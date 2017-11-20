LeBron James all good with Reggie Jackson’s free throw gamesmanship, “I’ve done it before”

Let’s set the stage: Sunday night, the fast-rising Pistons led the fast-rising Timberwolves by three with 6.2 seconds left when Jimmy Butler drew a foul on a 3-pointer. Butler drained the first two free throws. Before the third, Reggie Jackson interrupted to talk to Stanley Johnson, who was in rebounding position. Butler missed the free throw, and Detroit held on to win 100-97. Here’s the play in question.
It was a bit of gamesmanship by Jackson.
LeBron James was asked about the move at Cavaliers shootaround and endorsed it with a smile on his face.
“I’ve done it before. I won a playoff series before doing that actually. So, I’m all for it.”
That series was in 2007, overtime of game 6 of a first-round playoff series against Washington, and the victim was the Hibachi, Gilbert Arenas. The Cavaliers were down 1, Arenas had two free throws, missed the first, then LeBron stepped in. Arenas missed the second, and the Cavs went on to get the win.
Is interrupting free throws about to become an NBA thing? If it works, players will do it.