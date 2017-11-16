Getty Images

Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics’ 13-game win streak

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 6:33 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics like the kind of basketball they’ve been playing during their 13-game win streak.

They also know it could easily end on Thursday night when the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit the Garden.

Boston’s prospects for the season took an obvious hit following Gordon Hayward‘s gruesome leg injury on opening night, but the Celtics have exceeded expectations thus far without him, becoming the first team in NBA history to win 13 straight after starting the season 0-2. Kyrie Irving has been a scoring force, while Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum have taken advantage of their increased roles.

Toss in veteran Al Horford‘s consistent play and the recent return of offseason pickup Marcus Morris, and suddenly the preseason buzz that surrounded this team has returned.

Still, Horford laughed Wednesday at the notion that Thursday’s game could be an NBA Finals preview.

“I’m sure that people are going to float that around,” Horford said. “But we understand we have a long ways to go. And it still is only November.”

Coach Brad Stevens said his biggest concern is making sure his team zeroed in on where it could improve during Wednesday’s video study and walkthrough session.

“Otherwise, we’ll really get exposed,” Stevens said. “There’s a reason why they haven’t played a lot of close games. And it’s because they’re awfully freaking good.”

Boston and Golden State split their two meetings last season, but Golden State was only at full strength for one of those games. The Warriors blew out the Celtics 104-88 last November in Boston, getting a combined 67 points from Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. The Celtics beat the Warriors on the road in March when Durant was out with a knee injury.

The Warriors come in riding a seven-game win streak of their own. Coach Steve Ker likes what he’s seen of the new-look Celtics.

“They’re motivated,” Kerr said. “This is a team that’s been on the rise the last couple of years. … They want to win a championship. And it looks like it.”

He said he relishes the opportunity to get early-season glimpses at potential challengers from the Eastern Conference. And he expects Boston to contend for years to come.

“It sure looks like Boston is the team of the future in the East,” Kerr said. “That looks like a team that is gonna be at the top of the East for a long time. Whether their time is now or in the future, that’s to be determined.”

Stevens is more concerned about his team’s present.

“The future’s hard to predict and we’ve gotta stay in the moment to become the best version of ourselves,” Stevens said. “And we’ll see what the future holds.”

 

Two men get jail time in Phoenix in case involving NBA Morris twins

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 8:03 PM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a case that involved NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris have been sentenced to 60 days in jail in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Julius Kane began his sentence immediately Thursday while Christopher Melendez was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days of deferred jail time starting on Nov. 16, 2018.

Kane and Melendez entered pleas in the case on Sept. 13.

The Morris brothers were acquitted last month after a jury trial. A fifth defendant also was found not guilty of aggravated assault.

The five were accused of beating a 36-year-old man outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix in January 2015. The Morris twins played for the Phoenix Suns at the time.

Carmelo Anthony likes “level of appreciation” from Thunder fans

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 7:42 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony spent six-and-a-half years as a Knick, the focal point of a fan base that is loyal but smart and not going to give away their love and loyalty just because you wear blue and orange. You need to earn it.

Anthony certainly earned it at points but also had more than his share of flaws. Knicks fans understood that. He was not the savior of the franchise some projected.

Anthony is now in Oklahoma City, and the fawning fan response there is more to his liking, as he told Complex.

It’s just a greater level of appreciation here from an athletes’ standpoint, from a basketball standpoint. The fans are very appreciative of me coming here, of Paul coming here, and wanting to be a part of the Oklahoma City community. So from that standpoint, things are definitely going in the right direction. They’ve been every supportive of myself. On court is going to take care of itself….

It’s a small, intimate environment where the fans really get to know the players and the players get to know the fans, really embrace the fans. It’s a hand-to-hand situation out here.

Don’t make the leap to “Anthony didn’t like Knicks fans,” because that’s not what he said. They gave him a lot of appreciation in the past six years. Things are different now. There is a small-town feel to OKC that works for some players. Also, much like a college environment, they are going to support the player regardless of on-the-court issues. They want success, they see Anthony as a path to it.

Whether he is a path to it, or just a footnote on the Thunder’s trajectory, remains to be seen.

 

Raptors’ Delon Wright dislocates right shoulder, will miss time

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
Delon Wright has been a key part of the Raptors bench this season, giving them a solid 20 minutes a night — they were comfortable enough with his play at the point they could let Cory Joseph go over the summer. He’s averaging 7.6 points per game and has a good true shooting percentage of 67. Wright worked hard over the past couple of seasons to get to this point.

Now the Raptors will have to get by without him for a while after dislocating a shoulder Tuesday night, getting tangled up in a rebound with DeMarcus Cousins. Wright was in obvious pain at the time and went straight to the locker room.

Write was drafted 20th back in 2015, but spent most of his first season in the D-League. He was set to get more run last season, right played sparingly as a rookie after being selected 20th overall but made an impression with Raptors 905 of the D-League that year but showed real progress. Then at the 2016 Summer League in Vegas, he dislocated that same shoulder, Write had surgery to repair a torn labrum and was out most of that season (although he looked good for the 27 games he came in at the end.

He worked hard to get back after the injury, which is why this is disappointing. Whether he will need surgery again is not known.

With Wright out, expect to see more Fred VanVleet, plus Dwane Casey may try some no point-guard lineups.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: Clint Capela ‘couldn’t price himself out’ of Houston

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Clint Capela is a Most Improved Player candidate.

The Rockets center has advanced his defensive awareness, and he’s crashing the glass harder and showing more touch inside. Importantly, he has also improved his conditioning so he can handle more playing time.

He’s in line to get paid in restricted free agency next summer after Houston didn’t sign him to a rookie-scale contract extension.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“We’ll have him here as long as he’ll have us,” Morey said. “He couldn’t price himself out.”

“The only way [to overcome the Warriors] is to develop near-elite two-way players,” Morey said. “I think Clint has that potential. He’s on the way. He took a big step forward last year. It’s a lot to put on one guy, but we need one more step, at least.”

Did Morey run that by Tilman Fertitta? The new Rockets owner has said he’ll pay the luxury tax only to reach the Finals, and that’s a high bar to clear with Golden State around.

Houston already has nearly $76 million in 2018-19 and more than $85 million in 2019-20 committed to just five players (James Harden, Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Nene). Three starters – Capela, Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza – will be free agents next summer.

Maybe Morey is just trying to scare off other Capela suitors. It’ll already be a tight market, and centers have been especially squeezed. It might not take much to convince other teams to look elsewhere, allowing Houston to re-sign Capela at a discount.

Paul is probably the priority. If Houston is as invested in Capela as Morey indicates, that could leave Ariza as the odd man out.

Or the Rockets could make the Finals or at least convince Fertitta it’s likely next season, and he could greenlight enough spending to keep this core together.