Kevin Durant: Michael Jordan didn’t go through what I did

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Kevin Durant cares what people think of him. He has gone to devious lengths to combat what has become widespread criticism after he left the Thunder for the Warriors.

Durant, via Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

“I’m a person,” he says. “I’ve got real feelings and I’m not afraid to be vulnerable in front of people who watch us play or that follow the league. It’s f–ked up that you’re saying that stuff about me, because just a couple months before, I was the greatest thing since sliced bread because I was playing for your team. Your team is on TV every day, playing late into the playoffs and you get to brag about how good your city is to some other people around the country. It was all good when I was doing something for you. It was all good when I was representing you. Now I decided to take my career in my hands and I’m a ‘bitch’? That’s confusing … because some people that I’d seen that cheered for me, people that I actually talked to, the faces they were giving me, the tone they had when they looked at me, it was weird.

“Those people really mean a lot to me to this day,” he says. “No matter if they talk to me or they’re mad at me. Whether it’s Sam Presti or Troy Weaver or Russell Westbrook or Nick Collison. Whether it’s Wilson Taylor or Clay Bennett and his family, I love them from the bottom of my heart. We’re not talking, but eventually we will.

“I didn’t have that perspective at first. I didn’t have it when I went back to OKC. I was like, ‘F–k all of them.’ I didn’t have it when they gave my number away. I was, ‘F–k all of them.’ My best friend works for the team, I told him, ‘F–k all y’all. That’s f–ked up.’ Then I had to get out of my head, tell myself, ‘It’s not that serious, it is what it is.’ I understand it’s not my number anymore, they can do whatever they want with it, but you hand that number to a two-way player, you’ve got to be, like, ‘Nah, we’ve got too many good memories with this number, man.’ But at some point, that thing’s going to be in the rafters anyway; it’s all good. I did something they didn’t like. They did something I didn’t like. S–t happens. If I was on my death bed, I guarantee you Sam Presti and Russell Westbrook would come check on me. So I’m going to look at it that way rather than the other way.”

“If I [respond], it’s: ‘No, you’re sensitive. Shut up. You’re supposed to take it. Everybody did it. Michael went through it.’ I’m like, hold up. Michael Jordan did not go through this. You know what Michael Jordan went through? Reading the paper and it says, ‘Oh, Michael Jordan was 7-for-33 the night before, how the f–k is he going to bounce back?’ That’s criticism. Criticism is not, ‘_____, you moved to _____, you’re a bitch, a coward.’ That’s not criticism. Criticism is calling me Mr. Unreliable and bouncing back the next night.”

The obvious retort is that Jordan never left the Bulls for an easier path to a championship. That wasn’t necessarily Durant’s intention – he opened up about what a ring means to him and much more in Bucher’s piece – but it’s reality. Durant took a shortcut to a title by signing with the Warriors.

But it’s also true that social media gives Durant’s critics access to him that Jordan’s critics never had. Jordan himself admitted it would have been harder for him today.

Durant invites scorn, though. Despite clearly wanting to move on from the Oklahoma City drama on some level, he keeps bringing it up – which I appreciate, because that’s true to who he is. He’s someone who cares about the Thunder giving his old number to P.J. Dozier. He’s someone who can’t get past fans who said they cared about him as a person turning on him because he changed jobs. That’s authentic Durant, and he’s not afraid to reveal it. That approach also fuels his critics.

All Durant can do now is keep being true to himself and playing well, which goes a long way toward silencing detractors.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: We want to retire Kevin Garnett’s number, but he has been ‘silent’

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Three all-time greats retired last year: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

The Spurs already retired Duncan’s number. The Lakers will put both of Kobe’s numbers into the rafters next month.

When will the Timberwolves follow suit with Garnett?

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, via Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN:

“For our part, we have invited KG to do that numerous times,” Taylor said in a radio interview with 1500ESPN. “So I think it’s just waiting for KG to feel comfortable doing that. For whatever reason, he’s been a little bit silent on that issue. But I’m sure it’ll happen. We’re not pushing but we sure have told him that the door is open and we look forward to that time.”

There has been a rift between Taylor and Garnett stemming from Flip Saunders’ untimely death. Garnett planned to take a greater role in a Saunders-run organization, but after Saunders died, Minnesota installed Tom Thibodeau as president-coach.

As of last spring, Garnett said the franchise never reached out about retiring his number – directly rebuking a Taylor claim. Taylor keeps insisting the ball is in Garnett’s court. I wonder whether Garnett’s take has changed.

The Timberwolves will eventually retire Garnett’s number. Time heals all wounds. There’s no set timeline for these things, even in better circumstances. Obviously, Taylor wanted it to happen sooner, but there’s no such thing as too late here.

Kevin Durant on Finals 3-pointer over LeBron James: ‘I felt like he was passing the torch to me’

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
The signature moment of his dominant 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant pulled up for the go-ahead 3-pointer over LeBron James to lift the Warriors to a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Durant, via Zach Baron of QQ:

“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me. “I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my fucking idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”

LeBron sure didn’t see that as a passing of the torch. He’s “still in win mode.”

But was it an involuntary passing of the torch?

Durant is nearly four years younger than LeBron and thoroughly outplayed LeBron in June. That usually doesn’t turn the other direction with time.

That said, Durant had far more help. LeBron wasn’t playing with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

LeBron has earned the benefit of the doubt that he’s the best player in the world. Durant has at least built a case he deserves the title, but I’m not ready to say the torch has been passed.

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul: Focus should be on winning

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
LeBron James‘ manager, Maverick Carter, recently said winning matters most for LeBron James’ upcoming free agency.

Now, LeBron’s agent is driving home that point.

Rich Paul on The Herd:

For anywhere – not Los Angeles, not Miami, not Detroit, Milwaukee – I think for LeBron, and for most athletes, the most important thing is about winning.

At his level, it should be. It should be about winning at his point in his career.

I think Cleveland won 60 games and went to the Finals three years in a row. So, I think his focus should be there. I think he owe that to his teammates and he owe it to the organization to keep his focus on the Cleveland Cavaliers for right now. And my job is to, at such time, give him the advice that he wants and prepare him to be able to make whatever decision he wants to make at such time. Right now, that’s not the time.

Winning isn’t the only thing LeBron cares about. If it were, he’d sign a minimum contract with the Warriors.

LeBron also cares about control, legacy and money. Signing with Golden State would adversely affect all three.

For LeBron, like anyone considering changing jobs, several considerations factor. Winning is one, but only one. Time will tell how large of one.

For Carter and Paul to do these interviews now feels like a coordinated attack. When he went to the Heat in 2010 and returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron gave clues beforehand that were more obvious in hindsight. These interviews might fit the trend – but how?

Is LeBron warning the underwhelming Cavs – 8-7 with the NBA’s worst defense – that they must do more to help him win? Is he sending a signal of his loyalty to Cleveland, which has been very successful with him? Is he trying to temper expectations about him signing with the Lakers, who are far worse than the Cavaliers?

All three? None of the above?

So much will be at stake when LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. It’s never to early to try reading the tea leaves.

C.J. McCollum blows kisses at Evan Fournier during confrontation (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
C.J. McCollum, much to his dismay, got suspended for leaving the bench during a preseason altercation.

Now, the Trail Blazers guard got a technical foul (double with Evan Fournier) for blowing a kiss at Fournier during Portland’s 99-94 win over the Magic.

NBC Sports Northwest:

Jusuf Nurkic said he wanted the Trail Blazers to become like the Bad Boys, and Isiah Thomas famously kissed Magic Johnson before a Finals game. So maybe McCollum is on the right track?