: Playing Thunder ‘just a regular game for me now’

Kevin Durant said last season playing the Thunder is “never going to be a regular game for me.”

Now, the Warriors star, who’s questionable for tomorrow’s game in Oklahoma City, is singing a different tune.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Kevin Durant downplaying the Warriors-Thunder game in OKC tomorrow: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd." pic.twitter.com/bKhqjT9JWw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

Remains very likely Kevin Durant plays tomorrow in OKC. Went through full practice, intense post-practice shooting routine today, "feels good." But team/KD still officially saying questionable. pic.twitter.com/KHjIJz7EUP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

Durant:

Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd. I learned how to tune out the bulls— and just play. Just keep at basketball, and I’ll be alright.

Durant is entitled to change his mind, and maybe that’s all that happened.

But this strikes me as yet another chasm between how Durant actually feels and how he wishes he felt – all while facing immense public scrutiny.

Durant spent eight years in Oklahoma City. Many of his former teammates, including Russell Westbrook, are still there. Durant might want to move on, but how could there not be a different feeling when playing the Thunder, especially in Oklahoma City?