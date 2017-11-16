PBT Extra: Injuries already shaping playoff race in West

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
The bottom half of the West playoff chase was always going to be a dogfight, with five or so teams packed in between 42-47 and a couple on the bottom of that missing the playoffs.

What was always going to shape that race? Injuries.

It has already started to happen. I delve into it in this latest PBT Extra.

Rudy Gobert is out for the Jazz as they head into the most brutal part of their schedule. Injuries to three starters are one of the factors in the Clippers dropping six in a row. Meanwhile, down in New Orleans Rajon Rondo is getting healthy, about to add a boost to a Pelican team finding it’s footing.

 

C.J. McCollum blows kisses at Evan Fournier during confrontation (video)

AP Photo/Steve Dykes
By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
C.J. McCollum, much to his dismay, got suspended for leaving the bench during a preseason altercation.

Now, the Trail Blazers guard got a technical foul (double with Evan Fournier) for blowing a kiss at Fournier during Portland’s 99-94 win over the Magic.

NBC Sports Northwest:

Jusuf Nurkic said he wanted the Trail Blazers to become like the Bad Boys, and Isiah Thomas famously kissed Magic Johnson before a Finals game. So maybe McCollum is on the right track?

Three Things to Know: It’s Joel Embiid’s world, Lonzo Ball has to live in it

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Battle of the young point guards turns into career night for Joel Embiid, who dominates. Don’t make Joel Embiid angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry… unless you’re a Sixers fan. Embiid had a Twitter beef with LaVar Ball, that (as has happened to him more than once) Lonzo Ball got sucked into but tried to avoid.

There were a lot of steps in the process, but it included Embiid getting a $10,000 fine for language from the league for saying “f*** LaVar Ball” on his Instagram account after LaVar was on a Philly radio station saying the crap he always said. Before the Sixers and Lakers met for the first time, Embiid said it was “all love” and just for fun.

Then he went out and destroyed the Lakers Wednesday night — 46 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks. The Lakers defended him (Andrew Bogut got a lot of extra run in that role), but he was 8-of-10 on contested looks. It was a historic stat line, and they weren’t empty calories — Philadelphia was +19 in Embiid’s 34 minutes and -13 when he was on the bench. Apparently, 69 percent of Embiid is this good.

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!! #TheProcess

Ben Simmons dominated the point guard battle with 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Lakers matched their own star rookie on Simmons — Kyle Kuzma. Who did you think we were talking about? Kuzma had a career-best 24 points, and Brandon Ingram had 26. They kept the Lakers in it.

Lonzo Ball had 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting, with 2 assists and 5 rebounds. It’s been a rough week for the Ball family, on and off the court. Maybe that quiets LaVar for a while… Nah, that’s just the dream, it won’t happen.

This was a game won inside the arc as the teams combined to shoot 10-of-52 from three, and that included an uncharacteristic 0-of-8 from deep for J.J. Redick.

The Sixers looked like a playoff team and the kind of team on the rise the Lakers still aspire to be. Mostly though, consider this a reminder that Joel Embiid can be a dominant force, and it turns out he plays well angry and motivated.

2) Sixers also about to make Robert Covington quite wealthy. When the Philadelphia brass talks about their young core, they talk Simmons and Embiid and the injured No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, but they also always mention Robert Covington. When Sam Hinkie was just rotating cheap contract young players through the end of the bench (rather than putting a solid veteran or two on the roster), he was panning for gold. The Sixers found something in Covington as “3&D” specialist, who at age 26 is just entering his prime.

Now they are going to pay him a lot of gold. The Sixers and Covington are about to agree to a renegotiation and extension that will pay him about $62 million over this season and the next four. While the details are not yet known, the 76ers can bump his salary up to $16.7 million for this season (using existing cap space), then extend him off of that. Which sounds like the plan (if you want the salary details, our own Dan Feldman has them here).

Good for Covington, and smart of the Sixers to lock up another quality player, they still have cap space and flexibility going forward.

3) We spent much of Wednesday looking forward to Thursday in the NBA. Thursday night is going to be must-watch television for the NBA.

