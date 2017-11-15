Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Report: 76ers, Robert Covington finalizing $62 million renegotiation-and-extension

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 7:23 PM EST
1 Comment

The 76ers found a steal in Robert Covington when they signed him to a four-year, team-friendly contract three years ago. Covington has blossomed into one of the NBA’s better 3-and-D forwards, and at 26, he’s in his prime.

Philadelphia won’t let him hit free agency.

Covington became eligible for a renegotiation-and-extension today, and to the surprise of nobody considering how much cap space the 76ers saved for just this occasion, the deal will soon become official.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington is finalizing the framework of a four-year, $62 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

Covington has a $1,577,230 salary this season. With $15,120,873 in cap space, the 76ers can bump his salary up to $16,698,103 for this season. His salary in the first year of his extension, which would begin in 2018-19, must land between 60% and 120% of his salary last season. His salary in each subsequent season in the extension can rise or fall by 8% of his 2018-19 salary.

Presumably, the 76ers will use all their remaining cap space to renegotiate Covington’s salary this season. What better use do they have for it? In exchange, Covington will accept less than his perceived market value over the four years of the extension – which means taking a big drop next season.

Here’s a guess at the structure of Covington’s contract:

2017-18: $1,577,230 $16,698,103

2018-19: $10,018,862

2019-20: $10,820,371

2020-21: $11,621,880

2021-22: $12,423,389

That’s the maximum renegotiation this season, the maximum drop next season and the maximum increase in each subsequent season. It’s a a total of $61,582,604, right in line with Wojnarowski’s reporting. I wouldn’t count the money Covington was already due this season, but whoever leaked this information might. Perhaps, the drop next season won’t be quite the maximum 40%, though.

No matter the exact terms, this is a savvy use of cap space by the 76ers, who will have more financial flexibility during the primes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as a result of paying Covington more now.

Nerlens Noel hanging on thread of Mavericks rotation

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 6:39 PM EST
8 Comments

Nerlens Noel‘s last four games:

  • Six minutes
  • DNP-CD
  • Two minutes
  • Five minutes

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Look, minutes have to be earned,” Carlisle said. “At this point, if it’s between him and Salah, Salah has earned the minutes. There’s no doghouse here. There just isn’t. It’s pretty simple: You compete, and if you earn minutes, you get minutes. And you’ve got to compete to keep them, because it’s a competitive situation.”

Noel, via MacMahon:

“I’m good, I’m good,” Noel said. “I’m a very self-confident player. I know I can go in there and change games. When my number is called, I’ll do just that and help some winning efforts. That’s all my play style is about, is just winning. When I’m called on, I’ll bring my winning effort.”

The Mavericks reportedly thought Noel was worth $17.5 million annually last summer. Now, he can barely get playing time on a 2-13 team?

This is why players who sign the qualifying offer, like Noel did last summer, rarely re-sign the following offseason.

Noel makes a lot of plays defensively – some good, some bad. He needs playing time to refine his impressive tools. If they had him locked up long-term, the Mavericks probably would have more interest in developing him. As is, they could be leery of helping him just so another team reaps the rewards next season.

Though he’s saying all the right things, Noel would rightfully be frustrated by this situation. He has only one year to prove himself before unrestricted free agency, and he’s mostly stuck to the bench. The team with his Bird Rights, intentionally or not, is suppressing his value.

Dallas has a surplus of centers: Noel, Dirk Nowitzki, Salah Mejri, Dwight Powell and Jeff Withey. Mejri is playing very well right now, and Nowitzki is grandfathered minutes.

Noel will eventually get more playing time. Perhaps, this tough love benefits him long-term.

But this isn’t pretty right now.

Isaiah Thomas: Cavaliers’ handshakes were intimidating when traded

AP Photo/Ron Schwane
By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Cavaliers have elaborate handshakes, seemingly a unique one for each player-player combination.

It’s daunting for a newcomer.

Fox Sports Ohio:

Isaiah Thomas:

The handshakes, when I got traded here, that’s one of the first things. I’m like, “Dang, man. I’m going to have to get my handshakes down.” I really wasn’t worried about the on-court things. I’m like, “Man, these handshakes are very serious.” But that’s probably the biggest thing. All the other stuff, I’ll figure that out.

Thomas has plenty of time to study, as he recovers from injury. He can practice and refine them, so none of his handshakes prompt an official statement from the team.

Draymond Green: Cavaliers fans should worry about LeBron James’ workload, not slow start

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2017, 4:29 PM EST
2 Comments

Draymond Green called Warriors-Cavaliers a rivalry, and he has done his part to make it one. He said he wanted to destroy the Cavs, called them boring and called their fans dumb.

So, with Cleveland 7-7 and playing the NBA’s worst defense, Green didn’t pass up an opportunity to size up the team Golden State has played in the last three NBA Finals.

Green, in a Q&A with Sam Amick of USA Today:

Q: What’s your two cents on the Cavs?

A: “Uh, they’re struggling.”

Q: Would you be panicking if you were one of their fans?

A: “To a certain extent yes. And to a certain extent, no. I don’t think anyone should be panicking 12 games in, or 13 games in. However, there are some glaring concerns with them. And at the same time, you’re missing a 30-point (per game) player (in Thomas) on the bench who’s hurt. So my concern would be that LeBron is playing so many minutes right now (James, in his 15th season, is leading the league in minutes at 38.1 per game; it’s his highest mark since the 2010-11 season).

“Yeah, he’s super human but eventually his super human powers go away, so that would be more of my concern if I’m a Cavs fan or somebody with the Cavs or a player, is like ‘Man, he’s been playing a lot of 40 minute (nights) and it’s only Nov. 12.’ But I wouldn’t be pressing the panic button just yet. At the end of the day, they know how to win. They’ve got a guy who knows how to win, so I wouldn’t necessarily press the panic button. I would see certain things and I would panic about those certain things, just because…I don’t think nobody should be playing 40 minutes a game in November  (James has played 40-plus minutes in six of his 14 games).

It’s a little surprising Green would address the question. The common answer: “I’m just worried about my own team.” Maybe: “You can never count them out.” Green digging into their flaws is definitely against the norm, but he’s uncommonly willing to share his opinion.

The Cavaliers just don’t care about defense and other non-glamorous things right now. That will change later in the season, and Isaiah Thomas‘ return will help. But neither will necessarily be enough. This might be a team that’s too old to keep up. For now, there’s at least reason to hope increased effort and Thomas’ presence are the only missing ingredients. But we won’t know until the Cavs ramp it up with Thomas playing.

I’d never advise panicking. But should Cleveland be concerned? Green said it well: “To a certain extent yes. And to a certain extent, no.”

Chris Paul to return to Rockets, start on Thursday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 15, 2017, 3:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chris Paul is back.

The All-Everything point guard played 33 minutes opening night for the Rockets then shut it down midway through the fourth due to an ailing knee, and he has been out ever since. Now Paul will be back on Thursday when the Rockets host the Suns. Both CP3 and Mike D’Antoni confirmed the rumors.

The Rockets have gone 11-4 to start the season, with James Harden back to his MVP level and leading what has been the second best offense in the NBA this season. Houston’s defense is 13th in the league, which is a marked improvement from previous seasons.

While Harden and CP3 looked good together in preseason, that matters about as much as how they looked at the Drew League over the summer. There are still real questions to answer about who initiates plays in crunch time, as well tempo (the Rockets have been playing slightly slower than last season, but Paul is even more deliberate than that).

Still, the Rockets added Paul to take their run at Golden State, and they need him on the court developing chemistry with his teammates. That starts up again on Thursday night.