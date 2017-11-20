A couple of Lonzo Ball’s triple-double assists look dubious (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lonzo Ball draws outsized attention because his father, LaVar Ball, lures onlookers and because the rookie plays for the high-profile Los Angeles Lakers.

So, when Lonzo gets a triple-double – like his 11-points, 16-rebound, 11-assists game against the Nuggets yesterday – it draws scrutiny.

Mo Dakhil of The Jump Ball:

I think the NBA needs to have a discussion with the Lakers' scorers. These are not assists. Lonzo had a good game regardless and I think he'll be a good player but they shouldn't be padding his stats. pic.twitter.com/hFwG84GWUT — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) November 20, 2017

The NBA defines an assist as a “pass that directly leads to a basket. … An assist can be awarded for a basket scored after the ball has been dribbled if the player’s pass led to the field goal being made.”

I wouldn’t describe either of those passing as leading directly to a basket. Ball’s teammates each hold the ball for a moment after receiving the pass then take two dribbles against set defenses.

But assists are subjective, and the Lakers aren’t alone in offering a home-court scorekeeping advantage.

Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice

In the interest of fairness, I went through the database to see if any Simmons assists were scored similarly to those Ball ones. I clearly have a different view of assists than team scorers. pic.twitter.com/bUDwEjFEB6 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 20, 2017

So, criticize/laugh at the Lakers. But your favorite team probably manipulates assists in its favor, too.