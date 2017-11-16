Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kevin Durant says he intended to send tweets critical of Thunder from own account, not burner

Nov 16, 2017
In September, Kevin Durant tweeted that he left the Thunder because he disliked the organization and playing for Billy Donovan and that Oklahoma City’s surrounding cast around him and Russell Westbrook was lacking.

Because Durant tweeted in the third person then quickly deleted the tweets, most assumed he intended to tweet from a burner account – a fake identity used to stick up for himself.

Zach Baron of GQ:

The Internet was alive with a gleeful debate about whether Durant had a second, secret Twitter account. That wasn’t the case, he told me. He did write the posts, but on his own account, he said. He described it as a dissociative episode: He woke up from a nap, and “it just felt like I was on the outside looking in at a conversation. I had to walk in and just be like, ‘Nah.’” Either way, he appeared thin-skinned and a bit disingenuous, inexplicably absorbed in criticism during the pinnacle of his professional life. Even worse was what he’d actually said in the posts: After a year of maintaining a scrupulous, respectful silence about his old coach and his old team, he’d finally let slip what seemed to be the truth about his feelings regarding the Oklahoma City **Thunder.

This re-opens big questions: Did Durant actually dislike Donovan and the organization? Why? What did he find lacking in a supporting cast that, at times, included James Harden and Serge Ibaka and could’ve included Victor Oladipo if Durant re-signed?

Durant has mostly taken the high road since leaving for the Warriors, and he clearly has a second Instagram account he has used to spar with critics. I’m not convinced he doesn’t also have a burner Twitter account that he intended to use on those infamous tweets.

But I’m also not sure why he’d deny it considering the questions it opens about whether he truly meant what he wrote.

LeBron James: Draymond Green right about me playing too many minutes

Nov 16, 2017
Draymond Green said Cavaliers fans should be concerned about LeBron James‘ minutes (an NBA-high 38.1 for the 32-year-old). “Yeah, he’s super human but eventually his super human powers go away.”

How did LeBron – sometimes-nemesis, sometimes-business partner, sometimes-banter partner to Green and not always fan of opposing players interjecting themselves – feel about that?

LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“Draymond’s right,” James told cleveland.com, after Green’s comments were relayed to him. “We want to get those minutes down for sure. But as of right now, we’ve had two point guards out and we’ve had some different lineup changes, so, I’ve had to play more minutes than I would like, and more minutes than my teammates would like me to have.”

“The caliber of players that we have, you always would like to, you know, get a couple more minutes here, couple more minutes there, and be a lot fresher down the stretch,” James said. “Draymond’s right, he’s right on point with it. But there’s going to be games where I have to play 40. There’s going to be games where I can play 32.

“Hopefully it all evens out, especially when IT comes back, D Rose comes back, Tristan comes back, we get more firepower.”

If LeBron wanted to play fewer minutes, he’d play fewer minutes. He holds that authority.

He’s competitive, and it’s hard to sit with so many injured teammates. But both he and the Cavaliers might be better off in May and June if he rested more now and allowed his teammates more opportunities to establish themselves.

It’s on Tyronn Lue to manage LeBron. The coach isn’t afraid to stand up to his star, and it almost seems LeBron is asking Lue to do it here.

I doubt this heavy early workload will wear down LeBron, but it’s time to change it before it does.

Kevin Durant: Michael Jordan didn’t go through what I did

Nov 16, 2017
Kevin Durant cares what people think of him. He has gone to devious lengths to combat what has become widespread criticism after he left the Thunder for the Warriors.

Durant, via Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

“I’m a person,” he says. “I’ve got real feelings and I’m not afraid to be vulnerable in front of people who watch us play or that follow the league. It’s f–ked up that you’re saying that stuff about me, because just a couple months before, I was the greatest thing since sliced bread because I was playing for your team. Your team is on TV every day, playing late into the playoffs and you get to brag about how good your city is to some other people around the country. It was all good when I was doing something for you. It was all good when I was representing you. Now I decided to take my career in my hands and I’m a ‘bitch’? That’s confusing … because some people that I’d seen that cheered for me, people that I actually talked to, the faces they were giving me, the tone they had when they looked at me, it was weird.

“Those people really mean a lot to me to this day,” he says. “No matter if they talk to me or they’re mad at me. Whether it’s Sam Presti or Troy Weaver or Russell Westbrook or Nick Collison. Whether it’s Wilson Taylor or Clay Bennett and his family, I love them from the bottom of my heart. We’re not talking, but eventually we will.