The first TNT game is the Golden State Warriors going into Boston for a showdown of the top teams in each conference right now. Call this a potential Finals preview if you want, although LeBron James will have his say about that. The Celtics have won 13 in a row and have the best defense in the NBA. The Warriors have won seven in a row, all by double-digits, and the best offense in the league, and have looked like their dominating selves again. Consider this a measuring stick game for the Celtics — we know what the Warriors are and what they will be come the playoffs, but the Celtics are still figuring that out about themselves. Boston as beaten Toronto and Milwaukee and San Antonio during its streak, but Golden State is something else entirely. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have looked great, but going against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is a different level of challenge. The crowd in Boston will be pumped, but will one of the Warriors’ patented third quarter runs turn this game into another comfortable win for the champs?

The late TNT game doesn’t look like much, the Rockets should handle the Suns easily despite Devin Booker putting up good numbers, but it became far more interesting with the news Wednesday that Chris Paul will return to the Rockets lineup for the game. CP3 will start next to James Harden and play about 20 minutes, coming off resting a sore knee. We haven’t seen Paul since a rough opening night of the season when he didn’t look himself, now we can see where he stands and how he starts to mesh with Harden.

Joel Embiid posts insane 46-15-7-7 in 76ers’ win over Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 1:20 AM EST
7 Comments

Good thing Joel Embiid can play more minutes now.

In a 115-109 win over the Lakers on Wednesday, the 76ers center posted:

  • 46 points
  • 15 rebounds
  • 7 assists
  • 7 blocks

Nobody has equaled that stat line in the Basketball-Reference database, which dates back to the 1983-84 season. Only Hakeem Olajuwon came within 80% of those numbers.

These weren’t empty stats, either. The game was competitive until the final moments of the fourth quarter, and Philadelphia was +19 in Embiid’s 34 minutes and -13 when he stat.

Embiid overshadowed a couple high-profile rookies – Ben Simmons (18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) and Lonzo Ball (two points on 1-of-9 shooting), who probably didn’t mind ceding the spotlight.

How bad are Kings? They let lowly Hawks post biggest win in franchise history

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 12:22 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant first half to the most lopsided win in franchise history, 126-80 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Hawks’ 46-point margin of victory was two points better than their previous best. Atlanta beat the Pistons, 141-97, Feb. 7, 1994, and the St. Louis Hawks beat the Baltimore Bullets, 144-100, Feb. 12, 1965.

The Hawks (3-12) have now passed the Bulls (2-10) for 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and eight assists for hot-shooting Atlanta, which snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time at home.

The Kings completed a 0-3 trip while falling to 1-8 away from home. They’re now 3-11 overall, ahead of only the Mavericks in the Western Conference.

Atlanta pulled away with two 12-0 runs in the second quarter and took a 64-35 lead into halftime. The Hawks made six 3-pointers in the quarter.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 16 points. George Hill had 12 and was Sacramento’s only other scorer in double figures.

Atlanta made its first eight shots and 50 of 79 (63.3 percent) for the game. The Hawks made 16 of their 32 3-point attempts.

The rout continued in the final period as back-to-back 3s by Taurean Price pushed the lead to 108-65.

Prince and rookie John Collins each had 14 points. Isaiah Taylor had 12 points, and Marco Belinelli and Malcolm Delaney each had 10 as the Hawks had eight scorers in double figures.

Hawks forward Luke Babbitt had 13 points in the first half, while making three of four 3-pointers. He sat out the second half with lower back spasms.

Dedmon’s 14 rebounds set a season high.

TIP-INS

Kings: G-F Vince Carter (kidney stone) was inactive for the fourth straight game. … Sacramento won its first road game at Dallas and has since lost eight straight away from home. … The Kings were outrebounded 53-29 and had no player with more than four rebounds.

Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova had one point and seven rebounds in 13 minutes in his return after missing eight games with a bone bruise in his left knee. … F-C Miles Plumlee (strained right quad) could be nearing his season debut. Atlanta assigned Plumlee and G-F Nicolas Brussino to their Erie G League team.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Portland on Friday night before visiting the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Boston for the second time this season on Saturday night. The Celtics beat the Hawks 110-107 on Nov. 6.