Jaylen Brown helped Celtics beat Warriors shortly after friend’s death

By Dane CarbaughNov 17, 2017, 12:15 AM EST
Jaylen Brown had a big showing on Thursday night during the Boston Celtics’ win, 92-88, over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics youngster had 22 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

After Thursday’s game, we confirmed what had been rumored all day: Brown lost one of his best friends, Trevin Steede, on Wednesday night.

Steede could often be seen in Brown’s Instagram stories, and vice versa. Steede was the friend that Brown hooped with 1-on-1 in a recent video (seen at the top of this article) as part of a reaction to prove regular Joes can’t hoop with NBAers.

Brown spoke on Thursday expressing his pain:

No word yet confirming Steede’s cause of death, but thoughts are with his and Brown’s families.

Celtics earn validation, come from down 17 — twice — to beat Warriors

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 11:57 PM EST
Validation.

All things in the NBA this season are measured against the prohibitive favorite Golden State Warriors. There are great storylines — the rise of the Sixers, for example — but when it comes to what will happen next June, it’s all about Golden State.

Boston had won 13 games in a row, but still when Warriors came to town Thursday that was the measuring stick. It’s all about Golden State.

Validation. The Boston Celtics came from 17 points down — twice — to have Kyrie Irving make the key plays down the stretch and beat the Warriors 92-88. It was again Boston’s best in the NBA defense that kept them in it,  aided by the fact that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 5-of-20 from three (and they missed a lot of good looks), and then down the stretch Irving shook off the cold shooting he had all night and made plays.

It wasn’t a pretty game — both teams had a true shooting percentage under 49 percent — as befitting two of the top five defenses in the NBA. The Celtics may not want to bet Curry misses that many open threes in a game again, but he was off and having a rough night Thursday. The big difference in the score was Boston had 19 more free throw attempts, both because they were the more aggressive team attacking the rim most of the night, then in the final minutes, they got the 50/50 calls.

The best player on the court for Boston was second-year man Jaylen Brown, who finished the night with 22 points. Kyrie Irving had 16, but on 16 shots.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 24 points, while it was an off night from Stephen Curry — 9 points on 14 shots, and 2-of-9 from three — as well as Klay Thompson that did in the Warriors.

A Celtics win before Thanksgiving is meanless in trying to project out to a potential NBA Finals — both of these teams will evolve into something else by then. LeBron James will have his say on who is in the Finals, James Harden and Chris Paul would like to make a statement, too. We’re a long way from final answers.

Still, this Celtics’ win matters now. It’s validation for a team that now must be considered a contender for the East, and maybe the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

 

Luke Walton: Lakers who shoot 3-pointers have to make 100 in practice

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 16, 2017, 11:04 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-9 on the season, and are last in the NBA in terms of made 3-pointers per-game.

But wait, it gets worse!

LA is also shooting just 28.8 percent from 3-point range this season, a six point drop from a year ago.

And thus, coach Luke Walton has decided to make some changes.

Via Twitter:

I mean, this says a lot about the Lakers and where they’re at. Not far from anyone’s mind is the fact that Lonzo Ball has been struggling as of late, averaging 9 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per-game while shooting 23 percent from 3-point land. Ball shot 41.2 percent from beyond the arc at UCLA.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is struggling and Walton’s handcuffing of practice to game allowance feels a bit … junior for the NBA. This is a young team to be sure, but hopefully for fans in LA it will help encourage more relatable gym habits for the Lakers roster.

Draymond Green gives talk on sports, politics at Harvard (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 16, 2017, 9:26 PM EST
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is known for speaking his mind, and on Thursday before he squared off with his teammates against the Boston Celtics he got the chance to do so in front of students at Harvard.

Speaking in front of the crowd at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, Green touched on a wide-ranging number of topics including race relations in the U.S., the political nature of NBA players, and Mark Cuban.

Video of the talk can be seen below, but Green no doubt gave students familiar with him what they were expecting when they showed up.

Via Twitter:

Green had many good points, and the “stick to sports” one always gets me. It’s a favorite of sub-100 follower Twitter accounts to yell at both athletes and writers when they start showing favorable political opinion of the opposition. Most NBA players are voting citizens, too, and don’t have any less of a say than Mr. Dog Avi.

Check out the full talk with Green in the Facebook video above or by going here.

Two men get jail time in Phoenix in case involving NBA Morris twins

Associated Press
Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 8:03 PM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a case that involved NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris have been sentenced to 60 days in jail in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Julius Kane began his sentence immediately Thursday while Christopher Melendez was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days of deferred jail time starting on Nov. 16, 2018.

Kane and Melendez entered pleas in the case on Sept. 13.

The Morris brothers were acquitted last month after a jury trial. A fifth defendant also was found not guilty of aggravated assault.

The five were accused of beating a 36-year-old man outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix in January 2015. The Morris twins played for the Phoenix Suns at the time.