“I didn’t have that perspective at first. I didn’t have it when I went back to OKC. I was like, ‘F–k all of them.’ I didn’t have it when they gave my number away. I was, ‘F–k all of them.’ My best friend works for the team, I told him, ‘F–k all y’all. That’s f–ked up.’ Then I had to get out of my head, tell myself, ‘It’s not that serious, it is what it is.’ I understand it’s not my number anymore, they can do whatever they want with it, but you hand that number to a two-way player, you’ve got to be, like, ‘Nah, we’ve got too many good memories with this number, man.’ But at some point, that thing’s going to be in the rafters anyway; it’s all good. I did something they didn’t like. They did something I didn’t like. S–t happens. If I was on my death bed, I guarantee you Sam Presti and Russell Westbrook would come check on me. So I’m going to look at it that way rather than the other way.”

“If I [respond], it’s: ‘No, you’re sensitive. Shut up. You’re supposed to take it. Everybody did it. Michael went through it.’ I’m like, hold up. Michael Jordan did not go through this. You know what Michael Jordan went through? Reading the paper and it says, ‘Oh, Michael Jordan was 7-for-33 the night before, how the f–k is he going to bounce back?’ That’s criticism. Criticism is not, ‘_____, you moved to _____, you’re a bitch, a coward.’ That’s not criticism. Criticism is calling me Mr. Unreliable and bouncing back the next night.”

The obvious retort is that Jordan never left the Bulls for an easier path to a championship. That wasn’t necessarily Durant’s intention – he opened up about what a ring means to him and much more in Bucher’s piece – but it’s reality. Durant took a shortcut to a title by signing with the Warriors.

But it’s also true that social media gives Durant’s critics access to him that Jordan’s critics never had. Jordan himself admitted it would have been harder for him today.

Durant invites scorn, though. Despite clearly wanting to move on from the Oklahoma City drama on some level, he keeps bringing it up – which I appreciate, because that’s true to who he is. He’s someone who cares about the Thunder giving his old number to P.J. Dozier. He’s someone who can’t get past fans who said they cared about him as a person turning on him because he changed jobs. That’s authentic Durant, and he’s not afraid to reveal it. That approach also fuels his critics.

All Durant can do now is keep being true to himself and playing well, which goes a long way toward silencing detractors.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: We want to retire Kevin Garnett’s number, but he has been ‘silent’

Nov 16, 2017
Three all-time greats retired last year: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

The Spurs already retired Duncan’s number. The Lakers will put both of Kobe’s numbers into the rafters next month.

When will the Timberwolves follow suit with Garnett?

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, via Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN:

“For our part, we have invited KG to do that numerous times,” Taylor said in a radio interview with 1500ESPN. “So I think it’s just waiting for KG to feel comfortable doing that. For whatever reason, he’s been a little bit silent on that issue. But I’m sure it’ll happen. We’re not pushing but we sure have told him that the door is open and we look forward to that time.”

There has been a rift between Taylor and Garnett stemming from Flip Saunders’ untimely death. Garnett planned to take a greater role in a Saunders-run organization, but after Saunders died, Minnesota installed Tom Thibodeau as president-coach.

As of last spring, Garnett said the franchise never reached out about retiring his number – directly rebuking a Taylor claim. Taylor keeps insisting the ball is in Garnett’s court. I wonder whether Garnett’s take has changed.

The Timberwolves will eventually retire Garnett’s number. Time heals all wounds. There’s no set timeline for these things, even in better circumstances. Obviously, Taylor wanted it to happen sooner, but there’s no such thing as too late here.

Kevin Durant on Finals 3-pointer over LeBron James: ‘I felt like he was passing the torch to me’

Nov 16, 2017
The signature moment of his dominant 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant pulled up for the go-ahead 3-pointer over LeBron James to lift the Warriors to a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Durant, via Zach Baron of QQ:

“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me. “I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my fucking idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”

LeBron sure didn’t see that as a passing of the torch. He’s “still in win mode.”

But was it an involuntary passing of the torch?

Durant is nearly four years younger than LeBron and thoroughly outplayed LeBron in June. That usually doesn’t turn the other direction with time.

That said, Durant had far more help. LeBron wasn’t playing with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

LeBron has earned the benefit of the doubt that he’s the best player in the world. Durant has at least built a case he deserves the title, but I’m not ready to say the torch has been passed.