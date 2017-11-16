LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul: Focus should be on winning

LeBron James‘ manager, Maverick Carter, recently said winning matters most for LeBron James’ upcoming free agency.

Now, LeBron’s agent is driving home that point.

Rich Paul on The Herd:

For anywhere – not Los Angeles, not Miami, not Detroit, Milwaukee – I think for LeBron, and for most athletes, the most important thing is about winning.

At his level, it should be. It should be about winning at his point in his career.

I think Cleveland won 60 games and went to the Finals three years in a row. So, I think his focus should be there. I think he owe that to his teammates and he owe it to the organization to keep his focus on the Cleveland Cavaliers for right now. And my job is to, at such time, give him the advice that he wants and prepare him to be able to make whatever decision he wants to make at such time. Right now, that’s not the time.

Winning isn’t the only thing LeBron cares about. If it were, he’d sign a minimum contract with the Warriors.

LeBron also cares about control, legacy and money. Signing with Golden State would adversely affect all three.

For LeBron, like anyone considering changing jobs, several considerations factor. Winning is one, but only one. Time will tell how large of one.

For Carter and Paul to do these interviews now feels like a coordinated attack. When he went to the Heat in 2010 and returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron gave clues beforehand that were more obvious in hindsight. These interviews might fit the trend – but how?

Is LeBron warning the underwhelming Cavs – 8-7 with the NBA’s worst defense – that they must do more to help him win? Is he sending a signal of his loyalty to Cleveland, which has been very successful with him? Is he trying to temper expectations about him signing with the Lakers, who are far worse than the Cavaliers?

All three? None of the above?

So much will be at stake when LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. It’s never to early to try reading the tea leaves.

Kevin Durant on Finals 3-pointer over LeBron James: 'I felt like he was passing the torch to me'

The signature moment of his dominant 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant pulled up for the go-ahead 3-pointer over LeBron James to lift the Warriors to a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Durant, via Zach Baron of QQ:

“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me. “I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my fucking idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”

LeBron sure didn’t see that as a passing of the torch. He’s “still in win mode.”

But was it an involuntary passing of the torch?

Durant is nearly four years younger than LeBron and thoroughly outplayed LeBron in June. That usually doesn’t turn the other direction with time.

That said, Durant had far more help. LeBron wasn’t playing with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

LeBron has earned the benefit of the doubt that he’s the best player in the world. Durant has at least built a case he deserves the title, but I’m not ready to say the torch has been passed.

C.J. McCollum blows kisses at Evan Fournier during confrontation (video)

C.J. McCollum, much to his dismay, got suspended for leaving the bench during a preseason altercation.

Now, the Trail Blazers guard got a technical foul (double with Evan Fournier) for blowing a kiss at Fournier during Portland’s 99-94 win over the Magic.

NBC Sports Northwest:

Jusuf Nurkic said he wanted the Trail Blazers to become like the Bad Boys, and Isiah Thomas famously kissed Magic Johnson before a Finals game. So maybe McCollum is on the right track?

PBT Extra: Injuries already shaping playoff race in West

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
The bottom half of the West playoff chase was always going to be a dogfight, with five or so teams packed in between 42-47 and a couple on the bottom of that missing the playoffs.

What was always going to shape that race? Injuries.

It has already started to happen. I delve into it in this latest PBT Extra.

Rudy Gobert is out for the Jazz as they head into the most brutal part of their schedule. Injuries to three starters are one of the factors in the Clippers dropping six in a row. Meanwhile, down in New Orleans Rajon Rondo is getting healthy, about to add a boost to a Pelican team finding it’s footing.

 

Three Things to Know: It's Joel Embiid's world, Lonzo Ball has to live in it

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Battle of the young point guards turns into career night for Joel Embiid, who dominates. Don’t make Joel Embiid angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry… unless you’re a Sixers fan. Embiid had a Twitter beef with LaVar Ball, that (as has happened to him more than once) Lonzo Ball got sucked into but tried to avoid.

There were a lot of steps in the process, but it included Embiid getting a $10,000 fine for language from the league for saying “f*** LaVar Ball” on his Instagram account after LaVar was on a Philly radio station saying the crap he always said. Before the Sixers and Lakers met for the first time, Embiid said it was “all love” and just for fun.

Then he went out and destroyed the Lakers Wednesday night — 46 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks. The Lakers defended him (Andrew Bogut got a lot of extra run in that role), but he was 8-of-10 on contested looks. It was a historic stat line, and they weren’t empty calories — Philadelphia was +19 in Embiid’s 34 minutes and -13 when he was on the bench. Apparently, 69 percent of Embiid is this good.

Ben Simmons dominated the point guard battle with 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Lakers matched their own star rookie on Simmons — Kyle Kuzma. Who did you think we were talking about? Kuzma had a career-best 24 points, and Brandon Ingram had 26. They kept the Lakers in it.

Lonzo Ball had 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting, with 2 assists and 5 rebounds. It’s been a rough week for the Ball family, on and off the court. Maybe that quiets LaVar for a while… Nah, that’s just the dream, it won’t happen.

This was a game won inside the arc as the teams combined to shoot 10-of-52 from three, and that included an uncharacteristic 0-of-8 from deep for J.J. Redick.

The Sixers looked like a playoff team and the kind of team on the rise the Lakers still aspire to be. Mostly though, consider this a reminder that Joel Embiid can be a dominant force, and it turns out he plays well angry and motivated.

2) Sixers also about to make Robert Covington quite wealthy. When the Philadelphia brass talks about their young core, they talk Simmons and Embiid and the injured No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, but they also always mention Robert Covington. When Sam Hinkie was just rotating cheap contract young players through the end of the bench (rather than putting a solid veteran or two on the roster), he was panning for gold. The Sixers found something in Covington as “3&D” specialist, who at age 26 is just entering his prime.

Now they are going to pay him a lot of gold. The Sixers and Covington are about to agree to a renegotiation and extension that will pay him about $62 million over this season and the next four. While the details are not yet known, the 76ers can bump his salary up to $16.7 million for this season (using existing cap space), then extend him off of that. Which sounds like the plan (if you want the salary details, our own Dan Feldman has them here).

Good for Covington, and smart of the Sixers to lock up another quality player, they still have cap space and flexibility going forward.

3) We spent much of Wednesday looking forward to Thursday in the NBA. Thursday night is going to be must-watch television for the NBA.

The first TNT game is the Golden State Warriors going into Boston for a showdown of the top teams in each conference right now. Call this a potential Finals preview if you want, although LeBron James will have his say about that. The Celtics have won 13 in a row and have the best defense in the NBA. The Warriors have won seven in a row, all by double-digits, and the best offense in the league, and have looked like their dominating selves again. Consider this a measuring stick game for the Celtics — we know what the Warriors are and what they will be come the playoffs, but the Celtics are still figuring that out about themselves. Boston as beaten Toronto and Milwaukee and San Antonio during its streak, but Golden State is something else entirely. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have looked great, but going against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is a different level of challenge. The crowd in Boston will be pumped, but will one of the Warriors’ patented third quarter runs turn this game into another comfortable win for the champs?

The late TNT game doesn’t look like much, the Rockets should handle the Suns easily despite Devin Booker putting up good numbers, but it became far more interesting with the news Wednesday that Chris Paul will return to the Rockets lineup for the game. CP3 will start next to James Harden and play about 20 minutes, coming off resting a sore knee. We haven’t seen Paul since a rough opening night of the season when he didn’t look himself, now we can see where he stands and how he starts to mesh with Harden.