Rockets GM Daryl Morey: Clint Capela ‘couldn’t price himself out’ of Houston

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Clint Capela is a Most Improved Player candidate.

The Rockets center has advanced his defensive awareness, and he’s crashing the glass harder and showing more touch inside. Importantly, he has also improved his conditioning so he can handle more playing time.

He’s in line to get paid in restricted free agency next summer after Houston didn’t sign him to a rookie-scale contract extension.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“We’ll have him here as long as he’ll have us,” Morey said. “He couldn’t price himself out.”

“The only way [to overcome the Warriors] is to develop near-elite two-way players,” Morey said. “I think Clint has that potential. He’s on the way. He took a big step forward last year. It’s a lot to put on one guy, but we need one more step, at least.”

Did Morey run that by Tilman Fertitta? The new Rockets owner has said he’ll pay the luxury tax only to reach the Finals, and that’s a high bar to clear with Golden State around.

Houston already has nearly $76 million in 2018-19 and more than $85 million in 2019-20 committed to just five players (James Harden, Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Nene). Three starters – Capela, Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza – will be free agents next summer.

Maybe Morey is just trying to scare off other Capela suitors. It’ll already be a tight market, and centers have been especially squeezed. It might not take much to convince other teams to look elsewhere, allowing Houston to re-sign Capela at a discount.

Paul is probably the priority. If Houston is as invested in Capela as Morey indicates, that could leave Ariza as the odd man out.

Or the Rockets could make the Finals or at least convince Fertitta it’s likely next season, and he could greenlight enough spending to keep this core together.

Raptors’ Delon Wright dislocates right shoulder, will miss time

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
Delon Wright has been a key part of the Raptors bench this season, giving them a solid 20 minutes a night — they were comfortable enough with his play at the point they could let Cory Joseph go over the summer. He’s averaging 7.6 points per game and has a good true shooting percentage of 67. Wright worked hard over the past couple of seasons to get to this point.

Now the Raptors will have to get by without him for a while after dislocating a shoulder Tuesday night, getting tangled up in a rebound with DeMarcus Cousins. Wright was in obvious pain at the time and went straight to the locker room.

Write was drafted 20th back in 2015, but spent most of his first season in the D-League. He was set to get more run last season, right played sparingly as a rookie after being selected 20th overall but made an impression with Raptors 905 of the D-League that year but showed real progress. Then at the 2016 Summer League in Vegas, he dislocated that same shoulder, Write had surgery to repair a torn labrum and was out most of that season (although he looked good for the 27 games he came in at the end.

He worked hard to get back after the injury, which is why this is disappointing. Whether he will need surgery again is not known.

With Wright out, expect to see more Fred VanVleet, plus Dwane Casey may try some no point-guard lineups.

Kevin Durant says he intended to send tweets critical of Thunder from own account, not burner

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
In September, Kevin Durant tweeted that he left the Thunder because he disliked the organization and playing for Billy Donovan and that Oklahoma City’s surrounding cast around him and Russell Westbrook was lacking.

Because Durant tweeted in the third person then quickly deleted the tweets, most assumed he intended to tweet from a burner account – a fake identity used to stick up for himself.

Zach Baron of GQ:

The Internet was alive with a gleeful debate about whether Durant had a second, secret Twitter account. That wasn’t the case, he told me. He did write the posts, but on his own account, he said. He described it as a dissociative episode: He woke up from a nap, and “it just felt like I was on the outside looking in at a conversation. I had to walk in and just be like, ‘Nah.’” Either way, he appeared thin-skinned and a bit disingenuous, inexplicably absorbed in criticism during the pinnacle of his professional life. Even worse was what he’d actually said in the posts: After a year of maintaining a scrupulous, respectful silence about his old coach and his old team, he’d finally let slip what seemed to be the truth about his feelings regarding the Oklahoma City **Thunder.

This re-opens big questions: Did Durant actually dislike Donovan and the organization? Why? What did he find lacking in a supporting cast that, at times, included James Harden and Serge Ibaka and could’ve included Victor Oladipo if Durant re-signed?

Durant has mostly taken the high road since leaving for the Warriors, and he clearly has a second Instagram account he has used to spar with critics. I’m not convinced he doesn’t also have a burner Twitter account that he intended to use on those infamous tweets.

But I’m also not sure why he’d deny it considering the questions it opens about whether he truly meant what he wrote.

LeBron James: Draymond Green right about me playing too many minutes

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Draymond Green said Cavaliers fans should be concerned about LeBron James‘ minutes (an NBA-high 38.1 for the 32-year-old). “Yeah, he’s super human but eventually his super human powers go away.”

How did LeBron – sometimes-nemesis, sometimes-business partner, sometimes-banter partner to Green and not always fan of opposing players interjecting themselves – feel about that?

LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“Draymond’s right,” James told cleveland.com, after Green’s comments were relayed to him. “We want to get those minutes down for sure. But as of right now, we’ve had two point guards out and we’ve had some different lineup changes, so, I’ve had to play more minutes than I would like, and more minutes than my teammates would like me to have.”

“The caliber of players that we have, you always would like to, you know, get a couple more minutes here, couple more minutes there, and be a lot fresher down the stretch,” James said. “Draymond’s right, he’s right on point with it. But there’s going to be games where I have to play 40. There’s going to be games where I can play 32.

“Hopefully it all evens out, especially when IT comes back, D Rose comes back, Tristan comes back, we get more firepower.”

If LeBron wanted to play fewer minutes, he’d play fewer minutes. He holds that authority.

He’s competitive, and it’s hard to sit with so many injured teammates. But both he and the Cavaliers might be better off in May and June if he rested more now and allowed his teammates more opportunities to establish themselves.

It’s on Tyronn Lue to manage LeBron. The coach isn’t afraid to stand up to his star, and it almost seems LeBron is asking Lue to do it here.

I doubt this heavy early workload will wear down LeBron, but it’s time to change it before it does.

Kevin Durant: Michael Jordan didn’t go through what I did

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Kevin Durant cares what people think of him. He has gone to devious lengths to combat what has become widespread criticism after he left the Thunder for the Warriors.

Durant, via Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

“I’m a person,” he says. “I’ve got real feelings and I’m not afraid to be vulnerable in front of people who watch us play or that follow the league. It’s f–ked up that you’re saying that stuff about me, because just a couple months before, I was the greatest thing since sliced bread because I was playing for your team. Your team is on TV every day, playing late into the playoffs and you get to brag about how good your city is to some other people around the country. It was all good when I was doing something for you. It was all good when I was representing you. Now I decided to take my career in my hands and I’m a ‘bitch’? That’s confusing … because some people that I’d seen that cheered for me, people that I actually talked to, the faces they were giving me, the tone they had when they looked at me, it was weird.

“Those people really mean a lot to me to this day,” he says. “No matter if they talk to me or they’re mad at me. Whether it’s Sam Presti or Troy Weaver or Russell Westbrook or Nick Collison. Whether it’s Wilson Taylor or Clay Bennett and his family, I love them from the bottom of my heart. We’re not talking, but eventually we will.

“I didn’t have that perspective at first. I didn’t have it when I went back to OKC. I was like, ‘F–k all of them.’ I didn’t have it when they gave my number away. I was, ‘F–k all of them.’ My best friend works for the team, I told him, ‘F–k all y’all. That’s f–ked up.’ Then I had to get out of my head, tell myself, ‘It’s not that serious, it is what it is.’ I understand it’s not my number anymore, they can do whatever they want with it, but you hand that number to a two-way player, you’ve got to be, like, ‘Nah, we’ve got too many good memories with this number, man.’ But at some point, that thing’s going to be in the rafters anyway; it’s all good. I did something they didn’t like. They did something I didn’t like. S–t happens. If I was on my death bed, I guarantee you Sam Presti and Russell Westbrook would come check on me. So I’m going to look at it that way rather than the other way.”

“If I [respond], it’s: ‘No, you’re sensitive. Shut up. You’re supposed to take it. Everybody did it. Michael went through it.’ I’m like, hold up. Michael Jordan did not go through this. You know what Michael Jordan went through? Reading the paper and it says, ‘Oh, Michael Jordan was 7-for-33 the night before, how the f–k is he going to bounce back?’ That’s criticism. Criticism is not, ‘_____, you moved to _____, you’re a bitch, a coward.’ That’s not criticism. Criticism is calling me Mr. Unreliable and bouncing back the next night.”

The obvious retort is that Jordan never left the Bulls for an easier path to a championship. That wasn’t necessarily Durant’s intention – he opened up about what a ring means to him and much more in Bucher’s piece – but it’s reality. Durant took a shortcut to a title by signing with the Warriors.

But it’s also true that social media gives Durant’s critics access to him that Jordan’s critics never had. Jordan himself admitted it would have been harder for him today.

Durant invites scorn, though. Despite clearly wanting to move on from the Oklahoma City drama on some level, he keeps bringing it up – which I appreciate, because that’s true to who he is. He’s someone who cares about the Thunder giving his old number to P.J. Dozier. He’s someone who can’t get past fans who said they cared about him as a person turning on him because he changed jobs. That’s authentic Durant, and he’s not afraid to reveal it. That approach also fuels his critics.

All Durant can do now is keep being true to himself and playing well, which goes a long way toward silencing detractors.